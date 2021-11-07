Newburyport soccer sweeps
The seasons for both the Newburyport boys and girls soccer teams were too good to end with first-round exits. On Saturday, the Clipper girls got the day started with a 1-0 win over Swampscott thanks to a first-half goal from Sydney Turner. The No. 15-seeded girls advanced to the Round of 16 in the Division 3 tournament, where they'll travel to Foxborough on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.).
Then later in the day, the boys team jumped out to a 2-0 lead behind goals from Caelan Twichell and Will Acquaviva, and held on to beat Excel Academy 2-1. The No. 6 Clippers (17-1-1) will host Cape Ann League foe North Reading in the Round of 16 Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The two teams split during the regular season, with the Hornets being Newburyport's lone loss this fall.
Sensational Hallinan sisters
Sisters Avery and McKenna Hallinan combined for all five goals to lead the Amesbury girls soccer team to a 5-0 win over Malden Catholic on Saturday. Avery also had an assist on one of her sister's goals, as the No. 11 Indians will be at No. 6 West Bridgewater for a Division 4 Round of 16 game Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Royals moving on
Lauren Bartlett scored a pair of goals, her 9th and 10 of the season, as the Georgetown girls soccer team advance in the Division 5 tournament with a 4-1 win over Quaboag Regional on Saturday. The Royals will travel to Sutton for the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
Pentucket cruises
The Pentucket field hockey team got two goals from Baily Stock and a goal and two assists from Meg Freiermith to open a 5-0 halftime lead against Norwell in a first-round Division 3 game that ended with the same score. Haley Dwight and Maddie Kuchar were the other goal scorers for the Green and White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.