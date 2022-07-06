CHICAGO — The timing couldn’t have worked out better for Colin McQueen.
The Amesbury football coach knew he’d be spending the Fourth of July week in Chicago regardless. His girlfriend was working at a conference in the city, so upon learning the dates he took a look at the Chicago Cubs schedule to see if he might be able to catch a game at Wrigley Field.
He couldn’t believe his luck. The weekend they were set to arrive also happened to be when the Red Sox were scheduled to make their first trip to Wrigley in 10 years.
“Obviously I had to jump at the opportunity,” McQueen said. “I probably would have tried to get to Wrigley anyway but it was even better to see the hometown team.”
McQueen and his girlfriend got tickets to Friday’s series opener, which the Red Sox wound up losing 6-5 following another late bullpen meltdown. Hoping to see a Red Sox win, McQueen wound up going back himself for Sunday’s finale, which the Red Sox won 4-2 in 11 innings.
Famously considered one of baseball’s crown jewels, Wrigley Field is often compared to Fenway Park and boasts a similarly intimate viewing experience along with a history dating all the way back to 1914. McQueen said he’s been fortunate enough to visit a lot of ballparks and Wrigley more than lived up to its lofty reputation.
“Loved it. It ranks up there as one of my favorite viewing experiences,” he said. “I was up in the 400 section, which is as far from the field as you can be, but it was a great view.
“It was an awesome spot to watch a game, and outside it had that same Fenway feel that you don’t get at a lot of ballparks around the country,” he continued. “It was the closed off streets with pedestrian traffic only, T-shirt vendors out there and food vendors and bars overflowing, it was a very cool experience.”
McQueen and his girlfriend will be in Chicago through the end of the week, and over the course of their trip they’ve had a chance to check out many of Chicago’s other big spots as well. He said they’ve visited the lake shore and the Navy Pier, done some shopping on Michigan Ave and took a ride on the city’s architecture boat tour, which he said was one of the city’s big highlights.
“Every waiter and waitress in restaurants told us that’s what we’ve got to do, that’s the number one thing that you have to do and that was really cool,” McQueen said. “Got to learn a lot about history and the architecture of the buildings down there by the river and that stuff was awesome. I’m a bit of a history buff so I enjoyed learning about the architecture as well.”
Once the trip is over, McQueen expects to look ahead to the upcoming fall football season. Amesbury football has reached the state quarterfinals in three consecutive tournaments and is coming off its second Cape Ann League title of McQueen’s tenure, and the coach expects big things again this season as well.
“We didn’t lose many guys last year, it was a small senior class and we were right where we wanted to be last year already so we’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of experience coming back,” McQueen said. “These guys work really hard, they’re a really cohesive unit and they’re tough. That’s something we’ve seen in Amesbury for a long time, they’re tough, tough kids. We’re looking forward to it, if we can stay healthy, we have smaller numbers than a lot of the teams that we end up seeing but you only put 11 on the field at a time so we like our chances if we can stay healthy and keep battling the way that we have.”
