The 2021-22 school year is firmly in the rear-view mirror.
And today, so too are our season recaps. This is Part 5 of a five-part series where we took a look back at the athletic years for each of our local CAL schools: Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton.
There was no particular order in which this was done, Pentucket just ended up being our final school. But, as you’ll see in this article, that doesn’t mean there’s any less to go over. With a new nickname — the Panthers — and soon to be a new high school ready to open, a lot has changed on Main Street in West Newbury.
But before we fully commit to next year, lets take one more look back.
FALL: Football, field hockey make state semis; Girls cross country 2nd at State Meet
It was dubbed “the greatest season in Pentucket field hockey history,” and for good reason.
The team didn’t have a home field, but made every one it played on its own. The team didn’t have a school mascot, but still knew exactly what its identity was.
And as a collective unit, the Panthers were a wagon.
Daily News MVP honors ended up going to Lana Mickelson (area-high 18 goals), but it easily could have gone to any one of fellow senior captains Meg Freiermuth, Gabby Cloutier or Bailey Stock. and in a truly loaded CAL this fall, Pentucket (19-1-2) stood above the rest to win the program’s first ever Kinney title. Like was mentioned in the Triton Year-End article, the CAL had eight teams make their respective state tournaments, and five of those teams advanced to at least the quarterfinals. Ipswich was Division 4 state runner-up, and both Pentucket and Manchester-Essex were state semifinalist.
Oh yeah, and that’s the farthest the program has ever made it, too.
Daily News All-Stars Haley Dwight and Reese Gallant — who will both be back next year — combined for 22 goals and 19 assists to help out the seniors Freiermuth and Mickelson tremendously on offense. and Cloutier and freshman Katherine Flaherty helped to lead the stingy defense in front of Basque in the cage. The team beat its first three opponents in the playoffs by a combined score of 12-0, but ran into state superpower and eventual champion Watertown in the Division 3 semis. A 1-0 loss ended Pentucket’s unforgettable season, but the program has the young talent and the coaching to make 2022 look just as promising.
Moving on, it was quite the turnaround for the football team.
After an 0-5 Fall 2 season last spring, expectations were a bit tempered heading into this year. But under the leadership of co-captains Chase Dwight and Will Sutton, the team shocked the entire league with its play. The Panthers (9-3) had the third-best defense in the league, and turned a winless campaign a few months prior into a run to the Division 5 state semifinals. Dwight, our Daily News MVP, was everything the team could have asked for as both a quarterback and middle linebacker. He threw for 1,779 yards, rushed for 686 more yards and had 22 total touchdowns. and defensively he had 66 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble he returned for a TD to lead a unit that allowed just 16.0 points per game.
Daily News All-Stars Che Condon (43-830-6) and Brandon Lee (22-334-1) were two of the team’s top receiving targets, and they along with Dwight, Sutton, Adam Payne and Jonny Igoe all starred defensively as well. The run ended in the semis with a 31-14 loss to CAL foe North Reading, but five days later Dwight found Payne on a two-point conversion as time expired to cap an epic 15-14 win over Triton on Thanksgiving Day.
And in a fall season full of highlights, girls cross country made plenty.
Led by Daily News MVP Phoebe Rubio, the Panthers won the CAL Open title, placed second at the Division 2B Sectional and then second again at Division 2 States the following week. A Richmond commit, Rubio had one of her best performances at States when she finished 12th in 19:08.5. But overall, the team just had a killer top-5 and was the farthest thing from a one-person band. Fellow Daily News All-Stars Audrey Conover, Kaylie Dalgar, Libby Murphy and Ella Edic all had terrific seasons, and if one of them faltered Emily Rubio was there as a talented No. 6 runner who could score. With Conover, Dalgar and Murphy set to return next year, the Panthers are slated to have a dominant top-3.
And lastly, here’s one final shoutout to both soccer teams.
