Last summer, an idea was hatched for a series that attempted to put a final bow on the athletic school years for our five Daily News area CAL schools. They would be long, school-specific articles going through each of the three seasons, reminiscing on the highlights, adding extra context if needed and quickly glancing ahead at — to our knowledge — who the top returners in every sport would be heading into next year.
Simultaneously closing one chapter, while jotting down the first few sentences of the next.
Thankfully, the series was received positively.
So we’re back.
And in keeping with “tradition,” this is Part 2 of a five-part series taking one last deep dive into the 2022-23 athletic years for our local CAL schools: Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton. We don’t pick favorites here, so we’re just going to go through this alphabetically.
We started with Amesbury, so lets hit I-95 South for a few miles until we get to Georgetown.
FALL: Girls soccer was an electric show, while golf made a little bit of historyIf you were a Georgetown fan looking for fireworks, you wanted to watch the girls soccer team play.
With Carena Ziolkowski, Olivia Hiltz, Kayla Gibbs, Lexi Sheehan and Avery Upite blazing up and down the field, the Royals (13-6-2) were a threat to score at any minute. That electric offense nearly powered the program to a CAL Baker title, but it did lead the team to the Division 5 Quarterfinals. There two playoff wins were also shutouts, posted by Division 5 Player of the Year Mary Surette in net.
A complete, fun team, that should be just as good next year.
Moving on, the golf team was truly a perfect balance of talented veterans and youth.
The result: One of the better seasons in program history.
Four-time Daily News All-Star Logan Corriveau captained the Royals (8-7) to a winning record, and more importantly the program’s second ever appearance in the Division 3 State Meet as a full team. and at States, Corriveau fired a 5-over 77, and got some help from fellow Daily News All-Star Will Sorenson (Soph.) — along with Trevor Manning (Frosh.) and Ty Southall (8th grade) — to lead the team to an impressive seventh overall.
The senior stalwart may be gone. But with those three other young guns set to return, the Royals will continue to be competitive in the CAL for quite a while.
And If you’re looking for another a feel-good story, remember what happened to the football team?
Numbers were already low with only 30 players on the roster to start the season, and a slew of injuries forced underclassmen — who really weren’t ready physically — into “starting” roles. It created a dangerous situation, and out of caution for player safety, the Royals forfeited two games in a row while trying to heal up.
Winless. Banged up. Bruised. Nobody would have blamed the team for just throwing in the towel on the season.
But that’s not what happend.
The Royals got relatively healthy, and came back from their hiatus to win two games in a row ahead of their annual Thanksgiving Day bout against Manchester-Essex. Daily News All-Star Thomas Cahill (685 total yards, 8 TDs, 7 conversions), along with Jake Thompson (353 total yards, 8 TDs), led the way, and the Royals (2-8) blanked Excel Academy, 32-0, before earning a 28-24 win over East Boston.
Don’t give up, and good things will happen.
And another nice story was the field hockey team.
A year ago, the Royals broke an 11-year playoff drought to reach their first postseason since 2010. So how would the program respond to the raised expectations this time around? Well, the Royals (9-9-2) had two Daily News All-Stars in senior Gianna Gaeta and sophomore Ella Tucker, and would earn a 1-1 tie against a Newburyport team that ended up making the Division 3 Semifinals. That was the program’s first non-loss against the Clippers since 2015, and the Royals would go on to win a playoff game and make their own run to the Division 4 Round of 16.
Noted, expectations raised again next year.
But something says the program will know how to handle it.
A team that certainly handeled bad times, though, was boys soccer. Late in the regular season, the Royals were middling at 3-6-5 and were in danger of missing the Division 5 state tournament. But guys like Evan Philbrook, Jackson Lasquade, Cam Willis and Daily News All-Star Jason Gioia (8g, 8a) got hot offensivley, and Dylan van Galen along with fellow Daily News All-Star goalie Kyle Davies paced the defense to help the team finish an undefeated 5-0-2. That comfortably got the Royals in the tourney, and the team beat North High in the First Round before falling to top-seeded Bromfield in the Round of 16.
Lastly, a shoutout to the distance running career of Mason Behl. A two-time Daily News Cross Country All-Star, the senior ended his high school career by finishing fourth at the CAL Open, seventh at Division 3B States, and 19th at Div. 3 All-States.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Boys Cross Country: Colton Hayhurst, Sr.
Girls Cross Country: Abigail Porto, Frosh.
Field Hockey: Caitlyn Collins, Sr.; Brooks Shaughnessy, Sr.; Ella Tucker, Jr.
Football: Manuel Gasca, Jr.; Cole Healy Jr.; Shawn Twomey, Jr.
Golf: Will Sorenson, Jr.; Trevor Manning, Soph.; Ty Southall, Frosh
Boys Soccer: Jason Gioia, Sr.; Jackson Lasquade, Sr.
Girls Soccer: Kayla Gibbs, Sr.; Olivia Hiltz, Sr.; Lexi Sheehan, Jr.; Avery Upite, Soph.
