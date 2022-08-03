5k female winners

Springfield's Yvonne Bungei, right, and Newburyport's Betsy Suda, left, were first and second, respectively, in the Yankee Homecoming women's 5k race Tuesday evening.

 Peter McClelland Photo

Top 40 Males (5k)

Place (Overall);Name;Hometown;Time

1(1);Joseph Walsh;Auburn, MA;15:32

2(2);Justin Freeman;Campton, NH;15:59

3(3);Timothy Walsh;Auburn, MA;16:17

4(4);Joe Rand;Haverhill, MA;16:52

5(5);Matthew Servin;Charlotte, VT;17:01

6(6);Luke Devin;Danvers, MA;17:11

7(7);Vojta Ripa;Amesbury, MA;17:25

8(8);Tyler Scopelites;Byfield, MA;17:25

9(9);Sebastian Gilligan;Topsfield, MA;17:34

10(10);Connor Hughes;Merrimac, MA;17:41

11(11);Trevor Scopelites;Byfield, MA;17:50

12(12);John Bartschat;Whitefish Bay, WI;18:12

13(13);Jackson O'Toole;Wellesley, MA;18:17

14(14);Doug Ianuario;Amesbury, MA;18:25

15(15);Steve Touboulic;Boston, MA;18:26

16(16);Lincoln Routhier;Dunbarton, NH;18:30

17(17);Scott Maxwell;Newton, NH;18:34

18(19);Christopher Plante;Rowley, MA;18:48

19(21);Hayden O'Hara;Seabrook, NH;19:14

20(22);Luke MasIsaac;Newburyport, MA;19:48

21(23);Ben Goldthwaite;Andover, MA;19:54

22(24);Cormac Barry;Newburyport, MA;19:55

23(25);Thomas Volper;Amesbury, MA;19:55

24(26);Max Katavolos;Newburyport, MA;19:56

25(28);Bryce Martis;Byfield, MA;20:02

26(29);Alex Jason;Newburyport, MA;20:04

27(30);Matthew Terrien;Lynn MA;20:04

28(31);Connor Christuk;Newbury, MA;20:05

29(32);Thomas Thoreson;Newburyport, MA;20:06

30(33);Ross Brockman;Newburyport, MA;20:17

31(34);Mike Pannozzi;Tewksbury, MA;20:17

32(36);Douglas Fortier;Concord, MA;20:26

33(37);Jason Ouellette;Haverhill, MA;20:30

34(38);Will Thoreson;Newburyport, MA;20:31

35(39);Grady Conly;Newburyport, MA;20:32

36(40);Jake Vanderlugt;Kansas City, MO;20:35

37(41);Robert Bester;Not Given;20:38

38(42);Andy Cunningham;Pine Grove Mills, PA;20:40

39(43);John Prud'homme;Bedford, NH;20:52

40(45);Logan Cooper;Essex, MA;20:58

Top 40 Females (5k)

Place (Overall);Name;Hometown;Time

1(18);Yvonne Bungei;Springfield, MA;18:46

2(20);Betsy Suda;Newburyport, MA;18:55

3(27);Peyton McGovern;New York, NY;19:56

4(35);Noel Tripp;Amesbury, MA;20:18

5(44);Cassie Harding;Amesbury, MA;20:55

6(48);Skylar Bedard;Arvada, CO;21:06

7(58);Chloe Hill;Waltham, MA;21:32

8(66);Erin Wallwork;Byfield, MA;22:08

9(67);Gretel St. Lawrence;Burlington, VT;22:16

10(72);Anna Jones;Ipswich, MA;22:27

11(73);Emma D'Agostino;North Andover, MA;22:27

12(78);Ellen Bryan-Naylor;Chelmsford, MA;22:33

13(80);Olivia Coletti;Newburyport, MA;22:35

14(82);Kelly Bradbury;Newburyport, MA;22:37

15(87);Shea Campbell;Charlestown, SC;22:41

16(91);Annamarie Wadiak;Stratham, NH;22:48

17(93);Kristen Dorsky;Lynnfield, MA;22:49

18(101);Isabelle Nadeau;Newburyport, MA;22:59

19(109);Kara Polsgrove;Woburn, MA;23:22

20(112);Dana Bowden;West Newbury, MA;23:26

21(113);Margaret Cushing;Topsfield, MA;23:26

22(116);Erin Mcardle;Ashland, MA;23:31

23(120);Emma Finch;Newburyport, MA;23:39

24(122);Laura Najimy;Pittsfield, MA;23:46

25(124);Jenny Koonz;West Springfield, MA;23:49

26(129);Anita Bartschat;Milwaukee, WI;23:56

27(143);Christine Houghton;Durham, NC;24:18

28(147);Claudia Mejia Palacio;Revere, MA;24:24

29(149);Eloise Gerry;Newburyport, MA;24:26

30(152);Caroline Ogilvy;Newburyport, MA;24:32

31(156);Kristen Bonavita;Newburyport, MA;24:38

32(158);Tricia King;Dracut, MA;24:40

33(161);Sarah Wheeler;Manchester, NH;24:45

34(164);Amie Begin;Salem, MA;24:48

35(166);Becky Dowling;Douglas, MA;24:48

36(167);Eliza Dowling;Douglas, MA;24:49

37(170);Phoebe Whitcomb;Newburyport, MA;24:51

38(179);Rachel Berube;Tewksbury, MA;25:01

39(180);Ana Shields;Andover, MA;25:04

40(186);Erica Vaughn;Newburyport, MA;25:10

