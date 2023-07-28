Last summer, an idea was hatched for a series that attempted to put a final bow on the athletic school years for our five Daily News area CAL schools. They would be long, school-specific articles going through each of the three seasons, reminiscing on the highlights, adding extra context if needed and quickly glancing ahead at — to our knowledge — who the top returners in every sport would be heading into next year.
Simultaneously closing one chapter, while jotting down the first few sentences of the next.
Thankfully, the series was received positively.
So we’re back.
And in keeping with “tradition,” this is Part 4 of a five-part series taking one last deep dive into the 2022-23 athletic years for our local CAL schools: Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton. We don’t pick favorites here, so we’re just going to go through this alphabetically.
We started with Amesbury, moved south to Georgetown, then hit “Title Town USA” with Newburyport. So today, lets take 113 down to West Newbury and Pentucket.
FALL: Girls soccer was electric, while football seniors deserve tip of the cap
Top to bottom, the girls soccer team had talent everywhere.
It’s hard not to start with two-time Daily News All-Star Sabrina Campbell, who led the area in scoring with 21 goals and 18 assists. The Temple commit fueled an offense that scored 2.9 goals per game, and helped the Panthers (13-3-2) reach the Division 3 Round of 16. She got plenty of help in the goal-scoring department from sophomore forward Sydney Trout, as well as in the midfield from the likes of Bethany Cloutier and junior Daily News All-Star Jamie Dahlgard.
And good luck trying to score on these Panthers.
Ava DiBurro and Emma Breen were a solid 1-2 combo in net, and they had plenty of help in front of them. Senior captains Lia Goodwin — a Daily News All-Star — and Grace Pherson led a unit that surrendered just 0.8 goals per game, and junior Gabby Bellacqua emerged as another dominant force.
It was a team that demanded opponent’s respect.
But a group who deserved everyone’s respect was the football seniors.
All four years of their high school football careers, Nick Almeida, Franklin Cordaro, Ricco Fioretti, Henry Hartford, Johnny Igoe, Mitchell Martin, Jackson Rich and Kyle Ventola never experienced what it was like to play in a home stadium. Unfortunately, their years coincided with the new school and athletic fields being built at Pentucket, and as a result their “home” games were either at nearby Whittier Tech or Trinity Stadium.
Which are great venues for sure.
But there’s nothing like running out on a brisk Friday night to the roar of your peers at your own stadium, with your own school logo printed at midfield. Those eight never got to experience what that felt like, but they never pouted and they never quit. The record wasn’t there like in 2021 when the Panthers made the Division 5 Semifinals, but there was still a memorable victory over Northeast Metro, and if anything the seniors showed the underclassmen through their actions how to handle adversity like pros.
Now, the Panthers can’t wait to return home in 2023.
Moving on, the girls cross country team had a terrific trio at the top of its roster.
Daily News All-Stars Kaylie Dalgar and Audrey Conover finished 5-6 at the CAL Open to lead the Panthers to second, while senior Libby Murphy wasn’t too far behind. The same group were then the top-3 for the program at the Division 2B State Meet, with Dalgar placing fourth in 18:59.40.
A rising-senior, Dalgar projects to be the top runner in the area — and perhaps the entire CAL — next year.
Lastly, the field hockey team put in another good fall’s worth of work.
In an extremely competitive CAL, the Panthers (9-7-3) proved that they can play with anybody, with wins over North Reading and Methuen and ties against Triton and Central Catholic. A senior-laden roster was led by Daily News All-Star Haley Dwight (10g, 15a) on offense, along with Reese Gallant and Madi Kuchar, Lauren Arnold on defense and Daily News All-Star goalie Zoe Wegryzn.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Boys Cross Country: Colby Eckholt, Soph.
Girls Cross Country: Kaylie Dalgar, Sr.
Field Hockey: Cat Colvin, Jr.; Katherine Flaherty, Jr.
Football: Caleb Mesiner, Sr.; Kevin Reiter, Sr.; Nick Carrion, Soph.; Max Cloutier, Soph.
Golf: Nick Kutcher, Sr.
Boys Soccer: Josh Paige, Jr.; Jayden Pabst, Soph.
