Of all the dilemmas that can befuddle a sports fan, this might be the most difficult.
You're a diehard booster of a particular team. At the same time, you're also a student of the sport itself and would love to witness a historic event take place in person.
But these two realms aren't always copacetic. Sometimes they converge, and you, as a fan, need to make a choice.
Do I continue to root for my team? Or do I root for history to be made?
Case in point: September 2, 2001 at Fenway Park. Red Sox vs. Yankees. Nine days before the attacks that changed out worldview forever.
That night, Mike Mussina took a perfect game into the bottom of the ninth inning against the Sox.
Sitting in the bleachers (Section 42, Row 2, Seat 1) with one of my best friends, Gary, we were amazed at the scene that was playing out in front of us — and all around us. While Mussina was three outs away from baseball immortality, the park itself was abuzz. Each pitch elicited an electric reaction, as if they entire crowd had been lightly tasered.
People who grew up hating all things New York and despising pinstripes were now cheering for Mussina to fire the 15th perfect game in Major League history. Against the Red Sox. It was surreal.
Taking the Twilight Zone-craziness of this Sunday evening clash a step further: David Cone had pitched brilliantly for the Red Sox in his own right, surrendering just six hits and one run in 8 1/3 innings. That run came via a one-out double in the top of the ninth by Enrique Wilson, which scored Clay Bellinger (father of current Dodgers superstar Cody Bellinger) from third. Cone just happened to be the last man to have thrown a perfect game in the bigs, coming two years earlier against the Expos while pitching for — wait for it — the Yankees.
So this tete-a-tete confrontation between two of the best hurlers of their generation — they'd combine to win 464 games in the majors — would ultimately go down in history if Mussina could, as he had done over the first eight innings, retire the Red Sox in order one final time.
It's important to note that this was not a great Red Sox team. At 71-63 coming in, they were eight games behind New York and would finish a whopping 20 games out of of the wild card. Manager Joe Kerrigan, who took over from Jimy Williams less than a month earlier, did little to inspire his charges, many of whom were malcontents or just plan not very good major leaguers.
To give you an idea: the Red Sox had the infamous Izzy Alcantara — better known for karate kicking a catcher in the minors before charging the mound on a hit by pitch — batting third against the Yankees on this September night.
When Troy O'Leary stepped in to pinch hit for Shea Hillenbrand to lead off the last half of the ninth, fans were already on their feet in anticipation of what might transpire. O'Leary hit a 2-2 pitch to Bellinger at first, who flipped to Mussina for the first out.
The noise and wild atmosphere at Fenway only intensified after Mussina mowed down Lou Merloni on four pitches for his 13th strikeout of the night.
One out to go.
Up to the plate walked Carl Everett, pinch hitting for long-forgotten catcher Joe Oliver. After hitting .300 with 34 homers and 108 RBI the year before, the much maligned Everett had fallen off badly in his second season in Boston; a shoulder injury hampered his on-field performance while his combative and outspoken personality clashed frequency with the press. He was on his way out of town at season's end, but on this evening he was the local's last hope.
Mussina got the count to 1-2 on the left-handed hitting Everett. The crowd was ready to explode, and the New Yorkers were on the top step of their dugout eager to charge the field and celebrate an extraordinary feat with their ace.
But Everett got his bat on Mussina's 108th pitch of the night, a fastball up in the zone, and lofted it on a line into left-center field, a ball incapable of being caught.
The perfect game was no more.
Fans in the bleachers, who seconds earlier were ready to be part of history, now high-fived strangers and celebrated as if the Sox had vaulted over the hated Yankees and into first place. The caconophy of moments earlier now seemed like a whisper as fans roared their approval over Everett denying Mussina his chance at everlasting glory.
Eight pitches later, Trot Nixon grounded out to second and Mussina had his 1-hitter and a 1-0 win.
I've thought back on that night and, admittedly, wish I could've seen the perfecto. Never in my life have I wanted the Yankees to beat the Red Sox — but on that night, with history in the balance, I might've made an exception.
Phil Stacey is the Executive Sports Editor at The Salem News. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.