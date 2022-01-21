WEST NEWBURY – Residents who have specific ideas about what parameters should govern the newly established Affordable Housing Trust – as well as those who are simply interested in learning more about this key resource in town– are encouraged to attend a public listening session next Wednesday. (Jan 26.)
Hosted by the Affordable Housing Trust Bylaw Committee, the forum takes place virtually starting at 7 p.m. The 5-member committee was appointed by the Select Board last month –Doreen Crowley, Deborah Hamilton, Wendy Reed, Patricia Reeser, and Leigh Stoecker. It’s charged with developing a bylaw to govern how the Trust is established, funded, and operated. Voters will consider a final draft this spring.
“Your input on these topics will help make sure the bylaw reflects the town's preferences and needs for affordable housing,” an invitation to the public session states.
By statute, membership on the Trust is limited to 5-9 residents, appointed for 2-year terms by the Select Board. A member of the Select Board must serve on the trust, but otherwise it is the bylaw that establishes what mix of public and private residents are seated, –along with other key factors.
According to information from the Department of Housing and Community Development, 2.8% of West Newbury’s housing stock is recognized as affordable. By comparison, Amesbury has 10%, Groveland, 3.6%, Haverhill, 10.7%, Newbury, 3.5%, and Newburyport, 6.9%. West Newbury has 43 Subsidized Housing Units – 30 rentals and 13 owner-occupied. To qualify for an affordable unit. West Newbury residents must earn no more than $105,400 annually. Family size is also a factor.
The state fosters a legal incentive to motivate towns to create more of this type of housing. Under the Chapter 40B statute, developers are able to override local zoning laws if they include affordable homes in their development in communities that haven’t met the 10% mandate.
Still, in order to comply withChapter 40B, West Newbury would need to add 113 units over 5 years, –or 23 more units annually, –something for which the town would not likely have an appetite, the committee acknowledged at a meeting in December. Instead, the panel is leaning towards creating a bylaw that prioritizes smaller projects to better preserve the town’s rural character –such as converting single family homes into multi-family housing, 1 -2 bedroom apartments, or studio units; installing single-room units with shared services and dining; allowing for the creation of tiny homes; and building units on existing lots.
Possible funding sources for the Trust include fees paid to the town by developers when building a whole affordable unit is not feasible; transfers from the Community Preservation Act account; building permit surcharges; allocated municipal funds; private donations; resale of existing affordable units; federal block grants targeting low income housing projects; and state or local real estate transfer taxes.
The bylaw determines what level of independence from the town and the taxpayers the Trust should have. The new bylaw may legally bestow on the Trust the power to sell, acquire or lease property; to make grants or loans; to incur debt; to enter into contracts; to retain revenue and spend money independent of town meeting approval; to fund solicitation of proposals or applications from third parties; to provide applications for funding rounds; to issue Requests for Proposals; to actively initiate affordable housing projects; to acquire property; to contract for pre development site work; and to solicit a developer to construct affordable units.
Controls are important when it comes to use of public funds, but to be effective, the Trust must have enough flexibility to respond quickly to opportunities that present themselves in a dynamic real estate market, the committee agreed. “If the Trust does not have autonomy, it cuts back on the usefulness of the Trust,” Reeser contended.
Is meeting the state’s 10% mandate even something that should be a top goal for the Trust, the committee wondered. “Meeting this 10% goal could be one of our priorities but it doesn’t have to be,” stressed Reed. She suggested a more realistic effort might be to focus on simply creating lower priced housing that allows some long-time residents, municipal workers, school employees, and special needs populations to call West Newbury home. Focusing on what’s right for the community might be the way to go, agreed Town Manager Angus Jennings, a recognized expert on housing policy and its implementation.
But many people Stoecker spoke with supported the Affordable Housing Trust initiative because they believed it would help stave off the kinds of large-scale, developer-led housing projects that they worry will negatively impact the town’s rural character.
“I think most people are interested in affordable housing because of the protections,” she told her colleagues.
For more information or to access a link to the remote meeting, visit www.wnewbury.org/affordable-housing-trust-bylaw-committee
