The 2021-22 school year is firmly in the rear-view mirror.
Today is Part 4 of a five-part series where we take a look back at the athletic years for each of our local CAL schools: Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton.
We started off with Newburyport and Amesbury last week, and hit Triton on Monday. So today we move to Georgetown, which leaves Pentucket as last, but certainly not least, on Thursday.
FALL: Football duo break records; field hockey, girls soccer win playoff games
The wins didn’t come as frequently as the football team wanted, but the Anthony Plumb to Jack Lucido connection was dynamite all season long.
The duo were record-breakers.
After not getting a 2021 “Fall 2” season last spring, Plumb made the most of his one year as the team’s starting quarterback this fall. The 6-foot-3 gunslinger completed 164 of 263 passes (62.4%) for an area-record 2,725 yards and 26 TDs, which broke former Georgetown star Stephen MacDonald’s previous area passing record (2,382 yds, 23 TDs) set in 2019. His best game arguably came against Nashoba Teach, where he completed 33-of-43 passes for 454 yards and 4 TDs to lead the Royals (3-7) to a 28-14 win. and Lucido, a Wesleyan commit, was just as impressive, racking up 1,375 yards on 78 catches with 11 touchdowns to break former Georgetown star Hunter Lane’s previous area receiving record (1,183 yds) set in 2017. His 14-catch, 305-yard and 3-TD game against Lynn Tech was as memorable an individual performance as you’ll find in area history.
Defensive stars Chris Guyer and DJ Dionne excelled at linebacker, and accounted for just about 80% of the team’s total tackles. All four previously mentioned players are seniors, but the Royals will have some skill position talent returning next fall in Carter Lucido.
Moving on, the field hockey team had a lot to be proud about.
Try these next two sentences on for size:
1. The Royals made the state tournament for the first time since 2011 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2010.
2. Overall, CAL field hockey was perhaps the strongest its been since 2010.
Doesn’t make a lot of sense, does it? But the Royals (8-10-2) found a way to get it done and make history. Daily News All-Stars Vivian Burr and Gianna Gaeta led the way from the midfield, and back Beth Kennan was instrumental in leading the defense. The Royals beat Northbridge in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs before falling to Lynnfield in the Round of 16. Gaeta (3 goals, 7 assists, 8 defensive saves) will be back to lead the way next fall, as the team will look to make it back-to-back postseason appearances.
Led by its four seniors, the girls soccer team finished second in the CAL Baker.
Both Casey Mahoney and Rebecca Doucette were named Daily News All-Stars, and Lauren Bartlett and Allison DeLuca also helped to lead the Royals to the Division 5 Round of 16. Bartlett scored twice in the team’s playoff-opening win over Quaboag Regional, but the run came to an end in the next round against eventual state champion Sutton. Those four will be tough to replace, but Carena Ziolkowsi, Mary Surette, Abby Stauss and the high-scoring Kayla Gibbs will keep the Royals competitive.
And lastly, keep track of the names Mason Behl and Logan Corriveau next fall.
Behl was a Daily News Cross Country All-Star who took 8th at the CAL Open and is on track to being one of the top distance runners in the league next year. and Corriveau is a three-time Daily News Golf All-Star who can cement his legacy as a rare four-timer with a strong senior season.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Boys Cross Country: Mason Behl, Sr.; Ethan Deane, Sr.; Colton Hayhurst, Jr.
Girls Cross Country: Collette Olson, 8th; Abigail Porto, 8th
Field Hockey: Gianna Gaeta, Sr.;
Football: Carter Lucido, Jr.
Golf: Logan Corriveau, Sr.; Will Sorenson, Soph.
Boys Soccer: Kyle Davies, Sr.; Dylan Slimak, Sr.
Girls Soccer: Carena Ziolkowsi, Sr.; Mary Surette, Sr.; Abby Stauss, Jr.; Kayla Gibbs, Soph.
Volleyball: Lexirose Aulson, Sr.
WINTER: Boys hoop wins first CAL Baker title since 2009; girls hoop makes ‘Sweet 16’
Both basketball teams filled the school with plenty of pride this winter.
