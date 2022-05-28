BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School District is celebrating the third graduating class in Byfield to receive the Seal of Biliteracy, an award designated for students who have attained high-functioning and academic levels of proficiency in English and a world language by graduation.
Students in the Class of 2022 will receive the seal June 4 at the Triton Regional High School graduation ceremony.
Senior An Phan earned the Seal of Biliteracy with distinction in Vietnamese. Seniors Savannah Soule and Kathryn Trojan earned the Seal of Biliteracy in French.
Seniors Makala Erickson and Christian O’Connell earned the LOC Biliteracy Achievement Award and seniors Nicholas Dupuis, Morgan Hall, Amelia Hanson, Eliot Lent, Elizabeth Protopapas, Taylor Shorey and Ella Visconti earned the LOC Biliteracy Attainment Award.
Seniors Mia Berardino, Evelyn Buxton, Marena Crivello, Nathan Ewell, Zachary Godfrey, Maya Hayes, Emily Jacobs, Paige Leavitt and Taylor Shorey earned the LOC Participation Award.
Junior Ugo Nascimento earned the Seal of Biliteracy, while juniors Nicolas Hubbard-Brucher and Shanell Parra earned the Language Opportunity Coalition Achievement Award. Juniors Riley Bell, Sara Hanson, Mackenzie Howland, Natalie Indingaro, Evelyn Jimenez, Ugo Nascimento, Isabella Oldoni, David Pugh, Colin Webber earned the LOC Biliteracy Attainment award. Junior Samantha Kelly earned the LOC Participation Award.
Students who received a score of 3 in reading, writing, listening and speaking proficiency earned the Seal of Biliteracy, while students who scored a 5 received the Language Opportunity Coalition Achievement Award, students who scored a 4 received the Language Opportunity Coalition Attainment Award and students who received a 3 received the Language Opportunity Coalition Participation award.
Through the Seal of Biliteracy, the recognition of attaining the seal of biliteracy becomes part of the high school transcript and diploma for award winners. The Seal serves to certify the seal of biliteracy for students, employers, and universities. This expands opportunities as students leave school and are ready to enter college and the workforce. More and more colleges are awarding up to 12 World Language credits for the Seal of Biliteracy.
Recipients of the Seal of Biliteracy will be given pins and green cords: green symbolizing the earth and thus all languages. These cords will be worn over graduation gowns and the Massachusetts Seal of Biliteracy insignia will be affixed to student diplomas as proof of biliteracy attainment. Language Opportunity Coalition Biliteracy Pathway award recipients will be given certificates prior to graduation.
Combined, Triton High School candidates achieved various levels ofproficiency in four languages: French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.
