Last summer, an idea was hatched for a series that attempted to put a final bow on the athletic school years for our five Daily News area CAL schools. They would be long, school-specific articles going through each of the three seasons, reminiscing on the highlights, adding extra context if needed and quickly glancing ahead at — to our knowledge — who the top returners in every sport would be heading into next year.
Simultaneously closing one chapter, while jotting down the first few sentences of the next.
Thankfully, the series was received positively.
So we’re back.
And in keeping with “tradition,” this is Part 5 of a five-part series taking one last deep dive into the 2022-23 athletic years for our local CAL schools: Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton. We don’t pick favorites here, so we’re just going to go through this alphabetically.
That means we saved the school with the best color scheme — in this writer’s humble opinion — for last.
Triton.
FALL: Football shared Kinney title; Field Hockey, Golf both had strong seasons
Friday nights were a party on the blustery fields of good old Byfield.
The football team routinely put on a show in 2022.
It started in Week 3, when Daily News MVP Cole Piaseczynski had three total TDs to lead the Vikings to their first win over archrival Newburyport since 2016. A few weeks later, Daily News All-Star quarterback Max Ciaramitaro led a game-winning drive with a minute left, hitting Jayden Torres on a 9-yard wheel route to clinch a dramatic win over Lynnfield. All of it — even a wild 40-35 shootout loss to Amesbury — led to the Vikings (7-4) having their best season since 2016, and earning a share of the CAL Kinney title along with North Reading.
Ciaramitaro completed 65.1% of his passes and threw for 1,746 yards and 23 touchdowns. Piasecaynski was a beast with 1,469 all-purpose yards and 21 total TDs, and Josh Rodriguez, Nathan Miller, Ethan Tate and Matt Sauris all helped fuel a potent offense protected by stellar linemen Ashton Wonson and Tony Sforza.
It was, all told, a memorable year.
But the program will look a lot different in 2023. Besides the talented senior class that has graduated out, the Vikings will have a new coach in Paul Sobolewski, and Piaseczynski has since transfered to Pingree.
Moving on, field hockey fittingly had a season worthy of its senior class.
Over their four-year tenures, that class went a combined 40-18-12 with two state quarterfinal appearances — which included this fall — and plenty of other highlights. Neila Jones, Maya Sullivan and Natalie Indingaro were all Daily News All-Stars this year, and Riley Bell, Devyn Karpenko, Sammy Kelly, Ally Pugh and Maggie Reilly were all standouts on the field, and great leaders off it. The Vikings (13-4-4) beat Newburyport and North Reading during the regular season, tied Pentucket twice and got a late Sullivan goal to beat Oakmont, 1-0, in the Round of 16.
So what if buzzsaw Watertown and its incredible 20 state championships ended the Vikings’ season in the quarterfinals.
It was still a proper sendoff for that talented senior class.
Elsewhere, golf was dominant once again.
In a nice bookend to their careers, Ricky Gardella, Connor Houlihan, Griffin Houlihan, Braeden McDonald, Quinn Fidler and Gavin Colby were part of an undefeated CAL season as both freshmen and seniors. Five out of the six were named Daily News All-Stars this fall (Gardella MVP), but all six led the Vikings (18-1, 14-0 CAL) to the CAL Kinney title, the River Rival championship, second at the Division 3 North Sectional and sixth at Division 3 States.
And finally, the boys cross country team showcased some serious depth.
With Daily News All-Stars Griffin White (Sr.), Cole Jacobsen (Sr.) and Zach Lyon (Jr.), along with Sam Mollineaux (Sr.), Parker Burns (Sr.) and John Prendergast (Jr.), the Vikings legitimately had six runners who could finish first on the team on any given day. The program used it to finish second at both the CAL Open and the Division 2C State Meet.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Boys Cross Country: Zach Lyon, Sr.; John Prendergast, Sr.
Girls Cross Country: Alexa Bonasera, Jr.
Field Hockey: Sophia Chapman, Jr.; Emmerson Marengi, Jr.
Football: Ryan Nolan, Sr.; Liam Kneeland, Sr.; Ryan Snow, Sr.; Jayden Torres, Jr.; Liam Friis, Jr.
Golf: Colin Fidler, Soph.
Boys Soccer: John Dwyer, Sr.; Ben Norton, Sr.
Girls Soccer: Sophia Lesinski, Sr.
Volleyball: Kendall Liebert, Sr.; Laura Zahornasky, Jr.
WINTER: Hockey upsets way to Div. 3 Semifinals; Aylward, Cronstrom win state titles
The signs for the boys hockey team were there early in the season.
The Vikings had the roster to do something special, and you just knew they were in line for a good year after getting two shootout victories to beat Chelmsford and Danvers to win the Lions Cup tourament in late December. Sure, they weren’t able to knock off Newburyport during the two games the archrivals played in the regular season.
But heading into the Division 3 tournament as the No. 10 seed, this was a dangerous group.
