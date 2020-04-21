Players, coaches and fans who had been holding out hope that the spring season could take place got the bad news they feared could be coming, and now it looks certain that there will be no spring sports this year.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that he is extending his school closure order through the rest of the academic year, and that all learning will be done remotely from here on out.
That decision likely dooms any hope of a spring season being held, given that all of the MIAA's plans for holding a truncated season were contingent upon schools re-opening.
While such a move is not yet official, the MIAA indicated that it would be making a decision over the coming days.
"Difficult news received from Governor Baker today. A formal [MIAA Board of Director] statement regarding the status of 2020 spring sports will be provided by week's end," the MIAA tweeted following Baker's announcement.
Originally scheduled to begin on March 16, the start of spring sports was delayed three times after the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic became apparently in mid-March. The season was initially pushed back to March 30, and then to April 27 and May 4 following Gov. Baker's school closure orders. In the meantime, the MIAA began discussing a number of contingency plans in hopes of holding a season should circumstances allow.
Had schools been able to open on May 4 as planned, spring sports would have begun on that day and most sports would have had a week-long preseason, with games beginning on May 11. Most teams would then have played a 12-game regular season followed by a sectional tournament running from June 15-27.
If the MIAA does officially cancel the spring season later this week, then Massachusetts would follow Maine and New Hampshire as the third New England state to cancel. The move would also officially mark an abrupt end to the athletic careers of hundreds of Greater Newburyport seniors.
