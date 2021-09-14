WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
Boys Cross Country
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Golf
Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Manchester at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
Field Hockey
Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
