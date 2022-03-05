BOXBOROUGH -- Teagan Wilson was simply unbelievable for Newburyport Saturday evening.
Facing a talented and strong Acton-Boxborough team in the first round of the Division 1 state tournament, the junior goalie stood on her head to the tune of an epic 50-save performance. Unfortunately, the Clippers couldn't get any offense going in front of her, and saw their season come to an end with a 3-0 defeat.
No. 5 Acton-Boxborough (16-4-3) advances to the Round of 16, but Wilson certainly didn't make it easy.
"She gave us every opportunity, she kept us in the game the whole way through," said Newburyport coach Dan Robinson. "She was outstanding and gave us everything we could have asked for."
No. 28 Newburyport (10-9-2) only musterd 5 shots on goal the entire game.
But Wilson was nearly the great equalizer.
She stopped the first 10 shots she faced in the opening period before Acton-Boxborough finally got one by her. About midway through the period, Dorothy Galvin fired a shot just in front of the blue line that was sailing high, but was tipped and redirected in by teammate Amanda Brissenden. It was 1-0 after the first, and stayed that way until five minutes into the second when Allison Corrieri scored off another tipped shot with her team on the power play.
Notice a trend?
While the numbers may suggest otherwise, Kayla Gibbs, Riley Freeman, Izzy Kirby, Emma Gabriel and the Newburyport defense did a good job of keeping the puck away from the front of the net. Many of the shots Wilson faced came from the blue line or from the corners, with the first two goals coming on deflected shots. Basically, if Wilson saw the puck, she either caught it or blocked it away.
"I thought our defense did a good job playing sort of a good contain game in front of the net," said Robinson. "There was nothing that they scored low on us, it came from up high with deflections.
"But (Acton-Boxborough) is such a strong team, and they use it well. I thought they had good team speed, but they're not as fast as some teams we've played this year. But they use their size to create time and space, and they were really, really physical with our players. So for our younger players it was a big adjustment for them."
With the score still only 2-0, and Wilson standing on her head, Newburyport did get some opportunites.
The Clippers had two power play chances, and on one of them had a 2-on-1 opportunity that saw the puck slide across a wide open crease. Unfortunately, the Clipper on the other end of the pass couldn't get her stick on the puck to poke it into the wide open net. The score stayed 2-0 until a minute left in the third period with Wilson racking up save after save -- some of the highlight-reel variety -- and just one Clipper goal over that time could have drastically changed the complexion of the game.
But, it wasn't to be.
And with just over a minute left, Caroline Justicz fired a shot from the point that found the back of the net to make it 3-0.
Still, Newburyport's second season as a standalone program -- that saw the team make its first ever playoff appearance -- was a successful one. And with tons of young talent on the roster, like juniors Kiara Farrar, Wilson, and Hannah Gross, sophomores Abigail Stauss and Gibbs, freshmen Emmerson Marengi and Julia Losee and eighth-graders Ella Puleo, Olivia Wilson and Lainey Pare to name just a few, the Clippers are set to be good for a long time.
"The ceiling is so high for so many of our young players," said Robinson. "Honestly, coming into the season we wouldn't have imagined we'd play our grade-8s and our freshman as much as we did. But they earned that opportunity. And we've had great captains and great leaderships in our seniors as well."
Acton-Boxborough 3, Newburyport 0
Newburyport (10-9-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Acton-Boxborough (16-4-3): 1 1 1 — 3
Division 1 Round of 32
Goals: Amanda Brissenden, Allison Corrieri, Caroline Justicz
Assists: Cailey Ryan 2, Erin Gamble, Lily Vaughan, Dorothy Galvin
Saves: N — Tegan Wilson 50; AB — Max Anderson 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.