Last summer, an idea was hatched for a series that attempted to put a final bow on the athletic school years for our five Daily News area CAL schools. They would be long, school-specific articles going through each of the three seasons, reminiscing on the highlights, adding extra context if needed and quickly glancing ahead at — to our knowledge — who the top returners in every sport would be heading into next year.
Simultaneously closing one chapter, while jotting down the first few sentences of the next.
Thankfully, the series was received positively.
So we’re back.
And in keeping with “tradition,” this is Part 3 of a five-part series taking one last deep dive into the 2022-23 athletic years for our local CAL schools: Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton. We don’t pick favorites here, so we’re just going to go through this alphabetically.
We started with Amesbury, moved South to Georgetown, and now it’s time to tackle Newburyport.
With the athletic year they had ... well, we’ve got a lot to tackle here.
FALL: Boys soccer experienced perfection; Volleyball had best ever season and made Div. 3 SemisThere’s really only one place where we can start.
When you go a perfect 23-0-0, have one of the better seasons in state history, outscore your opponents all year by a combined score of 66-6, and then win the Division 3 State Championship, it really doesn’t get much better than that. and thanks to a second-half goal from senior Grady Conly in the title game, the Clippers were able to beat Dedham, 1-0, and achieve perfection.
“Historic” is a word that admitedly gets thrown around too much in these pages.
But for this, it was warranted.
A dominant senior class, led by Daily News All-Stars Caelan Twichell (MVP), Henry Acton, James Forrest-Hay, Luke O’Brien, Owen Tahnk and Spencer Colwell — along with fellow classmates Adam Bovee, Zach Rosa, Jamie Brooks, Kellen McDermott and Will Acquaviva — made a pact in middle school to stick together with the sport, and their dedication to soccer and to each other paid off in a massive way. Twichell scored a school-record 21 goals, with five of them coming over five playoff games, Forrest-Hay was right behind with 15 and in net Tahnk posted a Clipper-record 17 shutouts.
Everything about the run was perfect.
After winning their third straight CAL Kinney title and beating Old Rochester in the Div. 3 First Round, Twichell scored twice in the Round of 16 to beat a Norwell team that knocked the Clippers out of the tourney the year prior. Then it was a “battle of unbeatans” in the quarterfinals, with Newburyport — somehow the No. 9 seed — traveling down to beat top-seeded Pembroke, 2-1, with Sean Gasbarro netting the game-winner in the second half. Moving on, there was no score until the final two minutes of the semifinals, but that’s when Forrest-Hay hit Twichell on a cross for the dramatic winner in a 1-0 victory over Stoneham.
A season for the ages, and one that’ll be impossible to top.
But while the boys soccer team was deservedly taking up the bulk of the headlines, not to be overshadowed was what girls volleyball was doing on the court.
Quite simply, the program has come a long way since starting in 2017.
Behind Daily News All-Stars Sophia Messina (MVP), Viive Godtfredsen, Emma Foley and Lily LeDuc, the Clippers (19-4) dominated their way to their first ever CAL Kinney title. The program’s first playoff win — a 3-2 slugfest over Bishop Fenwick — came next, followed quickly by the second ... and then the third. With senior Italian exchange student Beatrice Cortecci providing a huge impact as well, along with junior Zoey Calitri improving drastically, before the Clippers knew it they were in the Division 3 Semifinals.
The run did end to eventual-champion Tewksbury, but what a year it was.
One that raised the bar and won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
And speaking of state semifinal runs, the school had one more during the fall season with the field hockey team. First-year coach Shannon Haley — daughter of legendary Pentucket field hockey coach Ruth Beaton — took over a talented roster and had immediate success, leading the Clippers (16-4-2) to a CAL Kinney title and a deep playoff run.
Senior captain Lilly Ragusa, our Daily News MVP, led the way with 6 goals and 5 assists, and fellow All-Star Rita Cahalane provided the highlight of the season when she scored with 3:17 left to beat Gloucester in the quarterfinals. A rising-senior, Cahalane should be back next year, along with fellow Daily News All-Star Katherine Conway, Delaney Woekel, Olivia McDonald, Ciara Geraghty and many more.
State superpower Watertown is always around, but the Clippers will be, too.
Lastly, a shoutout to the other fall Newburyort CAL champions:
--The girls soccer team cruised to a Kinney title, a 17-2 record and the Division 3 Round of 16. Two-time Daily News MVP Deirdre McElhinney had 10 goals and 11 assists, All-Star sophomore Alexis Greenblott had 21 goals and 8 assists, All-Star Izzy Rosa captained the defense, and the Clippers have another young scoring gun in freshman Aoife Tykulsky.
--Two-time Daily News MVP Bradford Duchesne led the boys cross country team to an undefeated season (5-0) and the CAL Open title. He got plenty of help, though, from Ethan Downs, Matt Murray, Ben Perrone, Drew Cassino and Michael Mohoric.
