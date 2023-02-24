SALISBURY — Gavin Marengi, a 15-year-old Triton Regional High School student, has pursued his passion for music and recently released a single, “Southbound,” from his upcoming album.
“Southbound” is part of a 10-song album that Marengi said will be out by the end of March. His music fuses the styles of Americana, classic folk, Southern rock and outlaw country.
Marengi noted that music has been important to his family for generations and said his father moved to Austin, Texas, after high school and was a lead guitarist and singer in a blues band there.
After Marengi was born, the family moved back to Salisbury and he recalls his father performing in bands throughout his childhood.
“I would go to all his ‘all age’ shows. I would sit there and sometimes take my guitar on stage and act like I was playing in the band when I really had no idea how to play,” he said.
Marengi said he started to take playing the guitar more seriously before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. During the pandemic, he would play all day long.
He said the most memorable day was when he learned how to play The Eagles’ 1977 hit “Hotel California,” after which he rushed up to his father’s office to ask if he knew how to play the song as well.
He did, so the two went to the music studio in their basement to play the song together. Marengi said they played it “almost perfectly.”
“That was a great feeling, and I was hooked. We decided to record that session on an iPhone and that started a series on Facebook and YouTube called “Friday Night Jams,’” he added.
Marengi’s father then challenged him to learn a new cover song every Friday night during the pandemic, and they would play the song on a live Facebook stream.
He said they received thousands of views, much to their surprise, and the experience taught Marengi how to play full songs with someone else. But it was challenging in the beginning, he said,
While beginning to write songs and singing lead just a few months ago, Marengi said he had always been intimidated at the thought of singing in public.
But after playing numerous shows at local bars, restaurants and festivals over the summer, he has grown to love performing in front of others.
After working on the lyrics and arrangements for his new songs, he played them for his father, who was surprised by what he heard.
His father said he had friends in the music industry who would be happy to help him put together an album.
“I was excited for the chance to make this a reality,” he said.
Marengi and his father recorded the demo tracks and sent them to a friend, producer Tim Phillips of Phillips Sound in Brooklyn, New York, and discussed their plans to make his album a reality.
“We worked for two months recording and sending tracks back and forth,” he said. “The music came together very fast and I couldn’t imagine a better outcome.”
Marengi said his fusion of Americana, classic folk, Southern rock and outlaw country comes from the musical tastes of his father and grandfather.
“I got into country because it’s just been carried down through the family,” he said. “My grandfather was the biggest fan of Willie Nelson and all those old country legends. My dad was more of a Southern rock/blues guy, so I think that’s where I got my Southern rock/blues interests from. I’m just kind of putting them all together to create what I think is a unique sounding record.”
Marengi said more songs from his album will be released in the weeks leading up to its release in March. They will be available on all streaming platforms.
“Southbound” is available to stream on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora. Updates on Marengi’s album can be found on his website, GavinMarengi.com.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com.
