Green(ler) pastures at Elon
Congrats to redshirt junior Kyle Greenler (GHS ‘18), who was just named a captain for the upcoming spring season at Division 1 Elon. A 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher, Greenler has 52 career appearances with 3 wins, 4 saves and a 4.17 ERA over his college career. As a sophomore, he threw three scoreless innings against top-10 ranked University of North Carolina.
At Georgetown High, Greenler was a Massachusetts State All-Star in 2017, a two-time Cape Ann League All-Star in 2017 and 2018 and the first Division 1 scholarship athlete in school history. He helped the Royals win the Division 4 North Championship in 2015 and served as team captain as a senior.
Greenler will be back in the area the weekend of April 8-10 when Elon travels to take on Northeastern.
Hall’s final ride
Luke Hall (GHS ‘17) is a former captain and All-CAL selection for the Royals who is currently preparing for his final season at Brandeis University. He is a four-year starting catcher and a three-year captain for the Judges.
Hall is a two-time All-UAA Conference First Team pick, and last spring was selected to the All-New England second team. As far as Brandeis history is concered, he will enter the season currently 22nd all time with a .340 batting average, 16th in slugging percentage (.516), 20th in fielding percentage (.983), 19th in fielding chances (531) and 13th in putouts (464).
Big-time Bellefuille
Right-hander Jason Bellefuille (GHS ‘20) is looking to make an immediate at the college level. The 6-foot-3 pitcher is a freshman at Gordon.
Girouard a leader
Former Daily News All-Star Max Girouard (GHS ‘20) is a standout outfielder for the University of Vermont club team. Last spring, he led the team in batting average to help the squad reach the New England club semifinals.
His junior year for the Royals, Girouard hit .304 with 19 runs scored and five RBI.
Ziolkowski going strong
Another former Georgetown star, Justin Ziolkowski (GHS ‘20), has been player well for the nationally-ranked Elon University club team as a starting outfielder and pitcher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.