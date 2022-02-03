NEWBURYPORT — People can learn how to use Newburyport Public Library’s resources to uncover their family trees on Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m.
Local genealogist and educator Lisa Powis will present, describe and demonstrate the online resources available to patrons at the library to assist them in conducting genealogy research. Resources discussed will include Ancestry, American Ancestors and Heritage Quest databases.
Online newspaper databases and hard copy resources will also be discussed.
Participants are welcome to take notes but do not need to bring a computer. This program takes place in the Library Program Room. Note that the library has a mask mandate.
