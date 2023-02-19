NEWBURYPORT -- When Teagan Wilson, Kiara Farrar, Avery Luskin and Hannah Gross started playing high school hockey for the Newburyport co-op team four years ago, the idea of celebrating their Senior Night seemed like a day that would never come.
Heck, when Farrar, Luskin and Gross got to Newburyport High all those years ago, they technically didn't have their own team to play for.
But Saturday night, four years later, it finally came time to honor that class.
Behind 16 saves and the third shutout of the season in net from Wilson, Newburyport was able to blank Marblehead, 1-0, to cap the program's Senior Night with a win. From playing under the Masconomet co-op team banner as freshmen, starting their own co-op team as sophomores and watching the program improve each of the last three years, it's a class that will always be remember in Clipper lore.
"Even at the beginning of this season, it was hard to imagine this day actually coming," said Wilson, a senior at nearby Triton Regional. "So it was massive, we definitely wanted to win this one. We passed well tape-to-tape and had good communication. Overall, we had good rushes, good flow and we just worked well together tonight."
While Wilson didn't have to do too much, she still come up huge in the biggest moments.
She stopped a breakaway to start the second period, but more importantly came up massive with another breakaway stop with just over two minutes left in the game to preserve the 1-0 lead. The Clippers (8-8-1) have relied on that calmness in net all season, but did get strong play from defensemen Tara Sullivan, Kayla Gibbs, Julia Losee, Riley Freeman, Holly Sullivan, Megan Guild and Francesca Blake Saturday night to limit the traffic Wilson saw.
Still, though, Wilson is putting in another excellent winter campaign.
After her epic 50-save playoff performance against Acton-Boxboro last year, Wilson has delivered a handful of gems this season. There was the ridiculous 65-save performance against the No. 1-ranked team in the state in St. Mary's, two one-goal losses -- one in overtime -- against undefeated Winthrop (No. 4) and a two-goal setback to an HPNA (No. 6) team that scored in the closing seconds.
Even against the best competition in the state, Wilson always keeps her team in the game.
"It definitely makes me play more confident knowing she's there," said Gross. "She's amazing. I don't want to rely on Teagan all the time, but sometimes I do. Obviously we trust her and she's fantastic in net, but we always want to work on being strong in front of her. We don't want to be too dependent on her to catch us every time we make a mistake."
Well, that balance Gross is referring to was there Saturday night.
While the defense kept Wilson's night fairly quiet, offensively Newburyport was all over the Marblehead net. On a power play during the first period, Olivia Wilson sped into the offensive zone and deked past a pair of defenders before being stoned by Magicians goalie Addie Lydon -- who had an excellent night with 24 saves. Still, the Clippers generated chance after chance all night, with Abby Stauss, Jenna Oliver, Lainey Pare and Emmerson Marengi almost netting goals.
"We need to work on driving to the net, I think that's been an issue," said Luskin. "We take a shot, and then peel away instead of driving to the net to get a rebound"
But the goal finally came.
In the final minute of the second period, a loose puck tumbled out to Maggie Fitzgerald about 15 feet in front of the net. The sophomore picked her spot, and sent a wrister that hit the bottom of the crossbar and bounced off Lydon's shoulder into the net.
That goal would stand over the final 15 minutes, with Wilson making the huge breakaway stop to clinch it.
Newburyport is safely in the Division 1 field at No. 21, and now has Saturday's win and two more games this week to potentially move up five spots to host a playoff matchup. The Clippers will play Norwell in the first round of the Bank Classic tournament on Monday at 1 p.m.
"We definitely need to get more goals," said Farrar. "We have chances, we're always there, but sometimes we just can't get it in. So I feel like once we start to score more consistently, we'll really start to take off."
Newburyport 1, Marblehead 0
Marblehead: 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (8-8-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Maggie Fitzgerald
Saves: N — Teagan Wilson 16; M — Addie Lydon 24