Girls Soccer: Jamie Dahlgard, Sr.; Ava DiBurro, Sr.; Gabby Bellacqua, Sr.; Sydney Trout, Jr.
Volleyball: Ava Snyder, Sr.; Emma Terry, Sr.; Jocelyn Bickford, Jr.
WINTER: The rise of boys hockey to CAL Baker champs; ‘Little Kamuda’ steps into spotlight
What did that famous movie about a field where they took some naps say?
“Build it, and they will come.”
Well, after some trying times, the boys hockey team has been built brick-by-brick over the past couple of seasons, and in this case the proverbial “they” in that quote correlates to wins. From 2019-2021, the program went a combined 10-34-1 with no playoff appearances and only three CAL victories.
But no more.
With Daily News All-Star seniors Nolan Cole (14g, 6a) and Jack Stewart (18g, 4a) leading the offense, along with Cam Smith, Nick Kutcher, Nolan Gorski and Aaron Wirwicz, the Panthers went 11-10-0, claimed a share of the CAL Baker title with Amesbury and qualified for the Division 3 playoffs. They finished second in the CAL averaging 3.8 goals per game, and in net a fellow Daily News All-Star in Ben Guertin shined in what was the final season of a brilliant four-year career.
Coach Dan Bly and the program get major props for the turnaround.
Moving on, were you really all that shocked when you saw someone with the last name “Kamuda” winning a weight class at the CAL/NEC Open wrestling meet?
You shouldn’t have been.
Except, the person who did it wasn’t older brother Trevor, the returning Daily News MVP to start the winter. No, little brother Tanner, a sophomore, stole the show when he pinned top-seeded Nathan Barry of Beverly to win the 120-pound crown.
It was a clutch performance.
Both Kamuda’s went on to be named Daily News All-Stars, as did senior Adam Newman and sophomore Mason Skinner.
And if you’re still looking for clutch, remember what Abby Dube did in the Division 3 Round of 16?
For the first 30 minutes against a Norwood team that was state runner-up the year prior, Dube was held scoreless, and the end of the season for the girls basketball team looked all but assured. But the senior St. Joe’s commit drained two 3s in the closing seconds to send it to overtime, then hit another 3 and added five clinching free throws to seal the Panthers’ dramatic, 67-64, victory.
From 0 points over 30 minutes, to 14 over the final seven.
It’s why Dube, who averaged 10.7 ppg with 47 3s, was named a Daily News All-Star after the season — which did end in the Div 3 Quarterfinals against top-seeded Walpole. She had plenty of help all year, though, from fellow Daily News All-Stars Alyssa Thompson (9.4 ppg) and Gabby Bellacqua (11.5 ppg), as well as seniors Audrey Conover and Bethany Cloutier and junior Ava DiBurro.
A lot of talent is unfortunately graduating.
But with Bellacqua, her younger sister Sophie — a freshman who saw some minutes this winter — DiBurro and another rising-sophomore in Amelia Crowe, who played in 21 games and averaged 3.8 points, a core is there for legendary coach John McNamara to work with.
And lastly, two final shoutouts:
--When we talk about good high school sports captains, Cole Vuylsteke is the example. The senior Daily News All-Star led the Panthers averaging 14.0 ppg with 31 3s, but was a vocal presence who never stopped communicating on defense and was always providing encouragement to his younger teammates. His scoring will be missed next winter. But perhaps his leadership more so.
--Sage Smith put together one final terrific season in indoor track and was named our Daily News MVP. The senior posted the fastest time in the area in the 55-meter (7.38), the best leap in the long jump (17-5.50) and also ran on a 4x200 relay team that took sixth at All-States (1:46.41). Sydney Trout (55/300), Reese Gallant (55/HJ), Kaylie Dagar — who won the 2-Mile at the Division 4 State Meet in 11:35.14 — and Delaney Meagher (HJ) were also Daily News All-Stars.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Boys Basketball: Peter Hart, Sr.; Nicolas Yassmine, Sr.; Matthew Pipan, Jr.
Girls Basketball: Gabby Bellacqua, Sr.; Ava DiBurro, Sr.; Amelia Crowe, Soph.
Boys Hockey: Aaron Wirwicz, Jr.; Chase Pelletier, Soph.
Boys Indoor Track: Jackson Beauparlant, Jr.
