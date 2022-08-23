We are all too familiar with how fast time flies and the importance of making the most of each day. I have always found the summer season to pass by the quickest and notice it’s nearly September, which means the kids are going “back to school.”
Yes, the sales have been happening for weeks, assignments dropped in the mail and preparations are well underway but the buses will start rolling through communities in the next couple weeks. The official start day varies from district to district but everyone should aware it’s almost opening day.
Each year I like to devote a column to the topic and remind readers everyone has a role in assuring a safe start up, even if you don’t have children. The volume of traffic increases in the morning and afternoon, especially along travel routes and near school buildings. Pedestrians, passenger cars, bicyclists and school buses are the various ways children get to and from school daily and you will encounter them all. Once again, the most important rule for drivers is to slow down; expect the unexpected and stay alert. Sometimes children get lost in the excitement and forget to follow the safety rules, especially at crosswalks and street crossings.
Parents and caregivers should have a brief sit down with children before day one and review the rules they need to follow, regardless of their age. Practice makes perfect so discuss how they will be commuting, the importance of following the rules, your expectations and the possibility of stranger danger. Emphasize they must let you know where they are; children often make after school plans during the day.
Pedestrians need to use the sidewalk or walk against traffic when there’s not one, cross at the corner and always look left-right-left before stepping into the street. Bicyclists have to follow the same rules as motorists and be aware of the traffic around them. Zig-zagging in and out of traffic is very dangerous when on a bicycle, skateboard or scooter; unfortunately, some young people don’t realize this. Young passengers need to be seated in a car seat or properly adjusted safety belt at all times, no matter how short the commute or large the backpack.
A lot of children take the school bus daily, which is a safe and efficient means of transportation. Passengers need to listen to the driver’s instructions, remain seated when the bus is moving and await the “thumbs up” signal before crossing the street. It takes a few days to get the routine squared away but before long, the routes will be clockwork for drivers. I often hear complaints from frustrated motorists who get stuck behind the bus each morning. A very simple solution is to adjust your schedule or seek another route; we could set a watch to the pick-up time when our children ride the bus.
Of course, drivers must be careful when encountering a school bus. Drivers are required to stop for any vehicle equipped with a sign reading “School Bus” when flashing red lights are activated. There are several companies providing transportation for districts, using SUVs and small vans. Please give them some space, stay at least 100 feet behind the big yellow buses and slow down when you see the yellow flashes activated and be ready to stop.
Once again, the easiest way to stay safe around school buses is to slow down and remain alert. Time does fly by and before long we’ll be discussing graduation plans for the Class of 2023; remember, everyone has a responsibility to assure we have a safe 2022-23 school year.
