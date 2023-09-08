WEST NEWBURY -- An entire class came and went through the ever-renovating walls at Pentucket Regional High School without ever getting to experience a home football game on campus.
For four years, the Panthers didn't have a home.
But no more.
Friday night, in front of shoulder-to-shoulder packed bleachers with hundreds more lining the perimeter of the fence, the Pentucket football team ran through a tunnel of cheerleaders and onto their new turf for the first time in what's felt like forever. Seniors on the team like Kevin Reiter, Braeden Irvine and Caleb Meisner, who had never experienced a true home game before, got to look up and see their classmates in the stands with their high school standing off just in the distance.
And the Panthers, 1-10 a year ago, wasted no time matching that win total in 2023.
Meisner threw for 193 and two touchdowns, and rushed for 70 more yards with another score to lead Pentucket to a season-opening 20-14 win over a resilient Hamilton-Wenham team. The Generals brought it to within a score with just over four minutes left, but the Panthers were able to recover the onside kick and run out the rest of the clock behind bellcow back Manny Gasca -- one of the dozen Georgetown residents Pentucket brought in after the Royals folded their program due to low numbers.
"I can't thank (our fans) enough, that's our rock," said Meisner, who completed 12 of his 18 passes. "It was definitely better than waiting until Week 10 to get our first win. Last year was rough, but we had a great offseason and worked really hard to get this win today. I'm really proud of the boys. The linemen popped off, the running backs showed up, everyone showed up today. It was great."
And to have Friday Night Lights back in West Newbury is something the entire community has been missing for quite some time.
"This place is awesome," said Pentucket co-coach Dan Leary. "The whole community, it's just a great event for everyone. So I think it's a great thing for our entire community to have this back."
And it pretty much ended up being the perfect opponent on the other sideline.
Hamilton-Wenham is now in Year 2 under the direction of Tim Freiermuth, of course himself a Pentucket product who played for and coached under Steve Hayden. Naturally, Freiermuth was hoping for a different outcome for his team Friday night, but felt immense gratitude to see players once in his position have a new home to play the game he loves.
"Yeah I mean, when I saw that this was Week 1 on the schedule I was pretty excited about it," said Freiermuth. "It was pretty surreal. It took forever to get this project done, and I was excited to be the first away coach to step on this field and compete."
After a scoreless first quarter, Pentucket struck first when Meisner rolled out to his left and hit Steven Harper on a curl early in the second. The sophomore then made a man miss, and turned on the jets to race away for a 41-yard touchdown before kicking his own point after. But the Generals immediately responded on their next drive after bruising back Chris Collins got them into the redzone, and on a 4th-and-goal from the 5 quarterback Henry Stinson hit sophomore back Caden Schrock for the score.
However a blocked point after kept it a 7-6 Panthers lead at halftime.
Pentucket then forced a three-and-out to start the second half, and went up 14-6 after Meisner kept it himself for an 11-yard keeper. The defensive line led by Braden Berard, Irvine, Louie Depalma and Breison Marte were in the backfield all night, and forced a fumble that eventually led to the Panthers going up 20-6 with eight minutes left after an 18-yard TD pass from Meisner to sophomore Tedy Cloutier.
But the Generals wouldn't go away.
As heavy rain started to fall, Stinson flared a pass out to Collins for a 9-yard score, then found Caden McCollom for the conversion to make it 20-14.
"We competed, but at the end of the day we just made too many mistakes," said Freiermuth. "Obviously, I know (Pentucket) well having coached there for a few years, know their players. I knew they'd be better than last year, they'd regroup, and at the end of the day we just made one too many mistakes."
The Pentucket hands team, however, had no issue handling the onside kick. Gasca then took care of the dirty work, and on a 4th-and-2 with a minute left Meisner hit Cloutier for a 19-yard gain to end the game.
"I played middle school in Pentucket with some of these kids, and honestly it's great to have this opportunity to play football," said Gasca, a senior. "I mean, already being here a short time I love my guys, and it's nice to start off 1-0."
Pentucket 20, Hamilton-Wenham 14
Hamilton-Wenham (0-1): 0 6 0 8 — 14
Pentucket (1-0): 0 7 7 6 — 20
Second Quarter
P — Steven Harper 41 pass from Caleb Meisner (Harper kick), 8:41
HW — Caden Schrock 5 pass from Henry Stinson (kick blocked), 3:19
Third Quarter
P — Meisner 11 run (Harper kick), 8:05
Fourth Quarter
P — Tedy Cloutier 18 pass from Meisner (kick failed), 8:08
HW — Chris Collins 9 pass from Stinson (Caden McCollom pass from Stinson), 4:06
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PENTUCKET (26-155): Manny Gasca 15-85, Caleb Meisner 11-70; HAMILTON-WENHAM (32-107): Chris Collins 17-64; Henry Stinson 12-40, Caden Schrock 3-3
PASSING: P — Meisner 12-18-2, 193; HW — Stinson 11-19-2, 96
RECEIVING: P — Luke Zavaski 5-101, Steven Harper 1-41, Tedy Cloutier 2-27, Aaron Ketschke 2-18, Kevin Reiter 2-6; HW — Alec Cote 4-37, Griffin Hawkins 3-25, Alex Menegoni 2-20, Collins 1-9, Schrock 1-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.