--With Daily News All-Stars Hailey LaRosa (MVP), Abby Kelly and Bristol Banovic acting as a dominant 1-2-3, the Clippers went 5-0 in the league and won the CAL Open title. Seniors Annabel Murray and Violet Moore also had strong seasons to round out the top-5.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Boys Cross Country: Ben Perrone, Sr.; Drew Cassino, Sr.; Michael Mohoric, Soph.
Girls Cross Country: Abby Kelly, Sr.; Bristol Banovic, Sr.
Field Hockey: Katherine Conway, Sr.; Delaney Woekel, Sr; Rita Cahalane, Sr.; Olivia McDonald, Sr.; Emma Keefe, Sr.; Ciara Geraghty. Jr.
Football: Peter Osazuwa, Sr.; Iyobosa Osazuwa, Sr.; Jack Sullivan, Sr.; Sean Miles, Sr.;
Golf: Parker Cowles, Sr.; Will Palermino, Sr.; Davis Pons, Soph.
Boys Soccer: Duncan Coir, Sr.; Sean Gasbarro, Soph.
Girls Soccer: Alexis Greenblott, Jr.; Caitlin Downey, Jr.; Aoife Tykulsky, Soph
Volleyball: Lily LeDuc, Sr.; Zoey Calitri, Sr.
WINTER: The ‘gauntlet’ pays off for boys hockey; Track combines for three state champions“Iron sharpens iron” became a common phrase when describing the boys hockey team this year.
The Clippers flat out scheduled the best.
Besides the Lynnfields, Tritons and North Readings of the world in the CAL, the Clippers also booked the likes of Malden Catholic, St. Mary’s (twice), Bishop Fenwick, Canton, St. John’s Prep and Andover on their nonleague slate. They entered the Division 2 state tournament with a solid 9-9-3 record, but were still up at the No. 6 seed based solely on their quality of opponent.
And because of it, they got better.
Goalie Jamie Brooks, our Daily News MVP, posted a school-record 15 shutouts over his illustrious career, and helped the team go on a run to the Division 3 Quarterfinals. Daily News All-Star Max Puleo led the defense in front along with Ryan Philbin, Cam Caponigro and Caden Esierman, and the scoring was fairly balanced between Zach McHugh, Charlie Forrest, Kane Brennan, Owen Kreuz and Braeden Curran.
The Clippers beat archrival Triton twice, and there’s no shame in losing to eventual state champion Canton — probably the most successful boys hockey program in the entire state over the last decade — in the quarters.
Meanwhile in track, there were plenty of highlights.
On the boys side, the program claimed both its second straight Division 4 State Relay title and its second straight CAL Open title. Seniors Ean Hynes (MVP), Ethan Downs and Bradford Duchesne were all Daily News All-Stars, and at the Division 4 State Meet Hynes was the champion in the 55 hurdles (7.73) while Downs won the 1000 (2:36.33).
For the girls, Daily News All-Stars Hailey LaRosa, Annabel Murray, Violet Moore, Blake Parker and Devin Stroope helped the Clippers take third at the CAL Open. Then at Division 4 States, the dominant 4x400 relay team of Stroope, Annie Shay, Sophia Franco and Morgan Felts won it all in a blazing time (4:16.42).
Elsewhere, the boys basketball team is exciting to think about.
All told, 2022-23 was another strong year for the Clippers (13-9), who won their fifth straigh CAL Kinney title and extended their winning streak over rival Triton to 16 games. But for the past two years under the new statewide playoff format, the rankings haven’t been too kind to the program’s success in the league. Even with winning the Kinney and having a good regular season record, the Clippers have been in the Division 2 play-in game the past two years and have been bounced in the First Round by the No. 2 seed.
That, however, appears to be changing.
Starting this winter, the Clippers have been slotted down to Division 3, where basically all of their other sports play in MIAA tournaments. The same success would see the program as a much higher seed in Div. 3, and the Clippers project to have a bunch of returning talent with Daily News All-Stars Finn Brennan (11.8 ppg) and Carson Gretz (12.7 ppg), along with Connor Spinney (11.2 ppg, 52 3s), Ben Corneau (6.1 ppg, 23 3s), Sam Craig (4.3 ppg) and Peter Osazuwa (3.3 ppg). Plus, you have to figure some JV talent will take massive strides forward during the offseason.
Finally slotted in the appropriate division, the Clippers will be a championship player.
Lastly, a shoutout to the girls basketball team for winning the CAL Kinney and making it to the Division 3 Quarterfinals. Daily News MVP Emma Foley (19.8 ppg) had a dominant season in the post, and fellow All-Stars Deirdre McElhinney (11.7 ppg) and Makenna Ward (7.4 ppg) were a dynamic guard duo.
Also, Ward was a rare four-time Daily News All-Star over her excellent career.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Boys Basketball: Connor Spinney, Sr.; Finn Brennan, Jr.; Carson Gretz, Jr.; Ben Corneau, Jr.; Sam Craig, Jr.
Girls Basketball: Olivia McDonald, Sr.; Brela Pavao, Sr.; Olivia Foley, Jr.
Boys Hockey: Kane Brennan, Sr.; Caden Eiserman, Sr.; Owen Kreuz, Sr.; Jack Sullivan, Sr.