Girls Indoor Track: Kaylie Dalgar, Sr.; Sydney Trout, Jr.; Delaney Meagher, Jr.; Wynter Smith, Jr.
Wrestling: Dylan Gately, Sr.; Tanner Kamuda, Jr.; Mason Skinner, Jr.; Martin DeJesus, Soph.
SPRING: Boys Track were champions, while boys lacrosse dominated to CAL Kinney title
It took everyone involved to get the job done.
Heading into the Division 5 State Meet, the boys track team was projected to finish somewhere near the back end of the top-5 — maybe crack the top-3 if it had a good day. But to shock the world and win it all, it was going to take a perfect day.
Well, guess what happened?
Needing “perfect,” the Panthers put together perfect. Daily News All-Star Joel Spaulding won the 100 (11.02), then teammed with another All-Star in Yanni Kakouris along with Kade Dennis and Jackson Neumann to win the 4x100 relay (43.10). Will Pessina was second in the discus (142-6), the 4x400 relay team of Owen Tedeschi, Stratton Seymour, Jackson Beauparlant and Braeden Roche was second (3:31.47) and Seymour was also third in the pentathlon (2,495 points).
Everyone performed above their seed time.
The result: A Division 5 State Championship.
But while that accomplishment came a little bit out of the blue, what the boys lacrosse team did to opponents night after night didn’t. It was a senior-laden roster, with Nolan Cole, Henry Hartford, Evan Napolitano, Josh Paige, Cam Smith, Liam Sullivan and Joe Turpin playing major roles. But the Panthers (18-3, 12-0 CAL) outscored league opponents 175-62 to dominate their way to a Kinney title, and made a run to the Division 3 Quarterfinals before falling to eventual state runner-up Falmouth.
The roster, however, was just so complete.
Smith, our Daily News MVP, was the best goalie in the league for the second straight year. Joe Turpin (66g, 26a) was a Daily News All-Star attack, as was his younger brother Ben (87g, 54a), a junior. Fellow Daily News All-Star Cole (52g, 8a) controlled the midfield with Sullivan, and Napolitano was CAL Kinney co-MVP and a beast on defense.
A lot of talent is leaving, but the Panthers — with Ben Turpin ready to break scoring records — will be back.
One last note to close this out:
--Both the girls lacrosse and softball teams had excellent sophomore classes that will keep the program’s elite for the next two years. Three-time Daily News All-Star and senior Audrey Conover (49g, 24a) led the Panthers to their second straight Division 3 Quarterfinals, but she had plenty of help. Now rising-juniors, Sydney Trout (44g, 28a), Cat Colvin (49g, 21a) — who were both Daily News All-Stars — Kate Conover (33g, 15a), Ella Palmer (47g, 11a) and Katherine Flaherty all had strong years.
Softball, in the meantime, had another excellent season at 15-6 with seniors Nikki Mitchell, Sydney Pichette, Ella Agocs and Mel LaCroix having standout years. But rising-junior pitcher Molly LeBel -- who eclipsed 400 strikeouts for her career — along with Kayla Murphy were Daily News All-Stars, and Jocelyn Bickford (.522) and Kendra Griffin (.383) had stellar seasons as well.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Baseball: Nicholas Kutcher, Sr.; Caleb Meisner, Sr.; Jake Woodsum, Sr.; Julien Powers, Soph.
Boys Lacrosse: Ben Turpin, Sr.; Logan Durocher, Sr.; Alex Lamattina, Jr.;
Girls Lacrosse: Ashley Gagnon, Sr.; Kate Conover, Jr.; Katherine Flaherty, Jr.; Ella Palmer, Jr.; Sydney Trout, Jr.; Cat Colvin, Jr.; Morgan Gallant, Soph.
Softball: Izzy Hackett, Sr.; Jocelyn Bickford, Jr.; Kendra Griffin, Jr.; Molly LeBel, Jr.; Kayla Murphy, Jr.; Mia Bartholomew, Jr.
Boys Track: Joel Spaulding, Sr.; Kade Dennis, Sr.; Jackson Beauparlant, Jr.
Girls Track: Wynter Smith, Jr.; Delaney Meagher, Jr.; Emily Bethmann, Jr.