Volleyball: Ava Ruggeiro, Sr.; Jacqueline Carter, Sr.
WINTER: Girls basketball moved closer to Div. 5 title picture; Lyon was a beast for boys basketball The trend is clear for anyone to see.
During the 2021-22 season, the girls basketball team came together through a mid-season coaching change and won two playoff games to reach the Division 5 Round of 16. The program returned most of its talent and welcomed in Tim Mahan as the new coach to start this winter, and kept the success rolling to another level.
Daily News All-Stars Carena Ziolkowski (13.9 ppg, 59 3s) and Marley Morrison (6.6 ppg) led the way, as the Royals (14-9) made it one step further to the Div. 5 Quarterfinals before nearly upsetting Hoosac Valley. Sisters Neiylah (10.0 ppg) and Tyrah Marcelin (8.0 ppg), along with freshman Katie Davies (6.3 ppg) also had standout seasons, and all should be back next winter.
Is the semifinals up next in 2023-24?
Word is too that another Marcelin sister may be on the way.
Moving over to the boys side, there really wasn’t anything that Grant Lyon didn’t do on the court. The 6-foot-4 senior truly acted as a “Point-5”, ala NBA champion Nikola Jokić, posting 19.0 ppg, double digit rebounds and multiple blocks per game, and oftentimes acting as the guy bringing the ball up the court to break a press. Behind the Daily News MVP, the Royals (16-6) made it to the Division 4 Round of 16.
But Lyon certainly didn’t act alone.
Fellow senior Cory Walsh (8.9 ppg, 50 3s) was a Daily News All-Star, as was junior point guard Jackson Lasquade (11.6 ppg) and sophomore forward Marcos Yones (9.1 ppg). With those two underclassmen, along with fellow rising-juniors Brady Kent (4.8 ppg, 32 3s) and Jack Duggan (4.5 ppg, 26 3s), the Royals should be one of the best in the CAL again next year.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Boys Basketball: Jackson Lasquade, Sr.; Marcos Yones, Jr.; Jack Duggan, Jr.; Brady Kent, Jr.
Girls Basketball: Tyrah Marcelin, Sr.; Neiylah Marcelin, Soph., Katie Davies, Soph.
SPRING: Young, talented softball team makes the playoffs for the first time since 2015 Most of them couldn’t drive to practice by themselves, but they could certainly play some softball.
Zoey Halmen (.377, 20 RBI) was the lone senior on the softball team, and junior Ava Ruggeiro was the only other player not a freshman or younger. Freshman pitcher Maddie Grant (.433, 139 Ks), freshman catcher Ava Fair (.400, 22 RBI) and 8th-grader Talya Mariani (.452, 29 RBI) all put together excellent seasons, helping the Royals qualify for their first postseason since 2015.
Oh yeah, and then there was Ellie Barbarick.
The 8th-grader and Daily News All-Star had an unbelievable rookie season, batting a ridiculous .629 (42-for-67) with 35 RBI and an area-leading 11 home runs. Behind her bat in the leadoff spot, the Royals remained competitive in the CAL, and made it to the Div. 5 Round of 16.
Needless to say, with basically the entire team slated to be back next spring, watch out.
And staying on the diamond, the baseball team put together another strong year.
It didn’t look like it was going to go well when projected ace Carter Lucido suffered a year-ending injury during football season, but the Royals (16-7) still won the CAL Baker title, earned the top seed in the Division 5 tournament and made it to the quarterfinals.
The reason why?
Well, senior lefty Zach Gilmore stepped up in a massive way, posting an 8-2 record with a 1.52 ERA to earn himself CAL Baker MVP honors, and offensively juniors Jake Gilbo (.508) and Jason Gioia (.303) were both Daily News All-Stars. Fellow juniors Jake Gilstein (.340), Ethan Lee (.264, 18 RBI) and Cam Willis (.274) had good years at the plate, as did sophomore leadoff man Hayden Ruth (.288).
Add Lucido back to all those projected returners — both his arm and his bat — and the Royals could be scary good next year.
And finally, a girls lacrosse duo needs a shoutout.
Senior Mary Surette (66g, 36a) and junior Molly Giguere (97g, 29a) were both Daily News All-Stars, and two of the top scorers in the CAL. Behind them, the Royals (11-10) were competitive in the league and made it to the Division 4 Round of 16.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Baseball: Carter Lucido, Sr.; Jake Gilstein, Sr.; Jake Gilbo, Sr.; Jason Gioia, Sr.; Ethan Lee, Sr.; Hayden Ruth, Jr.; Ty Gilmore, Jr.
Girls Lacrosse: Molly Giguere, Sr.; Lyla Schneider, Sr.; Samantha McClure, Jr.; Melania Molis, Jr.; Alexis Sheehan, Jr.; Katie Davies, Soph.
Softball: Maddie Grant, Soph.; Ava Fair, Soph.; Elizabeth Barbarick, Frosh.; Tayla Mariani, Frosh
