SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association’s Scholarship Committee presents its sixth annual fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, Salisbury Beach. Doors open at 7 pm. Due to popular demand, high energy Motown revue Tymeless was asked to return for another show.
The SBBA Scholarship Committee has awarded over 200 scholarships to children and grandchildren of its members in the past 29 years. All profits from this evening directly benefit the SBBA Scholarship Fund.
Tickets at $30 are available online at www.sbba.us. Tickets will also be on sale at the door. For more information, check the SBBA website.