You had stalwarts like Daily News All-Star Tyler Egan (9g, 8a) leading the offense, along with Cal Wardwell, Mason Colby, Josh Hersey, Alex Pasquini, Connor Rumph and Lucas Sullivan, and added a pair of impact freshmen with Colin Fidler and Michael Taylor. Then defensively, the Vikings were massive with Daily News All-Star Jack Lindholm (6-foot-2) leading the unit, with Braeden McDonald (6-5), Gavin Colby (6-1), Connor Houlihan (6-1) and Andrew Johnson (6-0) making it tough for opponents to score. and finally, the Vikings had a stellar 1-2 combo in net between senior Wes Rollins and sophomore Gavin Marengi.
The result: A memorbale postseason run.
The Vikings (14-8-2) beat Danvers again, 3-2, in the opening round, then went on to upset No. 7 Hanover, 2-0, in the Round of 16 on goals from Pasquini and Taylor. That set up a date with CAL rival and No. 2 Lynnfield in the quarterfinals, which beat Triton twice during the regular season.
But the third time was the charm.
Sullivan scored twice, Johnson, Taylor and Wardwell added goals, and Marengi made some massive stops when it was only a one-goal game in the third period to send the Vikings to a massive, 5-2, victory. It was then on to the Div. 3 Semifinals at the Tsongas Center, where the great run came to an end to eventual champion Nashoba Regional.
But check out all of next year’s projected returners below. The Vikings aren’t going anywhere.
From the rink to the mat, the wrestling team had a “terrific trio” that helped the Vikings win the CAL title at the CAL/NEC Open. Senior and Daily News MVP Ashton Wonson put together a 40-8 season at 220, and was the only area wrestler to qualify for the New England Championship. Fellow senior Tony Sforza unfortunately had his year cut short in the postseason due to an illness, but still piled up a 23-7 record and was the heavyweight runner-up at the CAL/NEC Open.
Douglas Aylward, however, earned himself a state championship.
The 182-pounder pinned Hampden Charter’s David Czartoryski in the finals to win gold in Division 3, and was the Vikings’ first state champion since Anthony Ostrander won at 170 in 2019-20. Now a three-time Daily News All-Star heading into his senior year, Aylward went 37-6 this winter and is now 71-16 for his career.
But Aylward wasn’t Triton’s only state champion this winter.
In the pool, Abrianna Cronstrom became the Triton co-op team’s first state champion in four years, after winning the 100 backstroke at the Division 2 Meet in 58.27. The Newburyport resident also took 13th in the 50 freestyle (25.55) and swam on two relays, helping the Vikings finish 17th out of 45 teams.
Cronstrom was our Daily News MVP, and Henry Brien, Josh Adler, Giuliana Cogliani and Jenna Whitaker were all All-Stars. Brien, a recently-graduated Pentucket senior, wrapped up a brilliant career where he was a four-time Daily News All-Star (2x MVP), and this winter led the Vikings to their best ever placing at Division 2 States (8th out of 45 teams).
Finally, a quick shoutout to Ethan Tate. The 6-foot-3 senior was a Daily News All-Star after averaging 17.3 ppg for the basketball team, and was the only area boy to have a 30-point game. He dropped 31 in a win over Rockport, and 30 in another win over Ipswich.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Boys Basketball: John Prendergast, Sr.; Liam Friis, Jr.
Girls Basketball: Kendall Liebert, Sr; Isabella Basile, Sr.; Reese Renda, Sr.; Lia Hatheway, Sr.; Sophia Lesinski, Sr.
Boys Hockey: Jack Lindholm, Sr.; Mason Colby, Jr.; Josh Hersey, Jr.; Gavin Marengi, Jr.; Alex Pasquini, Jr.; Connor Rumph, Jr.; Lucas Sullivan, Jr.; Colin Fidler, Soph., Michael Taylor, Soph.
Boys Indoor Track: Zach Lyon, Sr.
Girls Indoor Track: Anna Romano, Sr.; Alexa Bonasera, Sr.; Arianna Basile, Sr.; Ava Burl, Soph.
Swimming: Abrianna Cronstrom, Sr.; Josh Adler, Jr.; Josh Burrell, Jr.; Jacob Hoffman, Jr.; Sam Whitaker, Jr.; Giuliana Cogliani, Frosh.; Jenna Whitaker, Frosh.
Wrestling: Lucas Bistany, Sr.; Douglas Aylward, Sr.; Sam Imlach, Jr.; Nolan Merrill, Jr.; Boston Record, Jr.; Anthony Navaroli, Jr.
SPRING: Softball stole the show, while Track stars showed up in biggest moments
With a brand new scoreboard out in left, and all new signage behind home plate and on the fence in center, the softball field was the place to be this spring.
And the team more than lived up to its ever-growing stadium.
