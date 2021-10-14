My wife and I had the opportunity to participate in the annual Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center Walk Against Domestic Violence last week in Newburyport.
This was the 40th anniversary of the walk and organizers were thrilled to be back in person for the important fundraising event.
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center provides assistance to residents in 16 local communities and is nationally recognized for their dedication to ending domestic violence.
Sadly, domestic violence has been a part of our society for decades and responsible for far too many tragedies. Thankfully, organizations such as the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center have been instrumental in assisting victims, providing training to the criminal justice system, lobbying for changes in our laws, and engaging community members to say, “Enough is enough.”
October is also recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month with an opportunity to let victims know that help is available and they are not alone.
I reached out to retired Amesbury Detective Bob Wile for this week’s column and asked if he had any thoughts to share with readers.
Bobby handled the domestic violence unit at APD for years, continues his partnership with the crisis center, and has provided training to thousands of police officers across the country.
In addition to the tips available on the crisis center website, he stressed the importance of understanding the position many victims are in.
Unless someone has “lived it,” they cannot “judge those who stay” in an abusive relationship. Many situations are very complicated, with deep-rooted feelings and commitments; the power of love can be very strong.
Victims often fear the possibility of being alone, separation from loved ones, becoming financially insecure and stereotyped. Bobby stressed the importance of welcoming anyone who approaches you and confides that they are in an abusive situation.
Take the time to listen, never make assumptions about what is happening, and help them find assistance. There are agencies within reach in every community; domestic abuse, physical or verbal, is not an acceptable behavior and can be extremely dangerous.
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center serves 16 communities locally and staffs a 24-hour emergency hotline at 978-388-1888. They have offices in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a website at jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org featuring a lot of information.
They provide safe, free and confidential services to victims in any relationship and have a highly trained team of staff and volunteers. They also work closely with local police departments, the courts ,and many other specialized agencies to address victims’ needs.
The warning signs of domestic violence may include:
Put you down and then tell you that they love you?
Question where you go, what you do or who you see?
Relentlessly call, text or email you?
Keep you from seeing your friends or family?
Scream at you, threaten, ridicule or criticize you repeatedly?
Blame you for problems in your relationship?
Undermine your parenting or say they will take away your children?
Pressure you to have sex, do drugs or engage in illegal activities?
Take your paycheck or restrict access to your money?
Destroy your property?
If you or someone you know has a concern about possible domestic abuse, please reach out for help. If the situation is an emergency, do not hesitate to call 911.
Domestic abuse is not a normal part of any relationship; please consider supporting the work of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center as they are helping save lives in our communities each day.
