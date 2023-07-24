Last summer, an idea was hatched for a series that attempted to put a final bow on the athletic school years for our five Daily News area CAL schools. They would be long, school-specific articles going through each of the three seasons, reminiscing on the highlights, adding extra context if needed and quickly glancing ahead at — to our knowledge — who the top returners in every sport would be heading into next year.
Simultaneously closing one chapter, while jotting down the first few sentences of the next.
Thankfully, the series was received positively.
So we’re back.
And in keeping with “tradition,” this is Part 1 of a five-part series taking one last deep dive into the 2022-23 athletic years for our local CAL schools: Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton. We don’t pick favorites here, so we’re just going to go through this alphabetically.
Starting, of course, with Amesbury:
FALL: School had no ‘identity’ yet, but football team did
A new nickname would eventually come for Amesbury athletics during the 2022-23 school year, but not until the winter. That, however, didn’t stop the football team from keeping to its patented identity.
Run the ball. Smashmouth. Hit hard.
A tride-and-true formula that worked again, as the team boasted both the second-best offense (35.3 ppg) and the second-best defense (15.2 ppg) in the CAL, on its way to claiming the top record in the league (9-2, 6-1 CAL) and the Baker title. Which is not hard to imagine happening when you have two Daily News All-Star offensive linemen in Aiden Donovan and Will Arsenault to run behind, as well as four more Daily News All-Star backs with Luke Arsenault, Nick Marden, Henry O’Neill and Michael Sanchez. Those four combined for 2,900 rushing yards on the dot on 413 carries (7.02 per), to go along with 38 touchdowns.
The program is trending up, too.
In 2021, Amesbury lost in the Division 7 Quarterfinals. But this fall, the team made it one step further before falling to eventual champion West Boylston in the semis, and still ended its season on a positve note by going on the road and beating Newburyport on Thanksgiving Day.
Which, side note, this upcoming Thanksgiving will be the 100th meeting between the storied rivals, so circle your calendars.
Moving on, the girls cross country team has a rising star on its hands with Julia Parsons. The sophomore was 12th at the CAL Open, third at the Division 3A State Meet and 11th at Div. 3 All-States. She was named a Daily News All-Star, and should be back next fall to lead a “Amesbury 1-2 duo” with Cambyr Sullivan.
Lastly, the boys soccer team needs a quick shoutout.
It’s always tough to follow up an historic season, which the program experienced in 2021 when it qualified for its first state tournament in 28 years. But while the record wasn’t as strong this fall (4-12-1), Amesbury still made it back-to-back playoff appearances, and beat Madison Park in the opening round of the Division 4 tourney. Daily News All-Star goalie Charlie Mackie, who played in the Agganis All-Star Game, led the charge all year.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Boys Cross Country: Owen Packard, Sr.; Brody Tonks, Sr.
Girls Cross Country: Cambyr Sullivan, Sr.; Julia Parsons, Jr,
Field Hockey: Caitlyn Creps, Sr.; Lizzie Deacon, Sr.; Sarah Burdick, Sr.
Football: Michael Sanchez, Sr.; Aiden Donovan, Sr.; Will Arsenault, Sr.; Max Sanchez, Sr.; Christian McGarry, Sr.; Kyle Palen, Sr.
Boys Soccer: Othmane Missaoui, Sr.; Dylan Crossman, Sr.
Girls Soccer: Cali Catarius, Sr.; Stella Mitchell, Jr.
WINTER: ‘Redhawks’ took flight, hockey makes epic run to Div. 4 Quarterfinals Not too long into the winter season, after months of discussion, deliberation and voting, an announcement was made.
Amesbury would now compete under a new nickname: the Redhawks.
Perhaps inspired by the new identity, the boys hockey team put together a rather memorable season. The squad was plagued by injury and illness during the regular season, but still managed to fight through and earn a share of the CAL Baker title along with Pentucket.
Then, it all came together for the playoffs.
The Redhawks (11-11) entered as the No. 19 seed in the Division 4 tourney, but went on to upset No. 14 Assabet Valley and No. 3 Winthrop on their way to an improbable run to the quarterfinals. Daily News All-Star forwards Hunter Belisle (17g, 12a), Bodie Marcotte (11g, 14a) and Matt Venturi (12g, 10a) paced the offense, while senior goalie Tyler Bartniski was lights out in the postseason. In the end, an all-day trip to Nantucket proved too much in the quarters, but the Redhawks have the young talent to be right back in the same position next winter.
And speaking of young talent, we have to mention both basketball teams.
Winning didn’t necessarily come as much as either program would have liked, but the foundation for future success was laid. For the girls, sophomore Ellie Marden (7.1 ppg) and freshman Daragh Bentley (4.2 ppg) had standout seasons, while the boys saw freshmen Justin Dube (7.8 ppg) and Parker DeLong (5.6 ppg) immediately carve out major roles.
Next winter can’t come soon enough for either program.
Finally, the winter was the definitive start to Amesbury’s historic year in track — both indoor and outdoor. The boys and girls teams both won CAL Baker titles, and the boys also claimed their first ever Division 5 State Relay championship before moving on to place second at the CAL Open, and third at the Div. 5 State Meet.
