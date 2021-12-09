By the time you read this column, Santa will have made his way through Market Square in the annual Christmas parade, taken a police motorcycle for a spin throughout the city, and posed for quite a few photo ops with fans.
It’s the holiday season, which means many of us are busy searching and shopping for just the right gift. As you make a list of things to do, be sure to include a crime prevention tip or two; it could save you more than a 10% discount.
I wanted to share a few holiday tips with readers this week as no one wants the Grinch to spoil their season.
Online browsing has become a very popular method of shopping today but can also open your wallet up to a thief. It’s important to deal with reputable merchants and be cautious whenever providing your credit card information.
Everyone likes a bargain but if something seems just a little too good to be true, it likely is. While the internet allows you to visit stores anywhere on the globe, it can also be a home for con artists who view the season as one of opportunity.
Fake stores, counterfeit merchandise, stolen goods and damaged gifts are all out there waiting for someone to hit the purchase button. While you can successfully take care of your list from the comfort of your home, you can certainly do without chasing fraudulent credit charges this season.
Most importantly, avoid leaving packages on the front steps; “porch pirates” are a serious problem.
Shopping locally is always beneficial as you can purchase unique gifts while supporting the neighbors in our community.
In Amesbury, help Santa’s elves satisfy the kids at Giggles toy store, grab some awesome Amesbury attire at Eighteen Friend Street, find the special piece of jewelry at Starbird Jewelers, help a first responder at Ben’s Uniforms or cook up some fantastic meals courtesy of Vermette’s Market.
Of course, everyone enjoys finding a restaurant gift certificate in their stocking, so stop by Flatbread, Ristorante Molise, The Hollow Café, Crave or any of the other fine dining establishments feeding our community. There are many small shops in downtown Amesbury that appreciate your patronage and traditionally support local causes.
As you venture from stop to stop, keep track of your cash, cards and purchases. It’s easy to leave a card on the counter or in the ATM as you get ready for the next item on your to-do list.
While you may not think about it, pickpockets and purse thieves are very active during the season. Avoid leaving packages out in the open when your vehicle is unattended, storing them in the trunk instead.
Always be aware of who’s around you and shop with a friend, when possible, it’s a lot more fun. In the event you lose track of a credit card or become the victim of a theft, notify police and your credit card company immediately.
Of course, never mix alcohol with your driving and don’t forget to “buckle up.”
