The ever popular Lions Club Yankee Homecoming Road Race returns to Newburyport on Tuesday. After offering just a 5k race last year, the event is back to hosting its annual 5k and 10-mile races. Signups for both races are still available at: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Newburyport/YankeeHomecomingRace.