Daily News All-Stars Michael Sanchez (55 meter/300), Aiden Donovan (shot put), Zach Rome (600), Max Sanchez (55 meter) and Jackson Wetherell paced the boys. While for the girls it was Lidya Belanger (hurdles/throws), Meagan McAndrews (hurdles/sprints), Cambyr Sullivan (distance) and Bayleigh Shanahan making headlines.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Boys Basketball: Othmane Missouai, Sr., Robert Dalton, Sr.; Justin Dube, Soph.; Parker DeLong, Soph.
Girls Basketball: Izzy Levasseur, Sr.; Ellie Marden, Jr., Daragh Bentley, Soph.
Boys Hockey: Joey Duggan, Sr.; Matt Venturi, Sr.; Bodie Marcotte, Jr
Boys Indoor Track: Aiden Donovan, Sr.; Michael Sanchez, Sr.; Max Sanchez, Sr.; Brody Tonks, Sr.
Girls Indoor Track: Cambyr Sullivan, Sr.; Bayleigh Shanahan, Sr.
Spring: New regime, same dominant results for softball
Forgive yourself if you were a tad nervous for the softball team.
We all knew that a ton of elite talent and production graduated with former Daily News All-Stars Liv DeLong (Boston University), Ella Bezanson (Southern Maine), Alana DeLisle (Southern Maine) and Olivia Levassuer (Southern Maine) moving on to college softball. Then before the season, legendary coach Jacquie Waters announced her retirement.
Would powerhouse Amesbury, fresh off a Division 4 state championship in 2022, take a dip?
Hah, nope!
With former assistant Emily Crannell stepping into the head role, the Redhawks still won their incredible 10th straight CAL Baker title, and nearly defended their state crown by making it to the Div. 4 quarterfinals. CAL Baker MVP and Daily News All-Star Izzy Levasseur (.347, 3 HRs, 1.86 ERA, 239 Ks) was unbelievable, and Lauren Celia (.364), Cali Catarius (.345), and Lexi LeBlanc (.382, 3 HRs) all had standout seasons.
Maybe next year for the fall from grace? (Doubt it.)
Moving on, April 29th will be a day nobody in the track and field program will ever forget. Over the course of a few hours on that Saturday, both the boys and girls teams would make history by each winning the Division 6 State Relays in what was a true statement of talent and depth.
“It was a magical night for both teams,” Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon said at the time.
The boys, led by Daily News MVP Aiden Donovan (SP, discus) and fellow All-Stars Michael Sanchez (100/400) and Zach Rome (hurdles), went on to win the Division 6 State Championship, the CAL Baker title and place second at the CAL Open behind only Newburyport. Donovan was a promising baseball player as a sophomore, but dropped the sport to focus on track — and to impressive results.
Speaking of baseball, all that needs to be said is 1-6.
That’s how the Redhawks started the season, with shaky play in the field truly threatening to make it a long spring. But Daily News MVP Trevor Kimball (1.48 ERA, 104 Ks) turned back into the ace he was his junior year, Drew Scialdone (.485) nearly had as many hits as outs, and coach Joel Brierley got the defense to improve dramatically. With it, the Redhawks (12-11) made a massive turnaround to not only host a first-round playoff game, but make a run back to their second straight Division 4 Quarterfinals.
A proper sendoff for Brierley, who recently announced he was stepping down after six seasons with the program.
And finally, we can’t forget about lacrosse.
When guys like Andrew Baker, Brady Cooper, Burke Hartman and Brynn Zellen were freshmen, there was no varsity lacrosse at Amesbury. But flash forward to now, and the Redhawks have been an ascending progam that just put together its best ever season. Amesbury (7-11), just missed out on making the Division 4 playoffs, but had its most wins, beat a CAL opponent for the first time, experienced its first three-game winning streak, and had both its first All-CAL and Daily News All-Star selection with Max White (50g, 14a).
Only a rising-junior, White will look to lead the program to even bigger heights next year.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Baseball: Will Arsenault, Sr.; Drew Scialdone Sr.; Joe Celia, Soph.
Boys Lacrosse: Ben Richard, Sr.; Grady Hagan, Jr.; Max White, Jr.; Ben Berg, Soph.
Softball: Cali Catarius Sr.; Izzy Levasseur, Sr.; Lexi LeBlanc, Jr.; Jordan Bennett, Jr.; Alex Donnell, Jr.
Boys Tennis: Nicholas Bazirgan, Sr.; Cole Leblanc, Sr.; Jared Black, Jr.; Saideep Vaduka Jagan, Jr.
Girls Tennis: Madelyne Ghezzi, Sr.; Samantha Bender, Jr.; Adelyn Upson, Jr.
Boys Track: Max Sanchez, Sr.; Michael Sanchez, Sr.; Aiden Donovan, Sr.; Brody Tonks, Sr.; Ibrahim Jalloh, Sr.
Girls Track: Bayleigh Shanahan, Sr.
