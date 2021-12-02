Another fall season has come and gone, and I think everyone can agree that the past few months of high school sports was a welcome return to relative normalcy after last year’s utter chaos.
After 2020, the 2021 season couldn’t get here fast enough.
And boy did it deliver!
To recap just a few of the many headlines:
—Both Newburyport boys and girls soccer won the CAL, with the boys having their best season in program history.
—Amesbury boys soccer broke a 28-year long playoff drought.
—Pentucket field hockey won the CAL for the first time ever and advanced to the D3 state semis.
—Triton volleyball won the program’s first ever state tournament game.
—Georgetown QB Anthony Plumb and WR Jack Lucido both broke area records.
But while it was certainly a season to remember — for many reasons — it’s never too early to look ahead at what might be coming next year. This is not meant to put pressure on any individual person or program, but just a fun little exercise to see what we might be celebrating in a year’s time.
Here are some, very early, potential 2022 fall headlines.
Newburyport Girls Soccer strong again
Fresh off a Cape Ann League title, it’ll be a challenge for the Newburyport girls soccer team to replace the likes of senior captains Katie Gallagher , Izzy Kirby , Caity Rooney and Maddie Felts.
But CAL Kinney MVP Deirdre McElhinney will be returning for her senior season, stellar goalie Gabby Loughran will be back in net and top goal-scorers Anna Affolter and Alexis Greenblott are set to return as well.
And watch out for names like Maeve Sullivan, Brela Pavao, Annie Shay and Carly Webb to make big leaps.
The Clippers will be good. Very good.
Triton Golf sweeps the CAL
No one is saying it’ll be easy for the perennially-strong Triton golf team to duplicate its undefeated 2019 season, but it might end up having the firepower to do so.
Recently-crowned Daily News golf MVP Ricky Gardella will lead a then-senior class of Vikings that’ll include fellow All-Stars Connor Houlihan and Braeden McDonald . Throw in the talented Griffin Houlihan to the mix, who’ll also be a senior, and the Vikings will be in line to return their top four golfers from a team that went 13-3 this season.
It’ll also be the Vikings first season without longtime beloved coach Rich Dube , who announced his retirement after 17 seasons with the team.
Newburyport loses seniors Cam Collette and Joe O’Connell , but will return Daily News All-Star Charlie Forrest along with promising up-and-comers Brody Brown, Parker Cowles and Will Palermino .
Amesbury Football repeats as CAL champs
If Amesbury is looking to defend its CAL title next year, early predictions say it’ll have the roster to do so.
The two biggest questions the Indians will have will be on the line with stalwart captains Tony D’Arcangelo and Devin Gannon graduating out, and at QB with Drew MacDonald being a current senior as well.
But three of the team’s top running backs and defensive players, Luke Arsenault , Nick Marden and Henry O’Neill should all be back for their senior years. The Indians are hoping to have a solid competition in camp for that quarterback role, but if all else fails then Arsenault has some experience under center. If Arsenault steps in at QB, then current sophomore back Michael Sanchez — who had an incredible 173 yards and 2 TDs on just four carries — should slot in to finish that 1-2-3 punch in the backfield with Marden and O’Neill.
Triton, with juniors Max Ciaramitaro (QB), Ashton Wonson (OL/DL), Nathan Miller (RB), and Ethan Tate , as well as sophomore Cole Piaseczynski (WR) can pose a threat, and both Newburyport and Pentucket will still be in the mix.
But the team to challenge the Indians will most likely once again be North Reading.
The Hornets made the Division 5 Super Bowl this fall, and will return QB Alex Carucci , top WRs Craig Rubino , Ty Rich and Matt Guidebeck and stellar running back Will Batten.
Pentucket Girls XC undefeated again
Even with superstar Phoebe Rubio set to graduate, the Pentucket girls cross country team will once again be a serious contender to go undefeated and win the CAL.
Juniors Audrey Conover and Libby Murphy , as well as sophomore Kaylie Dalgar , should all return to give the Green and White a stellar top-3.
Newburyport will also be strong, and watch out for Triton with junior Robin Sanger and the freshman pair of Alexa Bonasera and Ava Burl returning.
