You know, we’ve had it pretty good here the past couple of years when it’s come to our local high school sports teams.
Like really good.
As in, when it’s come to the last three seasons of state tournaments, the Daily News area has crowned at least one state champion per cycle. In fact, since the MIAA switched to a statewide tournament format in the fall of 2021, there was only one season where we didn’t have a local team reach the top of the mountain.
Take a look:
Fall 2022: Newburyport Boys Soccer.
Spring 2022: Amesbury Softball, Newburyport Girls Tennis, Newburyport Boys Track.
Winter 2021-22: Amesbury Girls Basketball, Newburyport Boys Track.
So the natural question to ask as we’re about to begin the 2022-23 winter playoffs is: will we see a fourth straight season with a state champion from our area?
Now, this is only referring to teams as a whole.
As it stands, we’ve already had a handful of individual state champions this winter. Newburyport’s Ean Hynes (55 hurdles) and Ethan Downs (1000), as well as Pentucket’s Kaylie Dalgar (2-Mile), have won Division 4 track titles, Triton’s Douglas Aylward won the 182-pound Division 3 wrestling title and Triton co-op swimming’s Abriana Cronstrom won the Division 2 title in the 100 backstroke.
But to keep that “team streak” alive, a championship will have to come from one of our MIAA basketball or hockey teams.
So who is most likely to do it?
Between those two sports, we had 11 local teams qualify for their respective tournaments (6 hockey, 5 basketball). So join me as I count down the top-5 programs I could see making a run and bringing a state championship back home to the Newburyport area.
Now, one last thing to note.
This is NOT, in any way, meant to be a slight to any of the six local playoffs teams omitted from this list. Not appearing here doesn’t mean I think you can’t win it all, as Kevin Garnett once famously screamed to the heavens, “Anything is possible!” Winning a state championship is extremely hard, and in many respects, it’s been remarkable that our area of just five MIAA teams has done it at least once in each of the past three seasons.
But heck, use it as “bulletin board material” if you want.
I’m just trying to have some fun.
5. GEORGETOWN GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seed: No. 5 in Division 5
Record: 12-8
Our opening contender brings us to a team that already this year claimed a share of its first CAL Baker title since 2012.
But could greater accomplishments lie ahead?
Georgetown is a team that, when at its best, can hang with most everyone in Division 5. Playing against larger opponents all season in the CAL helps with that, plus the fact that the Royals possess the balance both offensively and defensively to play multiple styles.
Senior tri-captain Carena Ziolkowski (13.6 ppg, 46 3s) is the team’s top scorer and area leader in 3s, and sisters Tyrah Marcelin (9.1 ppg, 15 3s) and Neiylah Marcelin (10.1 ppg, 8 3s) handle the point guard duties and have shown that they can shoot as well. Fellow senior captains Marley Morrison (6.9 ppg, 15 3s) and Meghan Loewen round out the starting-5, and the Royals get strong contributions off the bench from sophomores Ella Thompson and Avery Upite (2.1 ppg), as well as freshmen Katie Davies (5.8 ppg, 10 3s) and Bailey Pierson.
Davies’ emergence over the last month or so in particular has been huge for the Royals, as she gives the team some much-needed height and rebounding prowess along with her growing confidence in scoring the ball.
Ideally, the team has five players on the court who could all hit a 3.
And with the exception of the two freshmen, basically everyone else was a key piece on last year’s team that made it to the Round of 16. So the experience factor is there as well.
Georgetown will open its playoff run on Thursday (6 p.m.) when it hosts the winner of the preliminary round game between No. 28 Upper Cape Cod and No. 37 Avon. The Royals are of course taking it one game at a time, but looking forward there could be a potential “Sweet 16” rematch from last year in the quarterfinals against state power Hoosac Valley.
Hoosac (17-4) is the No. 4 seed, and just won its fourth straight Western Mass. Class D title with a 15-point win over a Lenox team it could see again in the second round.
It’ll be tough, but a path is there for the Royals.
4. HPNA GIRLS HOCKEY
Seed: No. 4 in Division 1
Record: 12-6-2
After a terrific run to the Division 1 quarterfinals a year ago, the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls co-op team is hungry to make it two rounds further this winter.
And they might have the team to do it.
The roster includes four players from Pentucket in star sophomore defenseman Paige Nottingham, fellow sophomore defenseman Kira Dolan, freshman forward Talia Armata and freshman goalie Hannah Bub. Offensively, Kaitlyn Bush (16g, 13a), Shelby Nassar (9g, 19a), Cassy Doherty (6g, 12a), Kendall LaRiviere (7g, 7a) and Gabriella Locke (6g, 7a) lead the way, and elite sophomore goalie Julianna Taylor has an impressive .950 save percentage and 1.45 GAA.
Three years ago, HPNA was undefeated before losing in the first round.
Last year, making it to the quarterfinals was the furthest the program had ever reached.
So this time around, could it be their moment to add a state title?
“We are excited and prepared,” Nassar told The Eagle-Tribune. “We have worked hard all season, and our last few games we have played have felt like a playoff atmosphere.”
HPNA kicks off the tournament on Wednesday, when it welcomes No. 29 Marblehead (4-15-1) to the Haverhill High rink for a 7 p.m. puck drop.
Again, while the team will never do it, I can’t help but look ahead.
If seeding holds, HPNA would play a Billerica team its already beaten twice in the Round of 16. Then, it could be a date with undefeated Winthrop (No. 5) in the quarterfinals, and potentially a matchup with top-ranked St. Mary’s in the semis.
Hey, no road to a state title is easy.
