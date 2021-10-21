WEST NEWBURY — Author Peter Zheutlin – a descendent of Annie Londonderry, who captured the popular imagination with her daring around-the-world trip on a bicycle in 1895 – will give a virtual talk Tuesday on his recent book, "Spin: A Novel Based on a (Mostly) True Story.
The book talk, sponsored by GAR Memorial Library, will look at the life and courage of this outlandish, brash, and charismatic woman as depicted in the book.
Reportedly set in motion by a wager between two wealthy Boston merchants, the bet required Londonderry to not only circle the earth by bicycle in 15 months, but also to earn $5,000 en route as well.
In a time when women could not vote and few worked outside the home, Londonderry was a master of public relations, a consummate self-promoter and a skillful creator of her own myth.
Yet, for more than a century, her story was lost to history. In "Spin," this Londonderry and her stranger-than-fiction story is brought to life for a new generation.
Zheutlin is the author of the New York Times bestseller "Rescue Road: One Man, Thirty Thousand Dogs and a Million Miles on the Lost Hope Highway"; "Rescued: What Second-Chance Dogs Teach Us About Living with Purpose, Loving with Abandon, and Finding Joy in the Little Things"; and "The Dog Went Over the Mountain: Travels With Albie – An American Journey." Zheutlin lives in Massachusetts with his wife, author Judy Gelman.
This free event begins at 6 p.m. Register at www.westnewburylibrary.org for the Zoom link.