Led by Daily News All-Stars Harrison Lien (16.8 ppg, 26 3s), Grant Lyon (14.1 ppg) and Jack Lucido (11.2 ppg, 63 3s), the boys team won a share of the program’s first CAL Baker title since 2009. They clinched that share with an epic 54-42 win over Manchester-Essex, where many had to be turned away at the door as a full-capacity Georgetown gym saw Lien drop a game-high 16 points in the victory. Lien and Lyon then combined for 47 points to lead the Royals to a 63-52 win over Clinton in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament. The run came to an end in the Round of 16 against Burke, but Lyon and Cory Walsh will try to lead the team back to the exact same spot next year.
And speaking of “Sweet 16” runs, the girls team had one to remember.
The Royals overcame a mid-season coaching change to earn the No. 17 seed in the Division 5 state tournament. and after comfortably handling No. 48 Pathfinder in the preliminary round (49-18), the Royals confidently went on the road to No. 16 Tahanto in the first round and came away with a 53-43 win. Eighth-grader CeCelia Neilson had 17 points in the victory, Carena Ziolkowski added 12 on four huge 3s and both Tyrah Marcelin and Audrey Masse chipped in 8. It was a massive win for the program, and one that will keep momentum alive heading into next season despite the run coming to an end in the next round to eventual state runner-up Hoosac Valley.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Boys Basketball: Grant Lyon, Sr.; Cory Walsh, Sr.; Kyle Davies, Sr.; Carter Lucido, Jr.
Girls Basketball: Carena Ziolkowski, Sr.; Marley Morrison, Sr.; Audrey Masse, Sr.; Tyrah Marcelin, Jr.
SPRING: Baseball’s ‘special group’ make state semifinal; girls lacrosse, softball set up for future success
The results weren’t quite there at the start of the spring, but baseball coach Phil Desilets believed his group was capable of something special. As a youth coach in town, he had watched many on the current team grow up together through Tee-ball, and knew the talent was there to make a run.
And he was right.
A 6-4 win over Ipswich with sophomore ace Carter Lucido on the mound sparked a four-game winning streak near the end of the regular season. and you could feel the tide turning when senior Ty Girouard singled home Jake Gilbo to cap a 6-5 walkoff win over Newburyport in the first round of the Spofford Tournament. That win propelled the Royals to the No. 2 seed in the Division 5 tourney, and three wins later the team found itself miraculously heading off to the state semifinal. and over those three playoff wins, Lucido and Zach Gilmore combined to hold opponents to just one run. It would be Mount Greylock that stopped the Royals one game shy of a state title appearance, but there was still plenty the team was able to accomplish this spring that was worthy of celebration. and with Lucido and Gilmore set to return next year, the Royals will have an above-average starting rotation.
Elsewhere this spring, both the softball and girls lacrosse teams performed admirably with eyes on the future.
Led by seniors Allison Mansfield and Lauren Dullea, the softball team upped its win total from three in 2021 to five in 2022, and the team also earned it’s first win over a CAL Kinney team since 2015 when it beat Lynnfield, 15-12. But the Royals were an extremely young team this spring that got some of its youth plenty of experience. Sophomore Ava Ruggeiro was one of the team’s top hitters, pitcher Madelyn Grant is only in the eighth grade and fellow middle schoolers Ava Fair (8th), Mackenzie Riley (8th), Gillien Figueroa (8th) and Tayla Mariani (7th) also started.
And the girls lacrosse team did enough to qualify for the Division 4 state tournament in a strong CAL league. Casey Mahoney, Lindsey Mills and Allison Deluca will be key losses, but the team is set to return six of its top seven scorers next year. Junior Mary Surette (42 goals) was an All-CAL selection, and sophomores Molly Giguere (39 g) and Lyla Schneider (12 g) and freshmen Sam McClure (12 g), Mel Molis (9 g) and Lexi Sheehan (15 g) all broke out. and goalie Alex Solopoulos should be back for her senior season next spring as well.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Baseball: Zach Gilmore, Sr.; Carter Lucido, Jr.; Jake Gilstein, Jr.; Jake Gilbo, Jr.;
Girls Lacrosse: Mary Surette, Sr.; Alex Solopoulos, Sr.; Molly Giguere, Jr.; Lyla Schneider, Jr.; Samantha McClure, Soph.; Melania Molis, Soph.; Alexis Sheehan, Soph.
Softball: Ava Ruggeiro, Sr.; Brighton Mitchell, Sr.; Madelyn Grant, Frosh.; Ava Fair, Frosh.; Mackenzie Riley, Frosh.; Tayla Mariani, 8th
