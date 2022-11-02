Honesty, above all else, has come to define this group of Newburyport boys soccer seniors.
Even back to the conversations they had with each other as 12-year-olds.
“We knew coming in since like freshman year of high school that our senior year was going to be special,” said back Spencer Colwell. “Even in like seventh grade and eighth grade, we’d be talking about, ‘Man, we’re so excited for our senior year!’ I still remember talking about that with everyone.”
Were they prophets back then, or just a confident bunch?
Because flash forward to present day, and this year’s Newburyport boys soccer team has already accomplished something special. With a comeback, 2-1, win over a Division 1 opponent in Beverly over the weekend, the Clippers (18-0-0) just completed their first undefeated regular season in program history. Having scored a whopping 58 goals on the year while allowing a school-record-low 4, which, in turn, led to a program-record 14 shutouts, is this the greatest boys soccer team in Newburyport history?
Doesn’t this all sound familiar to you?
Well, it should.
Two seasons ago, during the COVID year, the Clippers went 7-1-2 and won their first share of a CAL Kinney title.
Last year, they went 18-1-2 and tied the farthest the program had ever gone with a Division 3 state quarterfinal appearance. That, after scoring a program-record 62 goals with a (then) program-record 13 shutouts, was believed to be one of, if not the best, team in school history.
Now, having gone undefeated with a third straight CAL title, along with earning a top 5-10 seed when the upcoming Division 3 tournament pairings get released on Wednesday, is this year’s team even better?
Tough to say.
But that “GOAT” debate is not one that this group of Clippers cares about having. They’ve just come to love playing soccer together, and the bond they’ve created both on and off the pitch through years of hard work.
“It’s great, we’re like a family at this point,” said fellow back Kellan McDermott. “Especially with the amount of seniors we have on the team. We’re all buddies, we’ve all been playing together for so long.”
DOMINANT SINCE U6
When you look at the 2022 Newburyport boys soccer roster, you’ll see a solid 18 seniors listed
For many of them, it’s been a decade-plus of playing together.
“It’s just funny looking at all of the old pictures,” said striker Will Acquaviva. “We have all of these East Coast pictures with Coach (Shawn) Bleau, he used to have a team there, and it’s just like all of the same kids. We’ve been doing tournaments together since the third grade.”
Indeed, the earliest photos go back to the U6 days.
Guys like McDermott, Henry Acton, Owen Tahnk and Gradly Conly have been teammates for so long now, the chemistry on the field is just built in. A factor that can’t go overlooked, however, is the amount of time and work the parents of each of the 18 seniors have put in. During those early youth days, parents like Alex Forrext-Hay and Paul Acquaviva — just to name a few of the many — were involved with coaching those starter teams.
And success has always followed.
When the kids hit the 10U stage, most joined Bleau at East Coast Soccer for extra training. Ask any one of them, and they can still tell you about cramming into a small space at the Salvation Army to work on their passing. A name that also needs mentioning, however, is former Everton Soccer Club head of player development Tosh Farrell, who worked with many of the boys while also partnering with Newburyport Youth Soccer to teach the coaches how to properly train.
According to many, Farrell brought “Newburyport’s soccer IQ to a new level.”
Then in 2015, during the U12 era, Newburyport was able to enter two teams into the NYSA Division 1 field for the first time ever. It was a showcase of depth and community enthusiasm for the sport, and two years later those teams merged to create a dominat U14 force.
“We’ve played town together, East Coast together, Seacoast together and school together,” said back Luke O’Brien. “We’ve developed good communication with each other, we can yell at each other and not take it to heart.”
All told, it’s truly been a year-long commitment to the sport of soccer for the entire senior class going back 10-plus years.
STAYING HOME
Lets go back to that key word, though: Honesty.
Of course, this is not to throw blame in any direction — as every family can choose its own path — but many public school programs have lost much of their talent to prep and boarding schools in recent years. A reality that can be tough for public programs, having to follow successful youths only to see that talent shine elsewehere.
But that hasn’t been a problem with Newburyport.
“It of course matters if they all stay together or not,” said Bleau. “Sometimes, some kids go off to different schools, but I think we’ve kind of seen the opposite happen. We’ve seen kids come back to us to want to play, rather than take off to go to a St. John’s (Prep) or something. So that’s helped a lot.”
A big reason for that, at least with this group of seniors?
Well, you’d have to point to the countless hours they’ve spent together over the years bonding over their shared love of soccer.
“The chemistry between everyone is great,” said striker Jamie Brooks. “People put the work in during the offseason because everyone knows what we have is something special.”
That’s why, when things have — rarely — gone wrong this year, the Clippers can immediately identify the problem and rectify it.
Because, well, they’re just brutally honest with each other.
“We hold each other accountable,” said striker James Forrest-Hay. “I think it’s because we’re so close, but we can kind of be hard on each other and know to not take it personal. We can be really honest with each other, which definitely helps.”
Added Tahnk, the team’s goalie and a Harvard baseball commit: “We all work together as one unit. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the opposite side of the field, we all talk from one side to the other, and that’s a big thing. We’ve all played together for so long, the chemistry is just there.”
ONE FINAL SWING
So now, we come to the last hurrah.
When the MIAA state soccer pairings get released on Wednesday, Newburyport will find itself somewhere inside the top-10 in Division 3. A slightly down CAL has hurt the Clippers’ “power rating,” but the team does have nonleague wins this year over Excel Academy, Central Catholic and the aforementioned Beverly.
For their final act together, the Clipper seniors would love to bring home a state championship.
“We’re planning to go far,” said midfielder Adam Bovee. “And it would be the perfect way to cap off this legacy that we’ve kind of built our entire childhood.”
Look out for the team’s run to begin — at home — either Friday or Saturday.
And what can you expect from the team.
Well, expect a suffocating defense in front of Tahnk led by McDermott, O’Brien, Colwell and Ben Cotter. When the ball’s in the midfield, expect Henry Acton, Bovee, and freshman Sean Gasbarro to control play. Lastly, expect to see some true speed down the sideline at forward from Acquaviva — a returning Daily News All-Star — Brooks, and Zach Rosa. But when it’s time to put the ball in the back of the net, Forrest-Hay’s team-high 16 goals and Caelan Twichell’s 15 goals will be the names you’ll likely hear.
“The key is going to be coming out with energy,” said Twichell. “Just playing our game, staying together and staying calm. If we focus on one game at a time, we know we’ll get the results that we want to get. If we bring our A-game, we’re in pretty good shape.”
It’s been an emotional and historic run for all involved.
After 18 straight wins to start the 2022 fall season, can the Newburyport boys soccer team reel off five more to bring a state title home?
“We know every game is going to matter in the tournament,” said Bleau. “Last year was 2-1 against Excel Academy in the first round, so we know what the tournament brings, we know it’s going to be competitive games. So we’re going to be ready for some good soccer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.