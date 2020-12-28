The news wasn’t unexpected, but it was still devastating when it came.
Earlier this month Whittier Tech announced it was cancelling winter sports due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the region. That meant all of the school’s athletes would be prevented from competing, even the boys hockey players who co-oped as part of the Amesbury High program.
While Amesbury is moving ahead with winter sports, the loss of Whittier’s athletes left the Amesbury hockey program with too few skaters to safely compete. As a result, Amesbury hockey will be the only local program unable to compete this winter.
“I kind of predicted it, we’d heard wind of it, but I was still bummed out,” said Connor Montejunas, a Whittier Tech senior and one of Amesbury hockey’s team captains. “I felt bad for all my other teammates at Whittier, but I felt even worse for my friends at Amesbury when I heard they had to cancel too.”
Composed of players from a public school and tech school, Amesbury hockey is unique among local co-ops, which are usually comprised of athletes from neighboring public school districts. Though they don’t always have a lot in common, the Amesbury and Whittier players have forged a strong relationship through their shared love of hockey.
“You wouldn’t think we’d get along, but we have a great bond,” Montejunas said. “We’ve been fighting this whole winter sports thing together.”
“It’s been nothing but great to play with those guys, I love those kids,” said Ethan Lintner, an Amesbury High junior and one of the team’s captains. “They definitely bring a lot to the team and without them I don’t know where we’d be.”
Whittier Tech athletes are still pushing school leadership to reconsider its decision to cancel, but if those efforts fall short, Amesbury and Whittier’s hockey players, and especially the seniors, said they’ll still have some great memories to think back on of their time together.
Seth Burdick, an Amesbury High senior, said he’ll never forget the fun he had playing with his teammates and the moments like Amesbury’s overtime win over North Reading in front of a jam packed crowd last winter. Lintner pointed to his first goal as a freshman against Rockport, and Montejunas highlighted what turned out to be his last game, Amesbury’s season-ending win over Haverhill to claim the 2020 Newburyport Bank Tournament’s Gulazian Division title.
“The three years, win-loss wise has been pretty uneventful, but playing hockey with your good friends is all you can really ask for,” Montejunas said.
Much different slate for Clippers
Newburyport hockey historically plays one of the toughest schedules in the state, loading up its non-conference slate with marquee matchups against statewide powerhouses. Ideally, playing tough competition helps prepare Newburyport for the state tournament, and theoretically if the Clippers win enough games they would have a strong case to make the Super 8 Tournament.
The downside to playing such a difficult schedule is that if your team isn’t up for it, you run the risk of missing the tournament entirely, which is exactly what happened to Newburyport last year when it finished 8-11-1 to miss the state tournament for just the second time in 16 years.
But with no non-conference games on its schedule and no state tournament to play for, this winter promises to be a much different season for Newburyport, one the Clippers are well positioned to take advantage of.
Despite its record last year, the Clippers were one of the best teams in the Cape Ann League a year ago, going 7-4-1 within the conference to finish third in the CAL Kinney standings. A good portion of last year’s lineup is back, most notably All-CAL defenseman Owen Spence and CAL All-Star forward Jon Groth (8-17-25), and senior goalie Jackson Marshall is healthy as well after missing his junior year to a torn ACL.
Triton eyeing Masco’s old crown
Triton hockey is coming off its most successful two-year postseason stretch since the early 1990s, upsetting top seed and CAL champion Masconomet in back-to-back years en route to deep tournament runs, first to the sectional semifinals and last year to the Division 2 North Final. While the Vikings won’t have a chance to compete for a state title thanks to the pandemic, Triton still gets a chance to shoot for the one thing they couldn’t take from Masconomet before the Chieftains left for the Northeastern Conference – the league title.
With Masconomet gone, Triton now enters the winter as the league’s top contending team, returning a significant number of players from last year’s 17-5-2 team. The Vikings finished second in the conference at 8-3-1 and should now be set to compete with archrival Newburyport for the top spot in the CAL.
Hardy approaching Pentucket record
One of the league’s most prolific scorers since his freshman year, Pentucket senior Richie Hardy enters the winter as the area’s active career scoring leader with 50 goals and 60 assists for 110 points through three seasons. Hardy currently stands 10 points behind Billy Bomba (57-63-120) for Pentucket’s all-time program record, and after that he will have an opportunity to climb even further up Greater Newburyport’s all-time scoring leaderboard.
Whether or not Hardy would get the chance was thrown into doubt earlier this month when a positive test within the Pentucket hockey program forced the team to enter a two-week pause, but as of this weekend the team is still on track to resume play on Thursday, athletic director Dan Thornton said. As of now the team’s regularly scheduled season opener against Lynnfield is still on for Saturday, Jan. 2 at noon at the McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink in Peabody.
