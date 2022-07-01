The 2021-22 school year is firmly in the rear-view mirror.
Today is Part 2 of a five-part series where we take a look back at the athletic years for each of our local CAL schools: Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton.
We started off with the Clippers yesterday, and today we move north to reflect back on Amesbury’s year.
Fall: The rise of two programs eager for success
There are a fair share of Amesbury athletic programs that have a long history of being competitive not just at the CAL level, but at the state level as well. The football program comes to mind when it comes to the fall season, and the girls soccer team as well.
But this year, two programs perennially in the basement of the league took center stage.
At the forefront of the history-making season was the boys soccer team qualifying for it’s first state tournament appearance in 28 years. To highlight how downtrodden the program was, from 2012-20 — a 9-year stretch — the team had a grand total of just four combined wins. But this year, Amesbury (8-7-3) not only doubled that in one season, but also won its first playoff game in over three decades after it took down CAL foe Manchester-Essex, 2-0, in the Division 4 first round. Seniors Drew Davis and Jacob Malburg powered the scoring, while fellow senior Jake Hallinan led the defense in front of junior goalie Charlie Mackie. It was a group that had been playing soccer together for years, and their growth and dedication to the sport and to each other paid off in a massive way.
And when it comes to making history, you certainly can’t forget about the field hockey team as well. Led by Daily News All-Stars Olivia Levasseur and Ella Bezanson, the team broke an 11-year playoff drought to qualify for the Division 4 state tournament. Fellow seniors Julia Mitchell and Nuala Arsenault were also instrumental in turning the program around, as Amesbury earned some massive ties against Newburyport and Triton.
And lastly, the football team came together to win a CAL Baker title.
The four-headed monster of Henry O’Neill, Nick Marden, Shea Cucinotta and Luke Arsenault were all beasts running the ball behind an offensive line led by Tony D’Arcangelo and Devin Gannon. Quarterback Drew MacDonald made some huge throws while leading the team to the Division 7 semifinals, and also led the way defensively with four interceptions. Amesbury will need to fill some holes on the offensive line and find a new quarterback next fall, but with O’Neill, Marden and Arsenault set to return — along with rising-junior Michael Sanchez — the team’s patented rushing attack should be just fine.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Boys Cross Country: Andre Bailin, Sr.; Joe Stanton, Sr.; Drew Sanford, Sr.Fa
Girls Cross Country: Sadie Cacho-Negrette, Sr.; Julia Parsons, Soph.
Field Hockey: Meagan McAndrews, Sr.; Anna Tomkiewicz, Sr.
Football: Nick Marden, Sr.; Luke Arsenault, Sr.; Henry O’Neill, Sr.; Michael Sanches, Jr.; Aiden Donovan, Jr.
Boys Soccer: Charlie Mackie, Sr.; Ty Brunelle, Sr.; Eyob Treiser-Brown, Sr.; Othmane Missaoui, Jr.
Girls Soccer: Anna Tessmer, Sr.; Bayleigh Shanahan, Jr.
Winter: Girls Basketball left no doubt on its way to a state title
There are some great programs across all sports at all levels that knock on the door year after year, but never break through.
But girls basketball decided early on that that wasn’t going to be its fate.
After two straight years of losing in the North Final — followed by a COVID year — senior captains Avery Hallinan, McKenna Hallinan, Liv DeLong and Gabby Redford met with coach Gregg Dollas over the summer and vowed that they were going all they way this year. And, well, they proved to be prophets.
Two-time Daily News MVP Avery Hallinan averaged an area-high 22.4 points per game, as the team held on to beat South Hadley in the semis before crushing Millbury, 57-31, to claim the Division 4 state championship. Hallinan had 20 points in the title game, and Redford added 14 on four 3s. Amesbury (21-4) also won the CAL Baker title for the fourth straight year, as well as its first ever St. Mary’s Tournament. The team also won its five playoff games by an average of 17.2 points.
Elsewhere, both the boys and girls indoor track teams won CAL Baker titles.
