Cootey, Koglin meet up
Two Newburyport-raised baseball products got a fun day this past fall when their respective university club teams met for a game. Tyler Koglin (NHS 2020) and Tufts played former Pingree standout Owen Cootey (Class of 2021) and Brown. Koglin was a top run-producer over his time with the Clippers, while Cootey was a solid pitcher and outfielder during his days at Pingree.
Buontempo ready for Framingham
Newburyport’s Jacob Buontempo is home for winter break after his first semester at Framingham State, where he’ll play for the baseball team come spring. A Daily News All-Star last year, the power-hitting outfielder led the Clippers with a .409 average, 17 runs scored, 14 RBI and four home runs.
Salisbury’s Cam Gilroy, a Bridgton Academy alum, will be a sophomore infielder for the Rams this upcoming spring as well.
Lucci at UNH
Former Newburyport High tri-captain Tony Lucci (Class of 2021) is playing club baseball at the Univeristy of New Hampshire. In his senior season with the Clippers last spring, Lucci scored 12 runs and had 7 RBI.
Also a hockey standout as well, Lucci had 4 goals with 8 assists for the Clippers last winter.
Budgell at St. Anselm
Jax Budgell (Class of 2021) is also continuing his baseball career at St. Anselm’s. After playing three years at the Tilton School, Budgell returned to Newburyport High last year and and scored 9 runs with 9 RBI and a home run.
Budgell is joining Newbury’s Zach Clough — a former Governor’s Academy (Class of 2020) standout — and Salisbury’s Mike Borrelli with the Hawks this upcoming spring.
One more for Hadden
Newburyport’s Brian Hadden (Class of 2017) is playing his graduate year at Franklin Pierce after having just finished his undergrad in Sport Management at Dean College. Over his career at Dean, Hadden hit .372 with 34 extra-base hits, 56 RBI and 63 runs scored over 92 games.
He can also pitch if needed.
Fay knows the way
Lastly, former Whittier Tech standout Zack Fay (Class of 2021), who is also a Newburyport native will be playing college baseball this upcoming spring as well. The pitcher/infielder is committed to Gordon College.
Georgetown’s Jason Bellefuille, a sophomore picther, will be Fay’s teammate at Gordon.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.