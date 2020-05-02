NEWBURYPORT — Dillon Guthro was one of the most fearsome defensive players the Cape Ann League has ever seen. An unstoppable pass rusher, the Newburyport High graduate earned league MVP honors as a senior in 2013 before going on to become a two-year captain for Bryant University football.
Yet since his football career ended two years ago, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end has settled into a much more quiet profession — woodworking and furniture making.
"I love it, besides football it's the one thing that makes me really happy to do," Guthro said. "It's fun, relaxing, it's enjoyable to be able to make something."
While football has been the focus of much of Guthro's life for the past decade, woodworking has remained a passion for just as long, if not longer. Guthro said his father had his own shop when he was a kid, so growing up he got to learn all about furniture-making and the trade's various techniques.
Once his playing career was over, Guthro decided to turn that passion into a profession, enrolling in a comprehensive ninth-month furniture program at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Rockport, Maine.
"They teach you how to do professional furniture making, teach you the skills you need to pursue it as a full-time career," he said.
Guthro didn't decide to pursue woodworking professionally right away, and the revelation that it would be his life's calling came only after a lot of painful deliberation.
Going into his fifth year with Bryant in 2018, Guthro believed he may have a shot at playing football at some level professionally. He had been a starter for two years, was coming off a First Team All-Conference selection as a junior and had just been named a team captain for the second straight year. Yet for all its promise, the season — and his career — came to a crashing halt when he tore his ACL during the team's second game of the season.
"The knee, that was my third surgery due to football, and it put things more in perspective," he said. "I wouldn't trade football for anything but it was taking a toll on my body, so I decided that I was done."
Guthro could have stayed involved in football as a coach. His experience made him a natural coaching candidate and he even had an offer to join an old coach out in New Mexico as an assistant. But coaching requires a lot of personal sacrifice, and Guthro wasn't sure that was a lifestyle he was prepared to live.
Woodworking, he realized, was the thing that would make him happiest.
Like most others these days, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted Guthro's plans. His program at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship was cut short a couple of months early, and with all of the economic upheaval most major furniture companies are in a holding pattern with hiring. Guthro said he's received plenty of positive feedback from prospective employers, so he's confident he will land a full-time job when things settle down, but for now he's taking a wait and see approach like everyone else.
In the meantime, he said he's staying home and doing his part to help stop the spread, and he also expressed support for all the athletes whose careers have been upended by the outbreak.
"I can't even imagine," he said. "I had my season taken away from me because of the ACL, I can't even imagine being told you can't play."