The Vikings (19-5) were an absolute force, and dominated their way to a 16-1 start to the year before holding on to win the CAL Kinney title over North Reading. Sophomore and eventual Daily News MVP Emma Penniman led the way, but it was truly a complete team effort with fellow All-Stars Izzy Oldoni and Skylar Colburn, along with Grace Romine, Kyla Story, Mallory Johnson, Haleigh Harris, Reghan Haley, Jillian Guisto, Ava Johnson and Andrea Boyle all having strong years.
Top to bottom, 1-through-9, no spot was safe for opponents in that order.
And if a CAL Kinney title and a season sweep of Amesbury — one that came via the mercy rule — wasn’t impressive enough, how about a run to the Division 3 Semifinals?
Oldoni provided the walkoff RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh to beat Essex Tech in the first round, then Penniman single-handedly won the Vikings the Round of 16 game against Greater New Bedford. She went 2-for-3 with two home runs, had all five RBI and struck out five in what ended up being a 5-1 win. The Vikings then had to travel a total of 312 miles over two days thanks to a rain-delayed quarterfinal bout at Dighton-Rehoboth, but persevered and got a Mallory Johnson game-winning single to keep on marching.
The run did end to eventual state champion Middleboro in the semis, but what a year it was.
Plus, the Vikings will be back.
Both Johnsons are slated to return next spring, as is Colburn, Guisto, Story and — of course — Penniman.
Moving on, a handful of Triton athletes provided some fireworks on the track.
We have to start with the girls, and more specifically Daily News MVP Teagan Wilson. The senior was excellent in three events, and won the 100 hurdles at the CAL Open (15.73) while placing third in both the long jump (17-11) and triple jump (35-4.50). She then had her best performance of the year at the Division 5 State Meet, where she finished second in the triple jump (35-8.50) and third in the long jump (18-3.00) — both in season-bests — before ending her day with a fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.70).
Fellow senior Aleyo Amasa-Titus was also a Daily News All-Star, as was junior hurdler Sophia Lesinski. Amasa-Titus was the CAL Open champion in the 200 (27.47) and fifth in the event at Div. 5 States (26.72), while Lesinski placed second in the 400 hurdles at both the CAL Open (1:06.44) and States (1:05.29). Both also ran on the 4x400 relay team that won at States in 4:02.99.
For the boys, Parker Burns dominated just like he did during indoor track. The senior leaves as a four-time Daily News All-Star (2x Indoor, 2x Outdoor), and was the Division 5 State Champion in the triple jump (44-2.00) this spring before moving on to place an impressive second in the event at Meet of Champions (44-1.00).
And lastly, to close out this five-part series, a few notes.
— A tip of the cap to coach Mike Rice and boys lacrosse for starting out the year 2-7, but hanging tough, working hard and fighting back to not only make the Division 3 playoffs, but host a first round game. The Vikings (9-9) had two Daily News All-Stars in senior Thomas Cahill (29g, 20a) and junior JP Trojan (27g, 19a), but the turnaround was a complete team effort with the likes of Michael Taylor, Shawn Twomey, Seamus Cahill, Braeden McDonald, Ryan Burzynski and goalie Charlie Clare — among others — all playing well.
— It was great to see a player as talented as Chloe Connors get multiple nice moments in what was a rebuilding year for a young, up-and-coming girls lacrosse program. The three-time Daily News All-Stars eclipsed 200 career points in only three years (no freshman season with pandemic), and had six goals while forcing a key turnover to lead the Vikings to a Division 3 preliminary round win over Tri-County RVT.
— Baseball had another strong year in the CAL under interim coach Kyle Priest. Senior pitchers/infielders Griffin Dupuis and Tyler Egan were Daily News All-Stars, and the Vikings (12-9) are in line to have a lot coming back next spring with Nic Bonasera, Josh Hersey, Jack Lindholm, Josh Penney and Connor Rumph.
Key 2023-24 Returners
Baseball: Jack Lindholm, Sr.; Connor Rumph, Jr.; Nic Bonasera, Jr.; Josh Penney, Jr.
Boys Lacrosse: Ryan Burzynski, Sr.; JP Trojan, Sr.; Charlie Clare, Sr.; Shawn Twomey, Jr.; Seamus Cahill, Jr.
Girls Lacrosse: Riley McDonald, Soph.
Softball: Kyla Story, Sr.; Mallory Johnson, Sr.; Skylar Colburn, Sr.; Emma Penniman, Jr.; Jillian Giusto, Jr.; Ava Johnson, Soph.
Girls Tennis: Madeline Doring, Sr.; Riley Hillemeyer, Sr.; Taryn Lebreck, Sr.; Kailyn Flynn, Jr.; Peyton Watkins, Jr.
Boys Track: Liam Kneeland, Sr.; Zach Lyon, Sr.; Duncan MacDonald, Sr.; John Prendergast, Sr.
Girls Track: Sophia Lesinski, Sr.; Arianna Basile, Sr.; Anna Romano, Sr.; Avery Upite, Jr.
