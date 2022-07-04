The 2021-22 school year is firmly in the rear-view mirror.
Today is Part 3 of a five-part series where we take a look back at the athletic years for each of our local CAL schools: Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton.
We started off with Newburyport and Amesbury last week, and this week we begin with the Vikings of Triton.
Fall: Field Hockey, Volleyball took the spotlight
The CAL was loaded with quality field hockey play this fall, and Triton was among the best.
Senior Maddie Hillick led the way offensively with 16 goals and 11 assists, as the Vikings (14-4-3) made a strong run to the Division 3 quarterfinals. Fellow Daily News All-Star Natalie Indingaro led the defense along with Neila Jones, and freshman goalie Sophia Chapman came in and had an excellent rookie campaign. The Vikings also beat rival Newburyport twice during the season and split with CAL Kinney-champion Pentucket. With Indingaro, Jones and Chapman all slated to return, don’t expect too many goals to be scored against the Vikings next year.
And how good was CAL field hockey?
Ipswich made the Division 4 title game, Manchester-Essex was in the Division 4 semifinals, Pentucket made the Division 3 semifinals, Lynnfield was in the Division 4 quarterfinals, Triton was in the Division 3 quarterfinals and Georgetown was in the Division 4 Round of 16. Newburyport was also steady, and Amesbury had its best season in years and broke an 11-year playoff drought.
But getting back to Triton fall sports, the volleyball team deserves one final bow.
Stonehill commit Mia Berardino was sensational in helping the Vikings win a CAL Kinney title and achieve the program’s first ever state tournament appearance. She finished with a team-high 264 kills, 124 digs and 77 aces on her way to winning both CAL Kinney MVP and Daily News MVP. and in the program’s first ever state tournament game, Berardino had 14 kills, 4 blocks, 5 aces and 6 digs to lead the team to a 3-0 sweep of Norton. Her loss, along with senior setter Molly Kimball, will be heavily felt next year. But the Vikings should have Emma Campbell, Trinity Cole and Brianna Welch returning for their senior seasons, and Kendall Liebert showed a lot of promise this fall as a sophomore middle hitter.
Moving to football, the Vikings made a statement under new coach Eric Burgos.
The team found its quarterback in junior Max Ciaramitaro, who along with top weapons Dylan Watson, Jared Leonard and Eliot Lent helped the team win its first CAL game in four years while also making the state tournament. The Vikings gave Pentucket a game in the first round of the Division 5 tourney, but ultimately fell just short. CAL Lineman of the Year Ashton Wonson should also return next year as one of the top two-way trench warriors in the state.
And lastly, watch out for the golf team in 2022-23.
The Vikings (13-3) finished third in the CAL and made some postseason noise, but will return the bulk of their lineup next year. That includes Daily News MVP Ricky Gardella, Daily News All Stars Connor Houlihan and Braeden McDonald and No. 4 golfer Griffin Houlihan.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Boys Cross Country: Griffin White, Sr.; Cole Jacobsen, Sr.; Bryce Martis, Jr.
Girls Cross Country: Robin Sanger, Sr.; Erin Wallwork, Sr.; Alexa Bonasera, Soph.; Ava Burl, Soph.
Field Hockey: Natalie Indingaro, Sr.; Sammy Kelly, Sr.; Neila Jones, Sr.; Sophia Chapman, Soph.
Football: Ashton Wonson, Sr.; Max Ciaramitaro, Sr.;
Golf: Ricky Gardella, Sr.; Connor Houlihan, Sr.; Braeden McDonald, Sr.; Griffin Houlihan, Sr.
Boys Soccer: Ben Norton, Jr.
Girls Soccer: Olivia Kiricoples, Sr.
Volleyball: Emma Campbell, Sr.; Trinity Cole, Sr.; Brianna Welch, Sr.; Kendall Liebert, Jr.
Winter: Orender an All-Star champion, strong swimming, plus the rise of girls basketball
Heading into this winter season, the Triton wrestling program already had a lot of history and pride attached to it.
But Tori Orender decided to add some more.
The senior became the Vikings’ first ever female All-State champion after pinning her first opponent in 21 seconds and winning an 8-2 decision in the finals to claim the 111-pound crown. The Western New England commit went 17-4 on the year with 15 of those wins coming against boys, and was named a CAL/NEC All-Star, a Daily News All-Star and Triton’s Female Athlete of the Year. She helped to lead a strong Vikings team that also featured Daily News All-Stars Alexis Montes, Douglas Aylward, Ashton Wonson, Lucas Bistany, Dylan Merrill and Zander Rolfe. Aylward himself had a fantastic year as well, finishing third at the Division 3 state meet at 160 pounds to add his name to the list of Triton wrestlers who have qualified for All-States as a sophomore.
After a while, it became tough to keep track of all the school records the swimming team broke this year.