Aiden Donovan and Jadriel Laracuente were an electric shot put duo, and on the girls side three-time Daily News All-Star Nixie Raymond placed third at the Division 5 state meet in the 55-meter (7.35).
Endicott-bound Cam Keliher was our Daily News boys basketball MVP, as the boys hoop team got a chance to play at the TD Garden during the regular season. and watch out for the boys hockey team in 2022-23. The Amesbury-Whittier co-op team surprised many this year, and will return a good chunk of its roster next year led by Daily News All-Star Bodie Marcotte.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Boys Basketball: Nick Marden, Sr.; Matt Heidt, Sr.
Girls Basketball: Sami Kimball, Sr.; Cali Catarius, Jr.; Emma Dollas, Jr.
Boys Hockey: Tyler Bartniski, Sr.; Trey Marcotte, Sr.; Bodie Marcotte, Soph.
Boys Indoor Track: Aiden Donovan, Jr.; Michael Sanchez, Jr.
Girls Indoor Track: Lidya Belanger, Sr.; Meagan McAndrews, Sr.
Spring: Softball outscored foes 292-9 on way to state title!
Dominant doesn’t even come close to describe how good Amesbury softball was this spring.
As you can see from the headline of this section, there wasn’t too many close games on the schedule. The team cruised to an undefeated season in the league and the CAL Baker title, then won its first three playoff games by a combined score of 37-0. Ella Bezanson and Cali Catarius powered the offense in a 7-1 win over Wahconah in the semifinals, then it was Izzy Levasseur doubling in her older sister, Olivia, to score the only run in a 1-0 win over Joseph Case to clinch the Division 4 state title for Amesbury. and all along the way, Boston University commit Liv DeLong was lights out in the circle.
Bezanson, both Levassuer sisters, Catarius, DeLong, Lexi LeBlanc and sisters Ella and Alana DeLisle all hit over .400 on the season. and as far as pitching was concered, Alana DeLisle and DeLong both had lower than a 0.60 ERA with a combined 236 strikeouts in 129 innings pitched.
But while softball stole the show, there were certainly plenty of other highlights.
The baseball team clinched a CAL Baker title and ended with the best record in the entire league. Junior Jake Harring was named CAL Baker MVP, and both Shea Cucinotta and Drew Scialdone joined him in hitting close to .500 on the season. Amesbury also won the Spofford Tournament and earned the No. 1 seed in Division 4 before falling in the quarterfinals. Still, the team should have a strong nucleus returning next spring with Harring, Scialdone, Trevor Kimball and brothers Luke and Will Arsenault.
Lastly, Max LaPointe needs a shout out.
The UNH commit was one of the top throwers in the entire state, and broke the school’s discus record four times. The final time came at Meet of Champions, when his record-breaking throw of 167-7 got him second place.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Baseball: Jake Harring, Sr.; Trevor Kimball, Sr.; Luke Arsenault, Sr.; Drew Scialdone, Jr.; Aiden Donovan, Jr.; Will Arsenault, Jr.
Boys Lacrosse: Brynn Zellen, Sr.; Brady Cooper, Sr.; Christian Mangini, Sr.
Softball: Ella DeLisle, Sr.; Lauren Celia, Sr.; Cali Catarius Jr.; Izzy Levasseur, Jr.; Lexi LeBlanc, Soph.
Boys Tennis: Nicholas Bazirgan, Jr.; John Adams, Soph.; Jared Black, Soph.; Saideep Vaduka Jagan, Soph.
Girls Tennis: Meryn Upson, Sr.; Kristina Wright, Sr.; Solace Yee, Sr.; Sarah Chace, Sr.; Addy Upson, Soph.
Boys Track: Andre Bailin, Sr.; Henry O’Neill, Sr.; Zach Rome, Sr.; Max Sanchez, Jr.; Michael Sanchez, Jr.; Othmane Missaoui, Jr.
Girls Track: Lidya Belangeur, Sr.; Meagan McAndrews, Sr.
