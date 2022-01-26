Jennifer
Please help our state continue to be a national leader in the fight to prevent gun violence by urging our lawmakers to support passage of the following bills as soon as possible:
We are fortunate in Massachusetts to experience among the lowest number of firearm-related tragedies in our nation. However, this is not by coincidence or luck, it is largely due to the vigilance of our lawmakers and the culture of responsible gun ownership in our state. Please help keep our state safe by urging our lawmakers to support passage of the following bills as soon as possible:
1. H.2491 and H.2439, combatting the rising threat of untraceable and undetectable firearms (‘ghost guns’) by ensuring all DIY firearms are marked with unique serial numbers, prohibiting 3-D printed firearms, and ensuring these weapons don’t end up in the hands of dangerous people. (Guidance Note: Ghost guns are the fastest-growing gun safety threat in our nation.)
2. H.2505 and S.1568, protecting our democracy from the threat of armed extremism and intimidation by prohibiting firearms in polling places, on capitol grounds and at demonstrations in public buildings.
3. H.2486, requiring successful completion of live-fire training by all firearm permit applications in the state, ensuring permit holders have demonstrated their ability to safely handle and discharge firearms.
4. H.2437 and S.1562, helping law enforcement by expanding the reporting and analysis of crime gun data to create effective policies to prevent gun violence. (Guidance Note: 75% of MA crime guns originate from other states with weaker gun laws.)
5. H.2519 and S.1552, improving emergency responses to situations not requiring an arrest or police presence by developing alternative dispatch programs.
You can find your state legislators at https://malegislature.gov/search/findmylegislator
