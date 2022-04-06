NEWBURYPORT — If there were any fears as the how the Newburyport girls lacrosse team was going to look following the graduation of nine key seniors from last year’s roster, those were snuffed away during Wednesday’s season opener.
And quickly.
Junior and returning Daily News All-Star Anna Affolter won the opening draw, Rita Cahalane picked up the ground ball and the Clippers were off to the races. Not even two minutes into the game Avery Tahnk and Isabella Rosa had already fired shots that found the back of the net, paving the way for the Clippers to roll to a convincing 20-2 win over rival Triton.
Rosa, a junior, led the way with five goals. Affolter, along with sophomores Lilly Pons and Olivia McDonald, each had three of their own.
“We have a really young team this year with only four seniors,” said co-captain Audrey Cooper. “It’s been tough, but everyone stepped up so well today which was great.”
It was a welcome return to form for a program that has experienced so much success.
Of course, last year’s team — and its dominant senior class — won its fourth straight CAL Kinney title and started the season 16-0 on its way to the Division 1 North title. With All-Stars — and current college players — like Sam King (Duquesne), Lily Spaulding (Bentley), Liberty Palermino and Lily Troupe (Endicott) leading the way, the Clippers were a wagon all the way to the Division 2 state semifinal.
Those faces are now gone. But the cupboard was far from dry.
“It feels great to come out and win like this,” said fellow co-captain Emily Fuller, who had five assists in the win. “But it also feels good because we lost nine seniors from last year. So to come out and win like this, with all of the underclassmen steping up, it felt good.”
Added Cooper: “And also we lost two really great defenders last year, two seniors, Lily Troupe and Lily Spaulding who went on to play in college. But the defense this year has already been stepping up, especially the younger girls, and that’s going to help us win games.”
That was certainly true on Wednesday, with Cooper leading the defensive effort.
But where the Clippers grabbed the early momentum was with the draws.
Affolter won the first six of the game, and Cahalane was there most of the time to pick up the loose ball and get possession. After the opening goals, McDonald scored three in a row in the span of a few minutes to help the Clippers open a quick 5-0 lead. Reese Bromby and Affolter each scored to make it 7-0 before Triton (1-1) settled down and got a goal from returning Daily News All-Star Kate Trojan.
But, the Clippers didn’t let up.
Pons had an immediate response, and two goals from Affolter, one from Rosa and another one from Pons made it 12-2 Newburyport at halftime. Triton, which beat North Reading 16-9 in its season opener, saw Chloe Conners net a goal right before halftime. The Vikings got a couple of good opportunites in the second half, but couldn’t convert.
And offensively, the Clippers were efficient in their set plays. Rosa added three more goals in the second half, and sophomore Brela Pavao found the back of the net twice as well.
“It always feels really good to beat Triton,” said Fuller.
For a team with a bunch of new faces stepping into key positions, Wednesday’s game was exactly how the Clippers wanted to start. The team may look different, but the expectations haven’t changed.
“I think the expectations are pretty much the same as they always are,” said Fuller. “Our expectations are to go as far as we can no matter the age gap or how many underclassmen versus upperclassmen we have. So, I think we really had a great team win to start today and we all worked well together.”
Newburyport 20, Triton 2
Goals: N — Isabella Rosa 5, Olivia McDonald 3, Anna Affolter 3, Lilly Pons 3, Reese Bromby 2, Brela Pavao 2, Avery Tahnk 2; T — Kate Trojan, Chloe Conners
Assists: N — Emily Fuller 5, Rita Cahalane 2, Lilly Pons
Saves: N — Katherine Keller 1; T — Julia Price 5, Delaney Quinn 3
Triton (1-1): 2 0 — 2
Newburyport (1-0): 12 8 — 20