Pentucket junior Henry Brien and Newburyport sophomore Abriana Cronstrom were chief among them in helping both the girls and boys teams win CAL titles and with our two-time Daily News MVP in Brien, along with Austin Hyer, Owen Brosch and Sam Whitaker leading the charge, the boys team took second at the CAL Open and finished 11th at the Division 2 State Meet with 71 points — which is the highest point total the team has ever earned at states.
And lastly, there’s plenty to be excited about with the girls basketball team.
This winter, the Vikings made it to the postseason for the first time since the 2016-17 season, and won their playoff opener when they crushed Worcester Tech, 63-34. Point guard Molly Kimball (6.6 ppg, 29 3s) and fellow senior captains Maeve Heffernan and Paige Leavitt will be key losses. But the team enjoyed a bounceback season with sophomore Kendall Liebert (13.4 ppg) exploding onto the scene, and juniors Caitlin Frary (4.7 ppg, 16 3s) and Olivia Kiricoples (4.3 ppg) playing big minutes. Liebert, who is pacing to be one of the top players in the CAL next year, led a strong Viking sophomore class that also included Reese Renda and Lia Hatheway.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Boys Basketball: Griffin Dupuis, Sr.; Ethan Tate, Sr.
Girls Basketball: Olivia Kiricoples, Sr.; Caitlin Frary, Sr.; Kendall Liebert, Jr; Reese Renda, Jr.; Lia Hatheway, Jr.
Boys Hockey: Andrew Johnson, Sr.; Jack Lindholm, Jr.; Mason Colby, Soph.
Boys Indoor Track: Parker Burns, Sr.; Griffin White, Sr.
Girls Indoor Track: Erin Wallwork, Sr.; Robin Sanger, Sr.; Anna Romano, Jr.; Alexa Bonasera, Jr.; Ava Burl, Soph.
Swimming: Henry Brien, Sr.; Peyton Gibbs, Sr.; Abrianna Cronstrom, Jr.; Sam Whitaker, Soph.; Isabella Morgese, Soph.
Wrestling: Ashton Wonson, Sr.; Lucas Bistany, Jr.; Douglas Aylward, Jr.; Finnley Packer, Soph.
Spring: Softball and girls lax send it to quarterfinals, Lesinski breaks sister’s record
The softball team could do it all this spring: hit, pitch, run and play defense.
It’s why the Vikings (17-6) were CAL Kinney co-champions and made a run to the Division 3 quarterfinals. They nearly beat an historically-good Amesbury team in the regular season, then after beating Cardinal Spellman in the first round they erased a six-run deficit with a 10-run bottom of the fifth inning to earn an epic comeback win against Foxborough in the Round of 16 and the best part is that basically the entire team should be back next year besides lone senior Maddie Jacques. Top hitters Kyla Story, Reghan Haley, Izzy Oldoni, Haleigh Harris, Grace Romine and Skylar Colburn should be back, as will pitchers Mallory Johnson and Emma Penniman — who are both above-average at the plate as well. With that nucleus, the Vikings should be competitive at the state level.
And speaking of magical tournament runs, look no further than the girls lacrosse team. Led by Kate Trojan (105 points), Chloe Connors (94 points) and Ashley Silva (66 points), the Vikings beat St. John Paul II in the first round before earning a stunning 12-11 win over Hamilton-Wenham in the Round of 16. Silva scored six goals in that memorable win, Trojan added three and Connors had a goal and four assists. The run came to an end in the quarterfinals against eventual Division 4 state champion Dover-Sherborn, but it was still a spring season to remember.
Finally, Sophia Lesinski now has the ultimate family bragging rights.
Early in the track and field season, the sophomore broke the school’s 400 hurdles record when she won a dual-meet race in 68.7. That time broke the previous record held by her older sister, Bella, and later in the year, Sophia did it again when she shaved a second off her time and finished in 67.7 in a meet against North Reading.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Baseball: Griffin Dupuis, Sr.; Tyler Egan, Sr.; Andrew Johnson, Sr.; Jack Lindholm, Jr.; Connor Rumph, Soph.
Boys Lacrosse: Thomas Cahill, Sr.; Dylan Slimak, Sr.; JP Trojan, Jr.; Seamus Cahill, Soph.
Girls Lacrosse: Chloe Connors, Sr.; Brooke Nangle, Sr.; Julia Price, Sr.; Allison Pugh, Sr.
Softball: Reghan Haley, Sr.; Haleigh Harris, Sr.; Izzy Oldoni, Sr.; Grace Romine, Sr.; Kyla Story, Jr.; Mallory Johnson, Jr.; Skylar Colburn, Jr.; Emma Penniman, Soph.
Girls Tennis: Riley Bell, Sr.; Neila Jones, Sr.; Madeline Doring, Jr.
Boys Track: Parker Burns, Sr.
Girls Track: Robin Sanger, Sr.; Teagan Wilson, Sr.; Janet Amasa-Titus, Sr.; Trinity Cole, Sr.; Erin Wallwork, Sr.; Sophia Lesinski, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.