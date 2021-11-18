It’s time once again to fill up those police cruisers; not with criminals, but with food.
The annual Fill-A-Cruiser food drive returns this weekend after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. Officers and volunteers will be staged at the Super Stop & Shop on Macy Street between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., collecting nonperishable food items, supplies and cash donations to support the work of Our Neighbors’ Table.
The items collected will help stock the market shelves in time for the upcoming winter season. As costs continue to soar, this is an opportunity for community members to help those in need ahead of the holidays.
If you cannot make it to the actual drive on Saturday, items may be dropped off at the Amesbury, Merrimac or Salisbury police stations as well. The Fill-A-Cruiser food drive began in 2005 and is a great example of community policing; first responders tackling important community issues.
Helping to promote the event again this year will be the crew from Cool 94.1 FM. The Saturday morning “Tayles & Co.” show will be broadcasting live between 8 a.m. and noon from inside the store; taking your requests and playing some great hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
The most wanted list this year includes food items, which can provide a meal; soup, canned pasta, stews, rice or pasta mixes, baking items and cereal.
The market also appreciates donations of diapers, baby wipes, juice boxes, kids healthy snacks, toothpaste and shampoo.
Cash donations are also appreciated and help ONT purchase perishable supplies each week such as milk, eggs, fresh vegetables and bread. Please help us fill up a bunch of cruisers this Saturday.
As our weather gradually starts to become more seasonal, I wanted to remind readers about a few important driving safety tips. The leaves were a bit late falling this year but they are dropping from the trees now.
Leaves on the roadway can be as slippery as ice, so use caution and avoid those large puddles formed by clogged storm drains. In addition to the earlier sunset, turn the headlights on whenever your wipers are; it improves visibility for everyone on the road during bad weather.
We’ve still had above-average temperatures during the day but they can fall below freezing overnight, which means plenty of morning frost.
Take a few moments before starting your commute to warm your vehicle and remove all the frost from the windows. One of the most dangerous practices by some drivers is trying to peer ahead through a small hole etched in the frost on the windshield.
Slippery spots on the roadway and bridges can appear suddenly so be prepared for changing road conditions. Lastly, once it does arrive, remove all the snow from your vehicle before hitting the road.
It’s New England and we are used to dealing with anything sent our way; take a couple minutes daily to check the forecast so you aren’t surprised by Mother Nature.
