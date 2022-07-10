The 40th annual Bay State Games have brought out some of the area’s top wrestlers.
Particularly, six Triton wrestlers in Alex Sabino (120), Lucas Bistany (132), Frank Boyd (170), Nolan Merrill (182), Douglas Aylward (182) and Ashton Wonson (HVY) came out to compete, and all of them performed well.
Wonson had a great showing on his way to a second-place finish and a silver medal. He pinned the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals and earned another pin in the semifinals before facing New Hampshire All-State finalist Austin Wells in the title match and losing by a 6-1 decision. Aylward, who was wrestling up two weight classes, went 2-2 overall and took fourth, and Bistany also went 2-2 overall but just missed placing.
“I was really happy to see sophomores Alex Sabino, Frank Boyd and Nolan Merrill competing and getting good competition,” said Triton wrestling coach Shawn McElligott. “These kids have been doing a great job working out this summer at the Sports Factory in Salisbury with former Georgetown and Pentucket coach Mel Yell.”
Wonson, Aylward and Bistany were all Daily News All-Stars this winter who should be back next year for the Vikings.
Aylward had a 24-10 record for the season at 160 and place third at the Division 3 State Meet to earn a trip to All-States. Wonson, who is also a standout lineman in football, went 22-4 overall, while Bistany went 21-7 and was the 126-pound champion at the CAL/NEC meet.
