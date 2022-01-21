WEST NEWBURY-- The Friends of the West Newbury Library remind patrons that the library has more than just books to offer. Among the items provided by the Fiends are a bird watching kit complete with binoculars, bird guide and journal. Perfect for trips to Plum Island --especially during Snowy Owl season.
For patrons wishing to look even further up in the sky, a telescope is also available to borrow, along with some basic training on how to use it if needed. Search for planets or look more closely at the moon right from the comfort of home.
The Friends of the West Newbury Library is a volunteer, nonprofit, organization whose goal is to actively support G.A.R. Memorial Library in a variety of ways. The group, which is open to all, raises funds to support library programming and improvements through its book sales and other activities. It also seeks to create interest in and awareness of the library's services and its needs through outreach to the community. The goal to to enrich the cultural life of West Newbury by sponsoring cultural and educational programs.
The Friends meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, with no meetings in July and August. New members are welcome and should contact friendsofthegar@gmail.com.
The Friends hope to add more non-book items to the collection soon.
