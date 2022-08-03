Top 40 Males (5k)
Place (Overall);Name;Hometown;Time
1(1);Joseph Walsh;Auburn, MA;15:32
2(2);Justin Freeman;Campton, NH;15:59
3(3);Timothy Walsh;Auburn, MA;16:17
4(4);Joe Rand;Haverhill, MA;16:52
5(5);Matthew Servin;Charlotte, VT;17:01
6(6);Luke Devin;Danvers, MA;17:11
7(7);Vojta Ripa;Amesbury, MA;17:25
8(8);Tyler Scopelites;Byfield, MA;17:25
9(9);Sebastian Gilligan;Topsfield, MA;17:34
10(10);Connor Hughes;Merrimac, MA;17:41
11(11);Trevor Scopelites;Byfield, MA;17:50
12(12);John Bartschat;Whitefish Bay, WI;18:12
13(13);Jackson O'Toole;Wellesley, MA;18:17
14(14);Doug Ianuario;Amesbury, MA;18:25
15(15);Steve Touboulic;Boston, MA;18:26
16(16);Lincoln Routhier;Dunbarton, NH;18:30
17(17);Scott Maxwell;Newton, NH;18:34
18(19);Christopher Plante;Rowley, MA;18:48
19(21);Hayden O'Hara;Seabrook, NH;19:14
20(22);Luke MasIsaac;Newburyport, MA;19:48
21(23);Ben Goldthwaite;Andover, MA;19:54
22(24);Cormac Barry;Newburyport, MA;19:55
23(25);Thomas Volper;Amesbury, MA;19:55
24(26);Max Katavolos;Newburyport, MA;19:56
25(28);Bryce Martis;Byfield, MA;20:02
26(29);Alex Jason;Newburyport, MA;20:04
27(30);Matthew Terrien;Lynn MA;20:04
28(31);Connor Christuk;Newbury, MA;20:05
29(32);Thomas Thoreson;Newburyport, MA;20:06
30(33);Ross Brockman;Newburyport, MA;20:17
31(34);Mike Pannozzi;Tewksbury, MA;20:17
32(36);Douglas Fortier;Concord, MA;20:26
33(37);Jason Ouellette;Haverhill, MA;20:30
34(38);Will Thoreson;Newburyport, MA;20:31
35(39);Grady Conly;Newburyport, MA;20:32
36(40);Jake Vanderlugt;Kansas City, MO;20:35
37(41);Robert Bester;Not Given;20:38
38(42);Andy Cunningham;Pine Grove Mills, PA;20:40
39(43);John Prud'homme;Bedford, NH;20:52
40(45);Logan Cooper;Essex, MA;20:58
Top 40 Females (5k)
Place (Overall);Name;Hometown;Time
1(18);Yvonne Bungei;Springfield, MA;18:46
2(20);Betsy Suda;Newburyport, MA;18:55
3(27);Peyton McGovern;New York, NY;19:56
4(35);Noel Tripp;Amesbury, MA;20:18
5(44);Cassie Harding;Amesbury, MA;20:55
6(48);Skylar Bedard;Arvada, CO;21:06
7(58);Chloe Hill;Waltham, MA;21:32
8(66);Erin Wallwork;Byfield, MA;22:08
9(67);Gretel St. Lawrence;Burlington, VT;22:16
10(72);Anna Jones;Ipswich, MA;22:27
11(73);Emma D'Agostino;North Andover, MA;22:27
12(78);Ellen Bryan-Naylor;Chelmsford, MA;22:33
13(80);Olivia Coletti;Newburyport, MA;22:35
14(82);Kelly Bradbury;Newburyport, MA;22:37
15(87);Shea Campbell;Charlestown, SC;22:41
16(91);Annamarie Wadiak;Stratham, NH;22:48
17(93);Kristen Dorsky;Lynnfield, MA;22:49
18(101);Isabelle Nadeau;Newburyport, MA;22:59
19(109);Kara Polsgrove;Woburn, MA;23:22
20(112);Dana Bowden;West Newbury, MA;23:26
21(113);Margaret Cushing;Topsfield, MA;23:26
22(116);Erin Mcardle;Ashland, MA;23:31
23(120);Emma Finch;Newburyport, MA;23:39
24(122);Laura Najimy;Pittsfield, MA;23:46
25(124);Jenny Koonz;West Springfield, MA;23:49
26(129);Anita Bartschat;Milwaukee, WI;23:56
27(143);Christine Houghton;Durham, NC;24:18
28(147);Claudia Mejia Palacio;Revere, MA;24:24
29(149);Eloise Gerry;Newburyport, MA;24:26
30(152);Caroline Ogilvy;Newburyport, MA;24:32
31(156);Kristen Bonavita;Newburyport, MA;24:38
32(158);Tricia King;Dracut, MA;24:40
33(161);Sarah Wheeler;Manchester, NH;24:45
34(164);Amie Begin;Salem, MA;24:48
35(166);Becky Dowling;Douglas, MA;24:48
36(167);Eliza Dowling;Douglas, MA;24:49
37(170);Phoebe Whitcomb;Newburyport, MA;24:51
38(179);Rachel Berube;Tewksbury, MA;25:01
39(180);Ana Shields;Andover, MA;25:04
40(186);Erica Vaughn;Newburyport, MA;25:10
