NEWBURY — The town of Newbury recently announced the deadline to register to vote in the Sept. 6 State Primary is Saturday, Aug. 27.
Register to vote, check registration status, change address or party affiliation on-line at www.sec.state.ma.us.
(In-person voter registration available also)
The following is the town’s early voting schedule at the town’s offices on 12 Kent Way, Byfield.
Saturday, Aug. 27: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
State Primary
Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
State Election
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Precinct 1 votes at Firefighter’s Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave.
Precinct 2 votes at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.