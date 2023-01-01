The calendar just switched to the new year, but Ashton Wonson had already put together quite the season for the Triton wrestling team.
At Friday’s Dan Balboni Framingham Holiday Tournament, the senior won four matches — three by pinfall — to claim the 220-pound title. His lone decision came in a 3-2 semifinal victory over Jeremy Santiago of Marlboro, and he responded by pinning Boston Latin’s Henry Stratman in the finals.
With the victory, Wonson became Triton’s first champion at a holiday tournament since Bill Blanchette in 2006. The Vikings have competed at both the popular Lowell Holiday Tournament and the Pentucket Holiday Tournament over the years, but this winter decided to go to Framingham.
Wonson has now won a Framingham Holiday Tournament title, a Big Red Tournament title in Tyngsboro and has meet wins over Beverly and Lynn Tech early on this winter.
“Ashton has really wrestled well so far,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott.
“He’s our first champion at a holiday tournament since 2006, so I think that says a lot. But really all of our upper weights have done well. Ashton at 220, Tony (Sforza) at heavyweight and Douglas (Aylward) at 195.”
With that “Big 3” in the upper weights, Triton has a chance in every meet this year.
On Friday, the Vikings only brought eight wrestlers down to Framingham, but still took 10th out of 22 teams with 88 points. Besides Wonson, it was Aylward also taking second down a class at 182. He went 3-1 on the day with a big pin over Framingham’s John Noguiera in the semis, but fell to Ticker Vivian of Natick in the finals in a 10-4 decision.
Sforza finished fourth after going 3-2 on the day, with his only setbacks being to the tournament’s No. 1 seed and to Methuen’s Josiris Gomez in double overtime, 5-1. Elsewhere, Lucas Bistany placed sixth at 138 after going 3-2 on the day, and both Boston Record (126) and Sam Imlach (113) got a match victory.
The Vikings now gear up to return to league action, and will host both Lynnfield (Wednesday) and Salem (Thursday) this week.
