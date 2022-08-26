Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.