3. NEWBURYPORT BOYS HOCKEY
Seed: No. 6 in Division 2
Record: 9-9-3
I think I’ve said it already this year about Newburyport boys hockey, but the simple name of the game here is preparation.
Like the girls team, just go up and down the schedule.
The Clippers had scrimmages against Central Catholic (No. 18 in D1), Tewksbury (No. 1 in D2) and Gloucester (No. 12 in D2) before the season, then played Malden Catholic (No. 20 in D1) and twice against St. Mary’s (No. 15 in D1) in the early non-league slate. Throw in two games against both Lynnfield (No. 2 in D3) and Triton (No. 10 in D3) in the CAL, and then more non-league games against St. John’s Prep (No. 1 in D1) and B.C. High (No. 8 in D1) to end the regular season.
So don’t let that .500 record fool you.
The Clippers are battled-tested against the best competition in the state, and were rewarded by earning the No. 6 seed in Division 2.
Offensively there’s no one superstar, but nine players have at least 10 points or more this winter. Zach McHugh (7g, 7a) and Charlie Forrest (5g, 9a) sit stop the team lead, with Kane Brennan (4g, 8a), Tristan Joyce (6g, 6a), Will Palermino (4g, 8a), Max Puleo (4g, 8a) and Colby Arel (6g, 6a) right behind.
And it always helps when your goalie can stand on his head.
Fortunately, Newburyport has a guy that can do that with senior Jamie Brooks. The Daily News All-Star recorded an impressive seven shutouts last year, and has returned this season to post four more shutouts with a 2.04 GAA.
Will all of it combined be enough for the Clippers to bring home a state title, starting on Wednesday when they host No. 27 Melrose (5-12-3) in the first round at 7 p.m.?
Maybe.
But I know for sure that they’ll fear no one.
2. PENTUCKET GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seed: No. 8 in Division 2
Record: 17-5 (17-4 counted for tourney minus endowment game)
Probably the hottest team in the area heading into the state tournament.
The Panthers have only lost three times since we turned the calendar to 2023, and ended the regular season winners of 12 of their last 14. One of those two setbacks came on a buzzer-beater to a Cathedral team ranked No. 1 in Division 4, while the other was an admitted stinker on the road to a solid North Reading squad. But even still, the team responded from that by earning arguably its biggest win of the year the next time out, beating rival Newburyport in overtime, 57-53.
Then, the Panthers kept it rolling by beating Billerica and Newton South to win their division in the St. Mary’s Spartan Classic.
Daily News All-Stars Gabby Bellacqua (11.2 ppg, 14 3s) and Abby Dube (10.5 ppg, 41 3s) headline the scoring, but senior Alyssa Thompson (9.5 ppg, 20 3s) has been on fire since mid-January. Fellow senior captains Audrey Conover (5.2 ppg) and Bethany Cloutier (3.0 ppg) round out the starting-5, and the Panthers get key contributions from junior Ava DiBurro (5.2 ppg, 11 3s), sophomore Kate Conover and freshmen Amelia Crowe (3.7 ppg) and Sophia Bellacqua off the bench.
If there’s one thing Pentucket lacks, it’s height.
But the team more than makes up for it with its patented defense that’s held opponents to just 37.5 points per game this winter.
The Panthers will begin their title chase on Friday, when they host the winner of the preliminary round game between No. 25 Ashland and No. 40 Falmouth. A potential Round 2 matchup against a Norwood team that was the Division 2 state runner-up last year looms large, and then you’d have to figure top-seeded Walpole would be there in the “Sweet 16.”
If that indeed is the road and the Panthers make it to the semis, they’ll have earned it.
1. NEWBURYPORT GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seed: No. 7 in Division 2
Record: 17-3
Legendary Pentucket girls basketball coach John McNamara has over 300 wins and two state championships over his 17 years with the program.
So, it’s safe to say he knows what he’s talking about.
And after his team’s win over Newburyport a couple of weeks ago, he said of the Clippers: “I think they’re going to make a deep, deep run in the tournament. They’ve got everything.”
Well, it’s easy to see where he’s coming from.
The Clippers started the season as the No. 10-ranked team in the entire state by the Boston Globe, and proceeded to win their first 11 games on their way to an outright CAL Kinney title. Those three losses came to Wachusett (No. 4 in D1), Pentucket (No. 8 in D2) and Dracut (No. 6 in D2), which themselves could all have long tournament runs.
Height?
Yup, Newburyport has that with the area’s top scorer in senior tri-captain Emma Foley (20.0 ppg), her younger sister Olivia Foley (4.0 ppg) and key pieces Brela Pavao (3.1 ppg), Elizabeth Metsker (2.3 ppg), Anna Seidel and Laney Schwab.
Guard play?
You bet. Fellow senior captains Deirdre McElhinney (11.0 ppg, 24 3s) and Makenna Ward (7.6 ppg) — two other Daily News All-Stars along with Foley — handle that.
Shooting?
Perhaps a slight area of concern. McElhinney and junior Olivia McDonald (5.8 ppg, 27 3s) are two of the best shooters in the area when they get hot, but the duo accounts for 51 of the entire team’s 55 made 3s this season (92.7%). Can the two make enough shots to keep the double-teams away from Foley in the post? Can someone else step up to be a threat to hit an outside shot?
Is that something the team even needs?
The answer to all of those questions will start to show itself on Thursday at 6 p.m., when the Clippers host the winner of the preliminary round game between No. 39 Ursuline Academy and No. 26 Burlington. Defending state champion Oliver Ames (No. 18) is in the same quadrant of the bracket, and could potentially make some noise by upsetting No. 2 Medfield in Round 2.
Is that likely? Who knows.
But I do know that if anyone in the area has a good chance to bring home a state championship, it’s these Clippers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.