Girls Hockey: Kayla Gibbs, Sr.; Jenna Oliver, Jr.; Maggie Fitzgerald, Jr.; Olivia Wilson, Soph.
Boys Indoor Track: Jalen Wise, Jr.
Girls Indoor Track: Abby Kelly, Sr.; Julia Schena, Sr.; Blake Parker, Sr.; Devin Stroope, Jr.; Morgan Felts, Jr.; Ciara Geraghty, Jr.
SPRING: Nothing more to say other than three state champions!
All of the success of the first two seasons, and yet the spring managed to top everything.
Three. State. Champions.
Truly incredible. Especially when you consider that all three title winners were strictly girls programs, and then you realize no other school across the state — between their girls and boys teams — won more than two.
Girls lacrosse basically dominated the entire way to the Division 3 title game, with Daily News All-Stars Anna Affolter (MVP), Izzy Rosa, Kate Keller and Olivia McDonald leading the way. The Clippers (21-2) were perfect in the league on their way to their sixth straight CAL Kinney title, and got further contributions from Makenna Ward, Rita Cahalane, Lilly Pons, Maddie Heath, Josie Palma, Lilly Pons and Reese Bromby to outscore their first four playoff opponents by a combined 74-12.
The championship game was tied at halftime, but the Clippers pulled away late to beat Norwell, 13-10, to win the storied program’s first state title since 2014.
Up next, girls tennis.
Mission statement was mission accomplished here, as the Clippers defended their Division 3 crown by beating Weston in the title match, 3-2. Three-time Daily News MVP Caroline Schulson finished her high school career a perfect 63-0, and fellow All-Star Ana Lynch won the final match at third singles under every bit of pressure to give the Clippers their second straight championship. Juniors Lauren Brennan and Bridgette Mellet were an excellent second doubles team, fellow juniors Delaney Woekel and Carly McDermott held down first doubles, and sophomore Harper Bradshaw had a strong season at second singles.
Finally, girls track ran to gold at Division 4 States.
The Clippers were consistent all day with 10 top-4 finishes. But Hailey LaRosa helped push it over the top with a win in the 2-Mile (11:03.82), and the 4x400 relay team of Annie Shay, Morgan Felts, Annabel Murray and Devin Stroope won in 4:05.83. Stroope, LaRosa and Murray were all Daily News All-Stars, as were Abby Kelly and Blake Parker.
Some final notes:
--Boys lacrosse relied on its stellar defense led by Daily News All-Stars Jack Hadden and Will Gagnon to make a run to the Division 3 Semifinals. Chris Salvatore stepped up big time in net, and Owen Kreuz, Oliver Pons, Zach McHugh and Colin Fuller handled the scoring.
--Softball again rolled out one of the more dangerous lineups in the CAL, and used it, along with Emily Meleedy in the circle, to go 13-9 and win its first playoff game since 2013. Grace Habib (.475), Emma Keefe (.519), Meleedy (.438), Sophie Lavallee (.375), Cassidy Bolcome (.324) and Ella Puleo (.364) are all projected to be back next year.
--Lesson learned, never doubt the baseball team in the postseason. With Daily-News All-Stars Owen Tahnk and Jack Sullivan leading the way, the Clippers (16-8) again made a surpise run to the Division 3 Quarterfinals as the No. 23 seed. Which of course came after making it to the title game as the No. 10 seed the year prior. The highlight was Hobart commit Charlie Forrest coming back from injury and delivering a complete-game gem to lead the Clippers to a Round of 16 upset over Weston.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Baseball: Jack Sullivan, Sr.; Connor Stick, Sr.; Evan Luekens, Jr.
Boys Lacrosse: Owen Kreuz, Sr.; Duncan Coir, Sr.; Logan Jones, Sr.; Colin Fuller, Jr.; Sam Craig, Jr.; Eli Sirota, Jr.
Girls Lacrosse: Kate Keller, Sr.; Olivia McDonald, Sr.; Rita Cahalane, Sr.; Lilly Pons, Sr.; Maddie Heath, Sr.; Josie Palma, Sr.; Lily Pilz, Jr.; Reese Bromby, Jr.; Avery Tahnk, Jr.
Softball: Keira Dowell, Sr.; Grace Habib, Sr.; Emma Keefe, Sr.; Emily Meleedy, Sr.; Sophie Lavallee, Jr.; Cassidy Bolcome, Soph.; Ella Puleo, Soph.
Boys Tennis: Caden Eiserman, Sr.; Brindley Fisher, Jr.; Austin Yim, Jr.
Girls Tennis: Ana Lynch, Sr.; Delaney Woekel, Sr.; Lauren Brennan, Sr.; Bridgette Mellet, Sr.; Carly McDermott, Sr.; Harper Bradshaw, Jr.
Boys Track: Jalen Wise, Jr.;
Girls Track: Abby Kelly, Sr.; Blake Parker, Sr.; Julia Schena, Sr.; Devin Stroope, Jr.; Morgan Felts, Jr.; Lucy Buchmayr, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.