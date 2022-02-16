AMHERST – Below is a list of local students who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the fall 2021 semester.

In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.

AMESBURY

Liam Parker Amery

Allison Elizabeth Bartlett

Katherine Nian Nian Blankenau

Samuel Charles Cadwell

Eleanor Elizabeth Costello

Stefano Faso

Sophia Grace Fortier

Lauren Elizabeth Hale

Morgan Galen Holmes

Joel Lewis Jancewicz

Jonathen Gerald Maher

Lily Margaret O'Neill

Hailey Michelle Parker

Lydia Grace Pinette

Jonathan Emmanuel Redford

Emily Mary Riter

Sarah Melissa Riter

Xavier Abram Roy

Brandon Patrick Ryan

Caroline Schissel

Jack Richard Vachon

BYFIELD

Kiefer Callewaert

Phoebe Morgan Deangelo

Jeffrey Peter Krisko

Cole William Lojek

Colby Patrick OBrien

Bretton Haize Waterman Ross

EVERETT

Daniella Alexandra Alvarez

Brianna Michelle Countie

Victoria Marie Du

Keara Marie Farrell

Brenda Amaral Genium

Sarah Haile

EVERETT (con't)

Sara Joujoute

Ayush Manandhar

Marisol Palencia Pinto

Michelle Pham

Isadora Pimenta

Jeffrey Profile

Danielle Marie Ricci

Molly Solano

GEORGETOWN

Cooper Theodore Anderson

Stephanie K Bianco

Ryan R Cacciola

Timothy Walsh Chianca

Patrick Franklin Clough

Angela Fournier

Kerrigan Rose Fournier

David Edward Gibb

Abigail Carames Hartman

Katherine Rose Hermanson

Julia S Kazmer

Erin Kendall Lichty

Paige E Lichty

Chloe Angelina Martens

Annaliese Lily Moore

Colin Richard Nally

Olivia May Nisenbaum

Erin M O'Leary

Henry G Pareto

Anna Fraley Shilhan

Jack Fredrick Sorensen

Alexander James Tollman

James Lisle Weightman

Brendan McAdoo Willis

Nathan Robert Willis

GROVELAND

Jenifer Elizabeth Arnold

Aidan Patrick Badger

John Paul Burton IV

Aisling Elizabeth Gigandet

Alanna Joachim

Joseph Dwayne Johnson

Myron James Lacey

Megan Elizabeth McCoy

Lily Hope Meyer

Alyssa I Mottola

Benjamin Arnold Petersen

Evan Michael Raftery

Paul F Smith

MERRIMAC

Zackary A Bogart

Allison Michelle Brookhart

Patrick Sullivan Dillon

Owen Christian Drescher

David John Gangemi

Emily Ann Kawiecki

Ryan Christopher Kiley

Madelyn Brooke Krohto

Elise Patricia Linnehan

Jake Andrew Messier

Faith Sophia Purvis

Trevor John Roy

Sage Macgregor Seymour

Chloe Frances Spurr

NEWBURY

Hiren Sanat Bhavsar

Lillian Margaret Schroeder

Abigail Genevieve Wing

NEWBURYPORT

Katherine Lee Allan

Ethan Ellis Basson

Haynes J Bell

Harry Edward Blackman

Christopher M Blangiardi

Neil Patrick Brennan

Anna Grace Brittan

Zachary Joseph Childs

Page Elizabeth Cole

Coleman Khang Cormier

Matthew James Costello

Anna Elizabeth Cutrone

William R Cutrone

Trevor Alexander Flink

NEWBURYPORT (con't)

Karalyn Grace Georgopoulos

Matthew Thomas Holmes

Chantal Marie Kelley

Katherine Elizabeth Kjaer

Brett Paul Kochanski

Jake Cornelius Lane

Trace Karl Lustgarten

Cameron Alexander McDermott

Leah Cameron Metsker

Kaitlin Kelly Morris

Zackary R Naughton

Liam A Rees

Sarah Elizabeth Robinson

Emma Irene Schonemann

Michael John Simpson

Olivia Yong Sousa

Callan Sullivan

Sydney Rose Thirkell

Caroline Mary Tiernan

Trevor Robie Oswago Ward

Maeve Elizabeth Whelan

Casey Alexandra White

Michael A Wilkinson

Henry Nicholas Younger

ROWLEY

Reagan Frances Amazeen

Julia Elizabeth Cordeau

Trevor Daniel Distaso

Colin Matthew Ganzenmuller

May Elizabeth Ganzenmuller

Nicholas Michael Muzi

Gillian Taylor Nichols

Liam Michael Rollins

Niamh Marie Rollins

Anika Dobes Simonoff

Sofia Dobes Simonoff

Pedro Henrique Ramos Tameirao

SALISBURY

Wyatt James Boyce

Matthew James Cottone

Brandon Ricardo Figueredo

Maximilian McKenzie

Luc-Danel Metivier

Fay Anne Paicos

Tirth Tusharkumar Patel

Madeline Lee Pfingst

Justin Szymanski

Chalee Patricia Welch

WEST NEWBURY

Kenneth Thomas Drewry

Noah Xavier Elias-Guy

Matthew Harold Hersey

Fiona Hill

Hunter Huberdeau

Porter Maxwell Renko

Aidan Kane Rich

Silja Linnea Steinmann

Note: No students from Seabrook NH this semester.

