It was another solid weekend for the Pentucket/Newburyport co-op wrestling team.
Competing at the popular Daniel Gionet Memorial Tournament in Pelham (N.H.) on Saturday, the Panthers saw an impressive eight different wrestlers finish inside the top-4 in their respective weight classes. The event was won by Dracut/Tyngsboro with 148 points, with host Pelham in fifth with 106 points.
But, of course, Pentucket/Newburyport walked away with plenty of highlights.
Chief among them was superstar Pentucket senior Trevor Kamuda. The reigning Daily News MVP from last winter put in an outstanding tournament, taking home the gold medal after winning at 145. His younger brother, Tanner — a sophomore who was also a Daily News All-Star a year ago — showcased his prowess by earning third place at 120.
And elsewhere for the Panthers, Mason Skinner took the silver medal at 182, and both Martin DeJesus (126) and Jackson Neumann (160) placed third in their respective weight classes. Earning fourth-place finishes for the Panthers were Paul Suozzo at 160, Dylan Gately at 170 and Aidan Burrier at 195.
Pentucket/Newburyport will now gear up for a big home meet against Beverly on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.).
Triton takes two of three
The Triton wrestling team has been rolling so far into the winter season, and over the weekend the Vikings picked up two more wins.
Competing at a quad against Wakefield, Greater Lawrence and Reading, the Vikings won two out of the three matches to improve to 10-2 on the year. The squad opened the day with a tough loss to Wakefield (59-18), but responded with back-to-back triumphs over Greater Lawrence (42-36) and Reading (54-26).
Triton has been led all season by its three captains in Ashton Wonson (220), Douglas Aylward (182/190) and Tony Sforza (HVY), and that will continue to be the case moving forward.
The Vikings will return to dual-meet action on Wednesday when they travel down to take on Saugus (5:30 p.m.). It’ll be a busy two days, however, as the Vikings have to turn around on Thursday to face a solid Danvers team on the road.
