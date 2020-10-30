When Travis Roy spoke to women prisoners ... It was moving!

(Bill Burt covered an event in 2006 in Salisbury, in which Travis Roy, who passed away on Thursday, spoke to women prisoners at the Essex County Women in Transition facility. He had never spoken to this kind of "crowd" before. Here was Bill's take from that very moving, inspirational day.)
SALISBURY — It had been a typical week on the Travis Roy motivational speaking circuit.
On Friday, he talked to a group of fourth-graders. On Monday, he addressed about 100 high-powered lawyers from Boston. Like most who listen to him, they were fans of hockey and sports.
Tuesday's stop in Salisbury, though, was unlike any of the 400 or so public appearances the quadriplegic has made telling his story over the last decade.
The former Boston University hockey player, who suffered a paralyzing injury to his neck only 11 seconds into his first shift as a freshman in 1995, had accepted an invitation to speak at Essex County's Women In Transition Facility. Here his audience would be 24 women, all previously incarcerated and battling addiction, all hoping to be released by the new year.
"I've never spoken to a group like this," admitted Roy as he arrived, steering his electric wheelchair up the ramp to the facility. "My guess is I'll be getting as much out of this as anybody."
Roy was invited by the facility's program coordinator, Heidi Dube. She had read about his speeches and figured nobody could use that inspiration more than the two dozen ladies her program guides.
"I realize this isn't the kind of audience who would know a lot about hockey," said Dube. "But that's not what makes his story so great. He inspires people to face challenges."
Roy opened the informal presentation with a 10-minute video, which gave a Reader's Digest version of his life story, including four replays of his going head-first into the boards in his first college game.
As the footage of his accident appeared on the screen, Roy dropped his head. When the video ended two women seated near the front wiped away tears.
Roy's eyes, too, were watery.
"I still cry a lot," said Roy, who wrote a book, titled "11 Seconds," about his life and experiences since the accident. "It's OK to cry. I can't explain it, but I always seem to feel better afterward."
Roy said he thought about his unscripted speech while going to the facility (he is driven in a handicapped van by an aide).
"Where we are the same is we both face challenges every day," said Roy, "Mine initially was trying to function, trying to eat, trying to drive my wheelchair, trying to do some things on my own. Your challenges are just as hard, trying to get back on your feet and get your life where you want it."
Setting goals, said Roy, was the first step in emerging from a potential depression early on.
As a high school freshman from Augusta, Maine, he recalled going to his room and writing down three goals related to hockey. He wanted a college scholarship. He wanted to play in the NHL. And he wanted to make the Olympic team.
After the accident, he recalled his therapist saying he needed to set goals.
"It was a turning point for me because I understood what she meant," said Roy, immediately focusing on the women. "You have to set goals, big ones and little ones. What is it you are looking for? If it's being a good mother every day, then that's a start. I believe all of us have to set goals."
Roy then stressed attitude.
"I've learned over the years that most successful people have a good attitude," he said. "A positive attitude will take you farther than any skill. I didn't think I had a lot to live for. But when my attitude changed, good things happened."
The last key element Roy discussed was happiness.
"For me, it's being around friends and family, eating and sitting on deck at my parents cottage on Lake Champlain (Vt.) and feeling the sun on my face," said Roy. "The bottom line is being happy is not about money."
Roy took questions after speaking, including a riveting one about God.
"Am I mad at God for doing this to me?" repeated Roy. "I think I was at the beginning. There was a time when I wondered how so many people prayed that I'd walk, and that all their prayers were wasted. But in hindsight, maybe not walking gave me more strength to move on."
Afterward, Roy went out to the hallway and met individually with every woman.
Kelly Estevez, 26, of Lawrence was one of the first. Despite some obstacles to overcome | she has four children, she's addicted to drugs and alcohol and she quit school in the ninth grade | she says Roy's story gave her energy to overcome them.
"Right now I feel like I could climb a mountain," said Estevez, who is close to getting her GED. "Today, Travis gave my life a whole new meaning. I've had people speak to me, but never like this before. I can't believe his strength. ... Maybe this is what God always wanted him to do."
Roy was equally touched. He was scheduled to be in Salisbury for a half hour yesterday. He stayed for an hour and half.
"I hope they remember this a week from now. I know I will," said Roy, just before entering the van to leave. "It doesn't matter how we look or what we've done in the past, we have challenges in our lives. These women can do it. I believe in them. In the end, though, the key is they have to believe in themselves."
*****************
Travis Roy on other topics that day ...
The difference between his second year in college and first year after the accident: "My first year, my head was down. I didn't want to engage with people. I knew that was wrong. The second year, I looked people in the eye. I held my head up. I didn't want people to feel bad for me."
Scuba diving while in recovery a few months after the accident: "The (therapist) put on a wet suit and regulator (tank). I thought it was dumb. But it was incredible. It was one of the most peaceful things I've ever done, gliding under water. The tranquility was amazing. It taught me to be open to trying new things."
Respect: "Most people say you have to earn respect. I disagree. I believe in giving people the utmost respect when you first see them. Over time, if they do bad things or their level or responsibility lessens, then they might lose it. The point is we have to appreciate our differences."
Love: "I am lucky, because I got this from my parents. We should embellish love. Let others know around you. Before you hang up the phone say it. Have flowers on the table. And if you aren't comfortable saying it, give a big hug. Nothing says I love you better than a strong hug."
Memories heading into his first collegiate hockey game: "Coach (Jack Parker) called me into his office told me I was playing in the first two games. That was a big deal, especially the first game because it was the first game after winning the national championship the year before. I remember running home and calling everyone I knew."
The day of his first game: "I remember waking up in the morning saying it was the best day of my life. I got to the rink at 4:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. game. I just sat there in the locker room soaking it all in. I remember going out onto the ice before the game and then the National Anthem. I never felt more proud in my life."
The injury: "I was on the third line and the second line just scored early in the game. I felt a tap on my shoulder. It was Coach Parker telling me it was my turn. I was on for the faceoff and I chased the defenseman from North Dakota with the puck. I was going to give him a body check. But he avoided me, just like he was supposed to, and I lost balance. My head hit the boards."
Laying on the ice: "I knew something bad happened. My neck hurt. I wanted to get up, just like I did so many times before. My brain sent messages but my body wasn't listening. The doctor came out and I saw something red and white, moving on the side. It was the doctor moving my glove hand. I couldn't feel it. I knew then I was paralyzed."
His father coming to see him on the ice: "I asked the trainer to get my dad. When I was growing up he would always say, 'Be tough, get up.' And I always would. When he came over I told him I was in trouble. While we were there talking, I said to him, 'I made it. I made it, Dad.' I was referring to my dream of being a Division 1 hockey player."
||||
