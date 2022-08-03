At first glance, when taking a look at this year’s Yankee Homecoming 10-mile race results, you’d probably recognize the sixth name down on the list, Jack Chambers. What might throw you off though would be the “Eugene, Oregon” hometown listed next to him.
But nope, it’s the same guy you remember.
It’s the same Jack Chambers who starred for the Newburyport boys cross country team a few years ago, and who graduated high school in 2020. He’s since relocated 3,260 miles across the country, and is about to entire his junior year at the University of Oregon where he’s double-majoring in Psychology and Anthropology.
But making the trip back home for Yankee Homecoming is something Chambers will always cherish.
“This was my third time running it,” said Chambers. “I had done the 5K twice before, and I did it last year because they didn’t have the 10-mile option. But in general it’s always just good to come back and see family and friends. Some of my old high school teammates and friends like Chris O’Donnell, Sam Walker and Andy Lasson were running and they all did really well, so it was nice to see how good everyone was doing.”
And Chambers had plenty of those friends and family at the finish line watching him cross an impressive sixth overall in 59:36. Both of his grandmothers were there, as was his father, Phil, his mother, Ali, and his aunt, Jackie Phypers. Jack’s younger brother, Mason, was there waiting after finishing the 5k race — in his brother’s old running shoes, no less — a little bit earlier in the evening, and his girlfriend out in Oregon, Keaton Ibendhal, made the trip over and competed in the 10-mile race as well.
All told, it was a great night for the entire family.
“I was very happy with my time,” said Chambers. “I wanted to run a little bit faster, but with the heat it was tough and I sort of blew up at a certain point midway through. But near the end I was able to find an extra gear and finish in sub-60, which was great.”
Those close to Chambers could see this solid finish coming.
He’s been affiliated with the University of Oregon club running program since arriving on campus, and the team is coached by Hall of Fame runner and former All-American Tom Heinonen. Chambers has been a sponge soaking up information, and has seen his times improve from where they were in high school.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Chambers. “I go out and run on my own a lot of the time, but during the track season we’d have a meet every week. The way I see it, it’s just been picking up from the teachings of the great coaches I’ve had in the past, like (longtime Newburyport Cross Country coach) Don Henniger.”
‘Batman’ takes to Yankee Homecoming, basketball in hand
If you were a spectator in attendance Tuesday night, you probably also saw “Batman” himself running the 5k in his full crime-fighting costume, dribbling a basketball the entire time.
The caped crusader, known publicly as Bruce Wayne, finished the full 3.1 miles while showcasing his handles the whole way, only pausing occassionally to pass the ball to kids along the route.
“I ran to inspire kids to pick up a basketball and to have them associate the game with one of the few super heroes who is just a hard-working human with no super powers,” said Wayne. “My drive to inspire kids comes from Kobe Bryant and the legacy he left.”
Wayne is making no promises, but he believes Batman will be on the streets of Newburyport, basketball in hand, for Yankee Homecoming for the foreseeable future.
