NEWBURYPORT — When Yvonne Bungei crossed the Yankee Homecoming finish line, the smile on her face stretched from ear to ear.
Being part of such an historic and popular race is reward enough.
But it’s also nice to win, too.
That’s exactly what Bungei did, as the Springfield native was the women’s 5k race champion after finishing in 18:48. She just narrowly edged out Newburyport native, Yankee Homecoming stalwart and last year’s champion Betsy Suda, who was second in 18:57.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Bungei, who ran Yankee Homecoming for the first time in 2019. “It was just another sign of us trying our best to get back to doing what we want to do. It was definitely hot, and it wasn’t my best time, but it was still awesome to be a part of.”
After starring at Williams College (Class of 2017), Bungei has been a mainstay on the local road racing scene. Between both the 5k and 10-mile races Tuesday evening, she was one of more than 2,000 runners who came out to participate.
And beating Suda was no easy feat.
Behind them was Amesbury’s Noel Tripp (20:19) and Cassie Harding (20:57) in fourth and fifth, respectively, and Triton high schooler and Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star Erin Wallwork of Byfield was eighth in 22:18.
Walsh follows UMass Lowell teammate to winner’s circle
Last year, Joseph Walsh watched as UMass Lowell cross country teammate, Chris Alfond, won the Yankee Homecoming 5k race.
“Hey, I could do that,” thought Walsh.
And so he did. Tuesday evening, Walsh, an Auburn native, was the 5k winner with an official time of 15:33. He beat out Crampton’s Justin Freeman, who was second in 15:59. Amesbury’s Vojta Ripa was seventh in 17:26, Byfield’s Tyler Scopelites was eighth in 17:26 and Merrimac’s Connor Hughes was 10th in 17:43.
“It was a great race,” said Walsh, who will be doing a graduate year starting this fall to get his Masters. “It was a little hot, but it was a lot of fun. After watching Chris win it last year, I wanted to come out and keep the Lowell pride strong.”
