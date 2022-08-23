NEWBURY — The town of Newbury recently announced the deadline to register to vote in the Sept. 6 State Primary is Saturday, Aug. 27.

Register to vote, check registration status, change address or party affiliation on-line at www.sec.state.ma.us.

(In-person voter registration available also)

The following is the town’s early voting schedule at the town’s offices on 12 Kent Way, Byfield.

Saturday, Aug. 27: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

State Primary

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State Election

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Precinct 1 votes at Firefighter’s Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave.

Precinct 2 votes at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you