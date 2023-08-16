NEWBURYPORT — It’s the height of summer and the Newburyport Farmers’ Market will host its summer tomato contest on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The contest will be held during the regular market at The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St.

People can learn about the numerous types of familiar and unfamiliar tomatoes: the history, best preparation, and cooking tips for many varieties of locally grown tomatoes.

After inspecting the various varieties, they can vote for the farmers’ tomatoes in the following categories: ugliest, most unique and showstopper. Winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m.

For the latest updates on the Newburyport Farmers’ Market and the tomato contest and, visit the Instagram and Facebook pages.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you