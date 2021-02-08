Barring any unexpected developments, there will be postseason play in the Cape Ann League this winter after all.
According to league commissioner Les Murray, the CAL intends to move forward with its own postseason tournaments for basketball and ice hockey at the conclusion of the regular season. The league tournaments will function similar to conference tournaments at the college level and should give student-athletes an additional championship to shoot for in place of the MIAA tournaments, which won't take place this winter.
While the exact details concerning the tournaments — including each tournament's venue — won't be finalized until early this coming week, Murray said the general framework is largely set.
The CAL Basketball Tournaments are expected to feature eight teams in a pair of four-team brackets for the Kinney and Baker Divisions, with each division's champion facing its respective No. 4 finisher and the No. 2 and 3 teams matching up in the first round. The brackets will not cross over, meaning the Kinney and Baker Tournament champions won't face off in a league-wide championship game.
The CAL Hockey Tournament will feature a single bracket of either four or six teams. If the league decides on six teams, the top two seeds would receive first-round byes to the semifinals, but otherwise the tournament would function similarly to the basketball tournaments.
The tournaments are expected to begin after this coming week, with the semifinals planned for Wednesday, Feb. 17, and the finals on Friday, Feb. 19.
For historical purposes, the league's regular season champions will be recognized as CAL champs just like in any normal season, though the league tournaments will also provide a potentially once in a lifetime opportunity for programs to capture a unique title in lieu of a state tournament run. The CAL had originally intended to hold league tournaments during the fall season too but was forced to cancel due to significant logistical difficulties caused by rising coronavirus cases and local school district decisions prohibiting teams from playing opponents in high risk areas.
With one week to go in the regular season for the CAL the league title races are heating up.
In boys basketball, Newburyport has already wrapped up the Kinney Division crown as it is undefeated in the league with Lynnfield (4-5), North Reading (3-5), Triton (3-7) and Pentucket (2-3) battling for the next three spots.
In the Baker Division Manchester Essex (5-3) and Hamilton-Wenham (6-2) are battling for the Baker crown and look to have spots in the postseason tournament locked up. Amesbury (2-5) and Ipswich (3-4) are in the driver's seat for the next two spots while Rockport (0-8) is on the outside looking in.
On the girls side Newburyport (8-0) is closing in on the Kinney title with Pentucket (8-1), North Reading (5-1) and Lynnfield (4-5) to follow and Triton (2-6) on the outside looking in.
Amesbury (4-2) has a commanding lead in the Baker Division with Manchester Essex (3-5), Ipswich (3-5) and Hamilton-Wenham (3-6) in the next three spots and Rockport (1-6) needing to go on a run in the final week of the regular season to climb a spot in the standings.
In hockey, Newburyport (7-0-1) and Triton (4-1-1) are the class of the league with Triton, North Reading and Lynnfield right behind them with Pentucket (3-5-1) and Hamilton-Wenham (2-4-2) occupying the next two spots and Rockport (0-6) on the outside looking in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.