The girls gave it a good run at a league title in a loaded CAL Kinney, and should return top scorers Sabrina Campbell and Jamie Dahlgard as well as goalie Emma Breen next year. and the boys can certainly hang their hat on their epic penalty kick win over Newburyport in the ALS Cup. Three-time Daily News All-Star goalie Tyler Correnti was phenomenal in that game, making 16 saves while playing with a hairline fracture in his hip.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Boys Cross Country: Seamus Burke, Sr.
Girls Cross Country: Libby Murphy, Sr.; Audrey Conover, Sr.; Kaylie Dalgar, Jr.
Field Hockey: Haley Dwight, Sr.; Reese Gallant, Sr.; Katherine Flaherty, Soph.
Football: Jonny Igoe, Sr.; Henry Hartford, Sr.; Caleb Mesiner, Jr.
Golf: Nick Kutcher, Jr.
Boys Soccer: Liam Sullivan, Sr.; Alex Bishop, Sr.; Trevor Kamuda, Sr.; Stratton Seymour, Sr.
Girls Soccer: Sabrina Campbell, Sr.; Emma Breen, Sr.; Jamie Dahlgard, Jr.
Volleyball: Ava Snyder, Jr.; Leigha Cignetti, Jr.; Mia Bartholomew, Soph.
WINTER: Rubio makes All-State history; Girls hoop excelled now and is set up for the future
Emily Rubio is one of the best athletes to ever come through Pentucket.
The senior made all sorts of history this winter on her way to winning Daily News MVP honors for the second time. She became Pentucket’s first ever All-State champion after she won the high jump (5-4), and she also became the school’s first ever double-placer at the meet when she took fifth in the long jump (18-1). and this was after she had won both events a week prior at the Division 4 State Meet to be crowned a double state champion.
A couple of weeks later, Rubio — a Middlebury College commit — traveled to New Balance Nationals and finished sixth in the pentathlon (3,178 points) to become the first Pentucket athlete ever to achieve All-American status.
It was a dream end to a fabulous winter season.
Moving on, the girls basketball team grew into the perennial power we’ve all come to expect.
After a tough season-opening loss to state superpower St. Mary’s in an endowment game, the Panthers (18-5) went on a stretch where they won 15 of 16 games. That included a blowout victory over eventual Division 4 state champion Amesbury, as well as a 63-45 road win over Newburyport to clinch the CAL Kinney title. Daily News All-Stars Abby Dube (13.2 ppg, 53 3s), Lana Mickelson (8.7 ppg) and Gabby Bellacqua (9.8 ppg, 15 3s) helped the team reach the Division 3 Round of 16, where they ultimately fell to North Quincy, 65-54. Still, it was a season filled with the success we’ve all come to expect from the program.
And with Dube, Bellacqua, Alyssa Thompson (8.1 ppg, 19 3s), Audrey Conover (5.1 ppg) and Ava DiBurro (4.1 ppg) set to return, Pentucket already has a starting five that can compete with anyone in the league.
Elsewhere, two boys track stars had phenomenal indoor seasons.
Alex Bishop was the Division 4 state champion in the high jump after he cleared 6-5, and he also finished third in the 55 hurdles (8.13). and Yanni Kakouris was a three-time CAL All-Star after he placed second in the 55-meter (6.83), third in the long jump (19-8) and third with the 4x400 relay team (3:45.71). Both were Daily News All-Stars, and both are rising-seniors who are slated to be back next year.
And when talking about the 2021-22 Pentucket winter season, Trevor Kamuda can’t go without a mention.
Our Daily News Wrestling MVP finished his junior season with a 45-11 record and a CAL/NEC title at 152 pounds. He slimmed down to 145 for the Division 2 North Sectional and won that title as well, and a week later he finished second at D2 States to qualify for All-States. He will be back with his younger brother, Tanner, to lead the team next season.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Boys Basketball: Cole Vuylsteke, Sr.
Girls Basketball: Abby Dube, Sr.; Audrey Conover, Sr.; Alyssa Thompson, Sr.; Ava DiBurro, Jr.; Gabby Bellacqua, Jr.
Boys Hockey: Ben Guertin, Sr.; Nolan Cole, Sr.; Cam Smith, Sr.
