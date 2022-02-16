AMHERST – Below is a list of local students who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the fall 2021 semester.
In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.
AMESBURY
Liam Parker Amery
Allison Elizabeth Bartlett
Katherine Nian Nian Blankenau
Samuel Charles Cadwell
Eleanor Elizabeth Costello
Stefano Faso
Sophia Grace Fortier
Lauren Elizabeth Hale
Morgan Galen Holmes
Joel Lewis Jancewicz
Jonathen Gerald Maher
Lily Margaret O'Neill
Hailey Michelle Parker
Lydia Grace Pinette
Jonathan Emmanuel Redford
Emily Mary Riter
Sarah Melissa Riter
Xavier Abram Roy
Brandon Patrick Ryan
Caroline Schissel
Jack Richard Vachon
BYFIELD
Kiefer Callewaert
Phoebe Morgan Deangelo
Jeffrey Peter Krisko
Cole William Lojek
Colby Patrick OBrien
Bretton Haize Waterman Ross
EVERETT
Daniella Alexandra Alvarez
Brianna Michelle Countie
Victoria Marie Du
Keara Marie Farrell
Brenda Amaral Genium
Sarah Haile
EVERETT (con't)
Sara Joujoute
Ayush Manandhar
Marisol Palencia Pinto
Michelle Pham
Isadora Pimenta
Jeffrey Profile
Danielle Marie Ricci
Molly Solano
GEORGETOWN
Cooper Theodore Anderson
Stephanie K Bianco
Ryan R Cacciola
Timothy Walsh Chianca
Patrick Franklin Clough
Angela Fournier
Kerrigan Rose Fournier
David Edward Gibb
Abigail Carames Hartman
Katherine Rose Hermanson
Julia S Kazmer
Erin Kendall Lichty
Paige E Lichty
Chloe Angelina Martens
Annaliese Lily Moore
Colin Richard Nally
Olivia May Nisenbaum
Erin M O'Leary
Henry G Pareto
Anna Fraley Shilhan
Jack Fredrick Sorensen
Alexander James Tollman
James Lisle Weightman
Brendan McAdoo Willis
Nathan Robert Willis
GROVELAND
Jenifer Elizabeth Arnold
Aidan Patrick Badger
John Paul Burton IV
Aisling Elizabeth Gigandet
Alanna Joachim
Joseph Dwayne Johnson
Myron James Lacey
Megan Elizabeth McCoy
Lily Hope Meyer
Alyssa I Mottola
Benjamin Arnold Petersen
Evan Michael Raftery
Paul F Smith
MERRIMAC
Zackary A Bogart
Allison Michelle Brookhart
Patrick Sullivan Dillon
Owen Christian Drescher
David John Gangemi
Emily Ann Kawiecki
Ryan Christopher Kiley
Madelyn Brooke Krohto
Elise Patricia Linnehan
Jake Andrew Messier
Faith Sophia Purvis
Trevor John Roy
Sage Macgregor Seymour
Chloe Frances Spurr
NEWBURY
Hiren Sanat Bhavsar
Lillian Margaret Schroeder
Abigail Genevieve Wing
NEWBURYPORT
Katherine Lee Allan
Ethan Ellis Basson
Haynes J Bell
Harry Edward Blackman
Christopher M Blangiardi
Neil Patrick Brennan
Anna Grace Brittan
Zachary Joseph Childs
Page Elizabeth Cole
Coleman Khang Cormier
Matthew James Costello
Anna Elizabeth Cutrone
William R Cutrone
Trevor Alexander Flink
NEWBURYPORT (con't)
Karalyn Grace Georgopoulos
Matthew Thomas Holmes
Chantal Marie Kelley
Katherine Elizabeth Kjaer
Brett Paul Kochanski
Jake Cornelius Lane
Trace Karl Lustgarten
Cameron Alexander McDermott
Leah Cameron Metsker
Kaitlin Kelly Morris
Zackary R Naughton
Liam A Rees
Sarah Elizabeth Robinson
Emma Irene Schonemann
Michael John Simpson
Olivia Yong Sousa
Callan Sullivan
Sydney Rose Thirkell
Caroline Mary Tiernan
Trevor Robie Oswago Ward
Maeve Elizabeth Whelan
Casey Alexandra White
Michael A Wilkinson
Henry Nicholas Younger
ROWLEY
Reagan Frances Amazeen
Julia Elizabeth Cordeau
Trevor Daniel Distaso
Colin Matthew Ganzenmuller
May Elizabeth Ganzenmuller
Nicholas Michael Muzi
Gillian Taylor Nichols
Liam Michael Rollins
Niamh Marie Rollins
Anika Dobes Simonoff
Sofia Dobes Simonoff
Pedro Henrique Ramos Tameirao
SALISBURY
Wyatt James Boyce
Matthew James Cottone
Brandon Ricardo Figueredo
Maximilian McKenzie
Luc-Danel Metivier
Fay Anne Paicos
Tirth Tusharkumar Patel
Madeline Lee Pfingst
Justin Szymanski
Chalee Patricia Welch
WEST NEWBURY
Kenneth Thomas Drewry
Noah Xavier Elias-Guy
Matthew Harold Hersey
Fiona Hill
Hunter Huberdeau
Porter Maxwell Renko
Aidan Kane Rich
Silja Linnea Steinmann
Note: No students from Seabrook NH this semester.
