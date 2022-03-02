Peter
Last Name Erickson
Address 48 Northern Blvd.
City Newbury
State MA
Zip Code 01951
Email cperickson48@gmail.com
Phone (508) 631-2126
Your letter
Type your letter
Feb.28’s political cartoon
In his Letter to the Editor on March 2nd, one writer was critical of a cartoon connecting Trump to Putin, stating that there should be better journalism on the Opinion Page. Perhaps the writer might recall Trump withholding military aid to Ukraine, while trying to “dig up dirt on Biden”, Trump trying to defund NATO, Trump stating that he believed Putin’s lies before he believed our own intelligence agency. Never mind the fact that Putin’s propaganda helped to get Trump elected in the first place. So there’s your better journalism on the Opinion Page. Happy now?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.