Boys Indoor Track: Alex Bishop, Sr.; Yanni Kakouris, Sr.
Girls Indoor Track: Reese Gallant, Sr.; Sage Smith, Sr.; Lia Alsup, Sr.; Libby Murphy, Sr.; Sydney Trout, Soph.; Kayla Murphy, Soph.
Wrestling: Trevor Kamuda, Sr.; Jackson Neumann, Sr.; Tanner Kamuda, Soph.
SPRING: Both lacrosse teams make playoff pushes while softball quadruples win total
Pentucket fans got to see some quality lacrosse from both its teams.
The boys may have surprised many in the league after they made a serious push at a CAL Kinney title. They beat Triton twice, and cemented themselves as legit after taking down eventual Kinney champion Newburyport, 9-4. That earned the Panthers (14-6) the No. 9 seed in the Division 3 state tournament, and they beat Essex North Shore in the first round before falling to Swampscott in the “Sweet 16,” 9-8.
A solid season for sure, especially with how young the team is.
With only four seniors graduating from the roster, the Panthers should be a force next spring. Brothers Ben and Joe Turpin — who combined for 107 goals and 62 assists — will be back, as will fellow top scorers Nolan Cole (34 g, 6 a) and Logan Durocher (16 g, 10 a). All-CAL defensemen Ethan Ferrant and Evan Napolitano will also return in front of fellow All-CAL goalie Cam Smith.
And the girls team was equally as good.
CAL Kinney co-MVP Lana Mickelson, an Iona commit, helped to lead the Panthers (13-5) to the Division 3 quarterfinals. She scored 58 goals and added 33 assists, and Charlene Basque, Gabby Cloutier and Jocelynn Alcantara all provided leadership as fellow senior captains. But, similar to the boys team, the girls are set up for success next spring.
Audrey Conover (40 g, 17 a) should be back for her senior season, and the Panthers welcomed in a talented freshman class this year that will continue to grow. Kate Conover, Katherine Flaherty, Ella Palmer, Sydney Trout and Cat Colvin all saw big minutes and showed tons of promise, and will be the future of the program in 2023.
And lastly, the softball team needs a final salute.
In both the 2019 and 2021 seasons (no 2020 due to the pandemic), the program won just three games. But this spring, the Panthers (12-10) quadrupled that win total on their way to qualifying for the Division 3 state tournament. and in the preliminary round, freshman pitcher Molly LeBel tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 16 strikeouts to lead the team to a 16-1 win over O’Bryant. LeBel led a talented freshman class that also included Jocelyn Bickford, Kayla Murphy and Kendra Griffin, and All-CAL second baseman Nikki Mitchell will head an upperclassmen class next year along with catcher Ella Agocs.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Baseball: Trevor Kamuda, Sr.; Kyle Ventola, Sr.
Boys Lacrosse: Cam Smith, Sr.; Evan Napolitano, Sr.; Henry Brien, Sr.; Joe Turpin, Sr.; Nolan Cole, Sr.; Ethan Ferrant, Jr.; Ben Turpin, Jr.; Logan Durocher, Jr.
Girls Lacrosse: Audrey Conover, Sr.; Katie Drislane, Sr.; Sarah Graninger, Sr.; Ashley Gagnon, Jr.; Kate Conover, Soph.; Katherine Flaherty, Soph.; Ella Palmer, Soph.; Sydney Trout, Soph.; Cat Colvin, Soph.
Softball: Ella Agocs, Sr.; Nikki Mitchell, Sr.; Kendra Griffin, Soph.; Molly LeBel, Soph.; Kayla Murphy, Soph.
Girls Tennis: Leah Farris, Sr.
Boys Tennis: Stratton Seymour, Sr.; Bo Latham, Sr.; Aidan Davey, Sr.; Cashman Smith, Sr.
Boys Track: Yanni Kakouris, Sr.; Alex Bishop, Sr.
Girls Track: Sage Smith, Sr.; Reese Gallant, Sr.; Kaylie Dalgar, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.